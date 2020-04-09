Politics
A’Ibom Lawmaker Seeks Review Of PDP Congresses
The lawmaker representing Esit Eket, Ibeno State constituency in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assemby, Dr Usoro Akpanusoh, has demanded a review of the wards and chapter congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party, held at the Esit Eket Local Government Area.
He said the review was required to enhance internal democracy and promote peace.
In a letter addressed to the state PDP Chairman, Paul Ekpo, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Uyo, Akpanusoh alleged that the party’s guidelines for the conduct of the primaries were violated during the congresses.
He alleged that an individual bought all the nomination forms for aspirants, adding that selected individuals were invited and issued with already filled nomination forms against the provisions of the party’s guidelines.
Akpanusoh said: “I write to register my displeasure over the purported conduct of the wards and chapter congresses of our party in the Esit Eket Local Government.
“From my vantage position and from personal observation, I have received complaints and noted with dismay the anomalous procedure adopted in the conduct of our congresses”.
Politics
Coronavirus: Atiku Wants Nigeria, Others To Seek Debt Forgiveness
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday raised alarm that Nigeria and other African countries had yet to see the worst of the effects of coronavirus pandemic.
He, therefore, urged Nigeria and other African countries to unite and seek debt forgiveness.
Atiku, in a statement, titled, ‘What Africa must do to mitigate the damaging effects of coronavirus,’ also called on Nigerian leaders to make sound economic decisions to save the country from economic strangulation.
He said, “Nigeria and other African nations are yet to see the worst of the effects of this scourge. That is why we should unite and seek debt forgiveness, as a direct consequence of the impact of this pandemic on our economies.”
He noted that before the novel coronavirus pandemic hit the globe, Nigeria spent 42 per cent of its earnings on debt servicing. Atiku cautioned that even if Nigeria devoted 100 per cent of its income to rebuilding the economy, it still would not be enough.
The ex-VP said, “Had we closed our ports of entry early, we would probably have had better reasons to be hopeful.
“Even when we are able to avoid a high human toll from this virus, we would not be able to escape a much higher economic toll. We may have a recession. The challenge right now must be to mitigate it since we cannot avoid it. Already, we see forced currency devaluations from the Cape to Cairo. These will no doubt lead to internal inflation, which will spell trouble for nations like Nigeria that have a high external dollar debt burden.”
According to him, the government of the President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd.) lacks competent hands. He added that budgets for some agencies and institutions did not show sound economic decisions.
Politics
COVID-19: Lawan Urges Equity In Stimulus Package
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to ensure equity and fairness in the distribution of the stimulus package across the country.
Lawan, according to a press statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media) Mr Ola Awoniyi made the appeal at a meeting of the National Assembly leadership with some members of the Presidential Committee on COVID-19.
The Senate President said all parts of the country should be considered in the intervention initiatives of the Federal Government.
“We must ensure that there is equity. That there is fairness in the interventions. Every part of this country should have something to ameliorate the situation whether it is Coronavirus infected or not.
“In fact, some of our states have been in a very difficult situation before the outbreak of Coronavirus and such interventions will definitely help,” Lawan said.
The Senate President also tasked the relevant agencies of government to ensure that they streamlined their activities along the provisions in the 2020 budget and to avoid needless duplication of projects.
“In our stimulus package, we need to ensure provisions that will streamline with what is already in the 2020 budget so that we don’t do duplication.
“In our last meeting, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning indicated very clearly that the Executive is proposing a N500 billion stimulus package.
“While this is a very good proposal, how we wish you could even have more than N500 billion, but my belief is that we don’t duplicate what is already in the 2020 budget.
“And of course, there is utmost need to streamline what the Federal Ministry of Finance is proposing and what the CBN is also proposing because some of the proposals may have a spill over effect on some projects.
“So there is the need for the Federal Ministry of Finance and the CBN to have their intervention streamlined in such a manner that what someone loses under the stimulus package of the Federal Ministry of Finance, he gains in the stimulus package of the CBN.
“We must ensure that these interventions have very clear and definite measurable targets”, Lawan said.
Politics
COVID-19: Anambra APGA Raises Funds To Cushion Impact
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has kick started a drive to raise money that will be used to ameliorate the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people in Anambra State.
A statement posted by the APGA National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye, on his Facebook page Wednesday said that the appeal by the party had elicited response from stakeholders in Anambra State who have made material and financial contributions to be used in purchasing a variety of APGA-branded products for distribution to the 326 wards in the state.
He said that an 11-man committee headed by the Anambra State Chairman of APGA, Norbert Obi, has been mandated to handle the distribution of the purchased items equitably to the 326 wards in the state.
He also said that the Special Adviser to the Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano on Disability Affairs, Mr Chuks Ezewuzie, has been coopted into the committee to represent the interest of disabled persons in the state.
Oye said that a date for the exercise and items to be distributed will be announced soon.
“We assure our people that APGA will never relent in its effort to improve the welfare of the people and propagate the enviable ideals of probity, transparency, equity and social justice as manifestly epitomised by the hardworking administration of Governor Willie Obiano in Anambra State.
“We pray God to reward all those that work selflessly for the good of others with long life, good health and wealth,” he said.
