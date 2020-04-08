Sports
NWF Awaits Post COVID-19 Clarity
President of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, Mohammed Yaya, has stated that the Federation is waiting for clarity and normalcy post-Covid-19 to set it to plan underway in order to get set for the Weightlifting Olympics qualification so as not to be caught napping when the Africa Weightlifting champion-ship gets an official date.
Yaya speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, however, assured Nigerians that the Federation will qualify at least Five athletes for the Olympics with preparation simply been pending because of the current COVID-19 climate.
There is hope that we are going to qualify five athletes for Weightlifting who are going to represent Nigeria. Now we are in-house we are waiting to see if the weather improves before we start thinking of what to do.
Sports
La Liga May Restart Next Month
La Liga could resume as early as 28 May in the best-case scenario as the league discusses its options, says its president Javier Tebas.
No Spanish side has played a competitive game since 11 March, when Atletico Madrid knocked holders Liverpool out of the Champions League.
Tebas says training will not return until emergency measures – in place until 26 April – are lifted in Spain.
He estimates clubs could lose 1bn euros if the current campaign is cancelled.
Tebas revealed three start dates are currently being discussed with UEFA, saying: “Of all the different scenarios we have been looking at with UEFA to go back to competing, the most probable ones are 28 May, 6 June or 28 June,” he said.
“We can’t say an exact date. This will be given to us by the authorities in Spain. But we still have time to get back to training before that.”
Tebas says La Liga is not contemplating a failure to complete the domestic campaign, which still has 11 rounds of matches to play.
However, having done the maths, Tebas is conscious that even if games are played with supporters in stadiums, a scenario he does not feel is likely in the short term, the losses will be extreme.
He said: “If we are looking at the economic impact, including the money we would get from European competitions, the revenue Spanish clubs would miss out on if we don’t get back playing again is 1bn euros. If we do get playing but without spectators, it would be 300m.
“Even if we get back to playing with spectators, the damage this situation has already caused would be 150m euros.”
UEFA has urged individual leagues not to follow Belgium’s example by scrapping competitions and warned they risk not being allowed into next season’s European competition if they do.
A working group, which also includes representatives from the European Clubs’ Association and the European Leagues, expects to have a proposal to put forward by the middle of May.
Sports
‘Rohr Hasn’t Performed More Than Local Coaches’
Former Nigeria international, Dosu Joseph believes that Gernot Rohr has not done enough for the Super Eagles and has set a benchmark for him.
The German tactician has been in charge of the national team since 2016 and led the side to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they were eliminated at the group stage.
Rohr, who paraded one of the youngest teams at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, guided the side to finish third at the biennial tournament.
There have been a clamour from a section of the fans for a Nigerian coach to be incharge of the Super Eagles, following the feats achieved by previous managers.
In 2013, Stephen Keshi helped Nigeria clinch their third Africa Cup of Nations title in South Africa and led the side to the Round of 16 of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Assessing the Super Eagles under Rohr, Joseph feels Rohr has not proved to be better than previous Nigerian coaches.
“If we pick our pen and start writing he has not done more than what other Nigerian coaches have done,” Joseph told newsmen.
“We have played in the Africa Cup of Nations and won it under a Nigerian coach. We also played at the World Cup and got to the second round of the tournament.
“He hasn’t done what other Nigerian coaches have not done. If he is given another opportunity and wins the Nations Cup and get to the semi-final of the World Cup then I can say he has performed well.
“For me, I think we are still in the place where Festus Onigbinde, Keshi, Augustine Eguavoen, Samson Siasia, Christian Chukwu and others have taken us.”
The Nigeria Football Federation is yet to reach an agreement with Rohr on a new contract after offering hima take it or leave it condition and Olympic gold medallist Joseph feels fans should not be worried about the situation.
Sports
English Football Could Lose Clubs, Leagues – FA
English football faces “the danger of losing clubs and leagues” amid economic challenges “beyond the wildest imagination”, says Football Association chairman Greg Clarke.
The season has been halted indefinitely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Some club have placed non-playing staff on temporary leave, while talks continue over the salaries of players.
“Many communities could lose the clubs at their heart with little chance of resurrection,” said Clarke.
Speaking at an FA Council meeting, he said: “In the face of this unprecedented adversity, all the stakeholders within the game from players, fans, clubs, owners and administrators need to step up and share the pain to keep the game alive.
“It is time for the stakeholders to agree common cause to save our game. Contribute. Football is a team game and now is the time for teamwork.”
The Premier League proposed a 30% pay cut for players, but the Professional Footballers’ Association says it would harm the NHS.
Top-flight players are set to start negotiations on a club-by-club basis over proposed wage cuts after talks broke down without resolution over the weekend.
With no games being played, Football League clubs are struggling with cashflow issues without ticket sales, as well as matchday and merchandise income.
On Monday, England men’s manager Gareth Southgate and women’s boss Phil Neville said they would take a 30% pay cut.
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said the financial impact of postponements, including England fixtures, FA Cup matches and Wembley events could be as high as £150m.
Clarke said: “We are committed to finishing the professional football season as this resolves the issues of promotion and relegation together with title winners on merit.
