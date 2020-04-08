Law/Judiciary
How Nollywood Actress, Husband Were Convicted
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello have been sentenced to 14 days community service beginning from Monday.
The action followed the flouting of the new Lagos State Infections Diseases Control Law 2020, enacted recently by the Lagos State government following the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is a law aimed at restricting movements and gatherings of people at this period of the pandemic.
The actress, Funke Akindele popularly known as Jennifer reportedly organised a party last Sunday, which accommodated more than 20 persons, the maximum number of persons at any gathering as stated by the law.
Delivering her judgment yesterday at the Lagos State Magistrate Court, Ogba, Justice Aje Afunwa, ruled that the duo be sentenced to 14 days Community Service.
Describing them as first offenders, Justice Afunwa said the Nigerian actress displayed a reckless and irresponsible act.
She ordered that Akindele and her husband pay the sum of N100,000 each and be quarantined for 14 days in any of the Lagos State quarantine centres.
Afunwa also ordered that all attendees of the party be arrested by the Lagos State police command and be quarantined for 14 days likewise to further ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic is not spread across the state and beyond.
Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Law/Judiciary
COVID-19: Lawyers Call For Sensitisation Of Inmates To Curb Spread
Some Kaduna-based lawyers yesterday, called for the sensitisation of inmates in correctional centers by state governments in order to curtail the spread of Covid-19.
In an interview with newsmen in Kaduna, the lawyers said inmates should have comprehensive awareness of COVID-19, its prevention and strategies to avoid it.
Mr Ahmed Usman suggested that the state governments should extend its sensitisation campaigns on the coronavirus pandemic to the correctional centres in their states.
According to him, the state governments should work with stakeholders, especially the health personnel to educate and enlighten the inmates on proactive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is crucial that state governments develop contingency plans in close cooperation with the management of the correctional centres to contain, prevent and deal with the spread of covid-19 in the centres.
“The inmates and the centres’ officials should be sensitised on how to maintain a high level of personal hygiene with a view to limiting the spread of the virus within the confined environment.
Law/Judiciary
NDLEA Arrests Suspect With 247kg Cannabis In Imo
The Imo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 48 year-old-man with substance suspected to be cannabis sativa weighing over 247kilograms.
Mr Nse Inam, the Imo NDLEA commander said this while parading the suspect at the command’s headquarters in Owerri yesterday.
Inam, who was represented by the Assistant State Commander in charge of Operations and intelligence, Mr Kayode Raji, said that the substance was found in the home of the suspect by officers of the command at 2a.m on Monday.
He added that the suspect, whom the agency had been trailing for about four months, was arrested based on intelligence reports from monitoring and surveillance.
He further alleged that the suspect was a notorious dealer and major supplier of the exhibit to most outlets in the state, adding that his arrest would go a long way in reducing the spate of circulation of illicit drugs in Imo.
The Imo NDLEA boss also said that all facts of the arrest were ready for the prosecution of the suspect.
He assured that necessary mechanism had already been put in place by the agency to forestall any possible attempt by sympathisers of the suspect to frustrate his prosecution.
“In the last four months, our men have worked very hard to achieve this result and we believe that the arrest of this major notorious drug dealer will sound a note of warning to other peddlers in Imo to desist forthwith.
“We respect fundamental human rights of everyone and that is why we have thoroughly prepared the facts of this arrest for prosecution,’’ he said.
He, however, called on members of the public to report suspected drug peddlers to the NDLEA while thanking officers of the command for a job well done.
On his part, the suspect, a father of five said that he usually bought the exhibits from a supplier in Edo and sold them in Imo, adding that he had been in the business for five years.
Law/Judiciary
Jurisdiction
Jurisdiction is the official power to make legal decisions and judgements. Jurisdiction is the superstructure upon which the judical power of a court of law is founded. In other words, jurisdiction is the life wire, the bedrock and foundation of all judicial and even quasi-judicial proceedings.
Consequently, any decision reached without jurisdiction by a court of law or any tribunal is generally said to be null, void and of no legal effect whatsoever. In GTB v. TOYED (Nig) LTD & Anor. (2016) LPELR – 4181 (CA) the Nigerian Court of Appeal, Per Ndukwe-Anyanu V.C.A, restated the elementery law thus:
“The law is well settled and it no longer admits of any argument that jurisdiction is the very basis and the life wire of every matter and on which any court tries or hears a case. It is metaphorically speaking, the life blood of all trials, whether it be at the court of trial or on appeal and without which all such trials and hearings are a nullity notwithstanding how well or meticulous such a trial or proceeding had been conducted or how sound or profound the resultant judgement. It is simply a nullity”.
Per Nweze J.C.A (as he then was) in University of Ilorin v. Oluwadare (2009) All FNLR (Pt 452) 1175 at 1204 “…..jurisdiction is to court what a gate or door is to a house. That is why the question of a court’s jurisdiction is called a threshold issue.
It is at the threshold (that is at the gate) of the temple of justice (the court). To be able to gain access to the temple (that is the court) a prospective litigant must satisfy the gate keeper that he has a genuine cause to be allowed ingress. Where he fails to convince the gate keeper, he will be denied access to the inns of the temple. The gate keeper as vigilant as he is always will readily intercept and query all persons who intrude in his domain.
The preeminence of jurisdiction as a sine qua non in all judicial proceedings is such that an objection to jurisdiction can be raised at any time before, during and after a proceeding before the same court or even for the first time on appeal at the high courts, including the Supreme Court. Despite the clarity of the law on this point it is still a well entrenched daily practice in the Nigerian courts, in both civil and criminal proceedings to see cases raising issues of jurisdiction. Such cases would thereby compel the defendant or an accused person to raise a preliminary objection to the jurisdiction of court to hear or determine the cases. Sometimes, the objection may be raised suo motu by the court. However, such an objection is raised, it is also an elementary law that it must first be resolved by the court one way or the other before the substantive proceeding is commened.
For a court to assure jurisdiction over any case it must first be competent to do so. A court is said to be competent or said to possess jurisdiction when certain prerequisite conditions are present. The preeminence of these prerequiste is underscored by the fact that once any one of them is missing then the court would be incompetent. This is why once the jurisdiction of the court is challenged it must be considered first before any other consideration.
Nkechi Bright-Ewere
