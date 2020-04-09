Coronavirus: Atiku Wants Nigeria, Others To Seek Debt Forgiveness

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to ensure equity and fairness in the distribution of the stimulus package across the country.

Lawan, according to a press statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media) Mr Ola Awoniyi made the appeal at a meeting of the National Assembly leadership with some members of the Presidential Committee on COVID-19.

The Senate President said all parts of the country should be considered in the intervention initiatives of the Federal Government.

“We must ensure that there is equity. That there is fairness in the interventions. Every part of this country should have something to ameliorate the situation whether it is Coronavirus infected or not.

“In fact, some of our states have been in a very difficult situation before the outbreak of Coronavirus and such interventions will definitely help,” Lawan said.

The Senate President also tasked the relevant agencies of government to ensure that they streamlined their activities along the provisions in the 2020 budget and to avoid needless duplication of projects.

“In our stimulus package, we need to ensure provisions that will streamline with what is already in the 2020 budget so that we don’t do duplication.

“In our last meeting, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning indicated very clearly that the Executive is proposing a N500 billion stimulus package.

“While this is a very good proposal, how we wish you could even have more than N500 billion, but my belief is that we don’t duplicate what is already in the 2020 budget.

“And of course, there is utmost need to streamline what the Federal Ministry of Finance is proposing and what the CBN is also proposing because some of the proposals may have a spill over effect on some projects.

“So there is the need for the Federal Ministry of Finance and the CBN to have their intervention streamlined in such a manner that what someone loses under the stimulus package of the Federal Ministry of Finance, he gains in the stimulus package of the CBN.

“We must ensure that these interventions have very clear and definite measurable targets”, Lawan said.