Politics
Suspended Imo LG Chairmen Battle Uzodinma
Suspended Local Government chairmen in Imo State have berated the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, for appointing interim chairmen for the 27 LGAs in the state.
The embattled chairmen said it was wrong for the governor to disregard the provisions of the law.
They described the governor’s constitution of an interim management committees as unlawful and illegal.
The ALGON Chairman, Emeka Osuorji told newsmen that they would continue to apply legal means until justice was done, recalling that the immediate past government of Emeka Ihedioha also turned deaf ear to their agitation.
“We thought that the governor, as a product of law and justice and of course, as a governor of our great party, APC, will do things differently.
“Since the governor has refused to obey the law, by illegally appointing the transition committee chairmen, ALGON is more determined to use every legal means in reclaiming our mandate.
“We were elected into office through a validly conducted local government elections of 25th August 2018 hence, should be allowed to finish our tenure,” he said.
Meanwhile, the new interim management committee chairmen of 27 LGAs in the state have been sworn in by the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.
Politics
CNPP Warns FG, States On Consequences Of Lockdown Extension
The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has warned of the consequences of extending the COVID-19 lockdown beyond 14 days without proper palliative measures, urging the federal and state governments to make provisions for food and other basic necessities if the extension would be required. In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by its Secretary-General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, CNPP also drew the attention of the federal government to the need to support local production of medical equipment and drugs to manage the Coronavirus pandemic rather than depending on the Chinese government for equipment and personal protective gears.
“When the federal government announced a 14-day lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States as part of measures aimed at containing the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, we were fully in support of the efforts.
“We supported the initiative by President Muhammadu Buhari after his broadcast to the nation because the government had a palliative plan for citizens during the period.
“However, the events of last few days have clearly shown that the government at both the federal and state levels is totally as unprepared to mitigate the pains of the lockdown as Nigerians themselves.
“Having closely monitored the distribution of palliative packages, including federal government’s conditional cash transfer, we are totally disappointed that the citizens have continued to endure pains and hardships, including severe hunger, in hope that the pandemic will be contained within the 14 days of lockdown.
“But we are shocked by insinuations from the federal and state governments of possible extension of the lockdown and we warn that any extension of the COVID-19 lockdown may meet a brick wall if the shoddy soothing of the pains of citizens occasioned by hunger was not addressed.
“We are afraid that from the fillers we are getting, the masses may resort to civil disobedience in event of extension of the lockdown, which may make enforcement of the order very difficult. As they say, a hungry man is an angry man.
“More and more Nigerians have exhausted their little provisions and food stuff and keeping them at home longer than 14 days in the manner many citizens have endured in the last one week will be extremely difficult, particularly with most members of the population depending on daily incomes to survive,’’ the CNPP stated.
“We also urge the federal government to look inward for procurement of basic equipment and protective gears for medical personnel as we continue to confront the COVID-19 infection.
“We have, in the last one week, received the news of Nigerians producing the much needed face masks in Aba, Abia State and we strongly urge the federal and state governments to support such local manufacturing of disposables as other countries of the world also need same preventive kits.
“Nigeria is well endowed with capable medical personnel and the invitation of the Chinese to help us combat the coronavirus pandemic is more like passing a vote of no confidence on the Nigerian medical professionals, no matter how the government explains it.
“One lesson we must learn from the coronavirus disease experience is that it’s high time we heavily invested in our national and state healthcare system.
“We have seen that medical tourism has failed as nations have shut down their borders and airspace to control the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. We must now support local production of healthcare equipment as we urge the government to rejig Nigeria’s medical architecture”, the CNPP stated.
Politics
Bauchi PDP Restates Commitment To Fulfill Electoral Promises
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bauchi State chapter says it will ensure that all its electoral campaign promises are fulfilled well ahead of 2023 by the state government.
Malam Yahaya Zainabari, the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state gave the assurance in an interview with our source, yesterday in Bauchi.
He said the state party leadership’s optimism on the fulfillment of the party’s electoral promises remained unshaken.
Zainabari said the current government’s momentum in executing numerous projects across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state were sufficient evidence to show that the PDP-led government was working hard to redeem all electoral promises.
According to him, all ongoing projects are of direct significant benefit to the people.
He mentioned some of the ongoing projects to include water treatment centres, roads, hospitals, schools primary heathcare centres and human capital development respectively.
Zainabari explained that Gov. Bala Mohammed was religiously executing the party’s development agenda, adding that the government was also committed to reduce poverty in the state with the introduction of various poverty alleviation programmes.
He also noted that the government was dutifully repositioning the critical sectors of the state’s economy through job creation, skills acquisition and other innovative ventures.
Meanwhile, Zainabari expressed delight on the positive disposition of the people in strictly adhering to stipulated safety measures against the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the health crisis would soon be over.
Six persons, including the governor have so far tested positive to the virus.
Politics
Ondo Assembly Proceeds On Indefinite Break
The Ondo State House of Assembly has proceeded on indefinite break in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.
The clerk of the House, Mr Bode Adeyelu, said this in a statement, yesterday in Akure.
“It is more worrisome that there has been an increase in the number of index cases that are being recorded in our country on daily basis in the last few weeks.
“Ondo State House of Assembly wishes to commend and appreciate the timely efforts and interventions of both the federal and the state governments to curb the spread of this deadly virus.
“Among other reasons for the recess is to afford distinguished honourable members the opportunity to embark on sensitisation and awareness campaign to their various constituencies on the need for their constituents to observe the prescribed precautionary measures as outlined by the government.
“This will last until an appreciable decline or total eradication of this pandemic is recorded in the country,” the statement reads.
According to the statement, the new resumption date would be communicated in due time.
All indigenes and residents are also advised to fully cooperate with the government by abiding and complying with all prescribed health tips and precautionary steps as laid down by authorities.
“This will completely wipe out the virus and ensure a healthy and safe environment within a reasonable time frame,” the statement said.
Our source reports that the house had earlier embarked on a two-week recess on March 19 in order to stem the tide of the virus and embark on sensitisation across their various constituencies.
