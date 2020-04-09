COVID-19: Edo Govt Responsible For Rising Cases, NMA Alleges

The Leader of the 9th Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA), Hon. Martin Amaewhule, has flagged off sensitisation and enlightenment campaign against coronavirus for the people of Oroigwe Kingdom in Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State.

Addressing stakeholders from the clan over the weekend during the presentation of hand sanitisers to the people of Oroigwe Kingdom at the palace of Eze Chris Tata, Hon. Martin Amaewhule told the people of the clan to be careful in order not to contract the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, COVID-19 is real. Therefore it is imperative you wash your hand regularly with running water. Beside, maintain a social distance of two metres. The people of Oroigwe have to be very careful. This is because a lot of people have died from the virus. Again, the only way is that you don’t get infected. My message is that prevention is better than cure”.

Hon. Amaewhule, who represents Obio/ Akpor Constituently 1 at the State Assembly maintained that Nigeria was not prepared to handle the pandemic, if it is severe.

“Nigeria is not prepared. When I said prepared it does not mean that the Federal Government is not doing anything but that the Federal Government is not doing enough. In fact, God knows that in Nigeria we are not prepared as I said earlier, the Federal Government is not doing enough but the Rivers State Government is doing well. We pray that we should not get to that point where we cannot contain COVID-19. What is happening in Nigeria is how God works”, Hon. Amaewhule remarked.

The former leader of Obio/Akpor Legislative Assembly urged the people to do right thing, adding that one of the ways people cannot contract COVID-19 is to avoid social contact.

The Assembly Leader told the chiefs and elders in the clan to minimise frequent meetings and visits.

He promised to carry out similar enlightenment and sensitisation campaign against COVID-19 across his constituency.