Niger Delta
COVID-19: NPDC Donates Medical Equipment To Delta Govt
The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of the NNPC, has donated personal protective and medical equipment worth millions of naira to the Delta State Government.
The donation of the items by the subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday in Asaba, was in support of the government’s response activities against COVID-19 pandemic.
The items included, five cartons of face masks, 50 packs (5,000 pieces) of hand gloves and 300 tubes of disinfective wipes.
Others are 166 cartons of hand sanitisers, 83 cartons of hand wash and 100 sets of personal protective equipment, among others.
The Managing Director, NPDC, Mansur Sambo, represented by Manager, Community Relations, NPDC,Mr Dahiru Abubakar, presented the items to the state government.
Sambo said the gesture was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities to states where NPDC operated.
“We are here to make presentation of personal protective and medical equipment to the Delta State government.
“The items are essentially for the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who are at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in not just Delta but Nigeria in general .
“The presentation is made in view of NPDC understanding of the prevalent problem the world is facing in trying to eliminate the spread of COVID-19.
“We are making the donation in view of the fact that doctors and nurses are the first to handle patients which make them the most vulnerable.
“The contributions of medical professionals are enormous and we must do whatever we can to support and appreciate them,” Sambo said.
According to him, it is in view of their contribution to the wellbeing of humanity and the fight against COVID-19 that the company thought it wise to make the donation.
The Delta Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, who received the items at the Asaba General Hospital on behalf of the state government, thanked NPDC for the gesture.
Ononye said, “On behalf of the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, we accept with thanksgiving, the trucks loaded with medical supplies for our medical professionals in the state.
“It shows that NPDC is socially responsive. Obviously the doctors and nurses are at the forefront putting their lives at risk in trying to save others.
“As at the end of yesterday we still had not recorded any case in Delta State. All the tests conducted have come back negative, but we are stepping up surveillance activities.
“But if we do record any, the truck load of materials you just brought will be helpful to ensure that we do not record any mortality, he said.
Niger Delta
RSG Confirms 2nd COVID-19 Case …Says Treatment Centre Active, Effective
The Rivers State Government has affirmed that the Infectious Disease Treatment Centre in the state is active and has been efficient in service delivery even as it confirmed that a 62-year old retiree has been pronounced COVID-19 positive in the state.
The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, who stated this in Port Harcourt, yesterday, at a press briefing in his office, noted that this brings the number of confirmed cases in the state to two.
He explained that, “the treatment centre is active and staffed for efficient service delivery in the containment effort”.
Chike noted that the retiree, who returned to Nigeria, had entered Port Harcourt via Aero Contractors flight on March 21, 2020 after spending a month in the United Kingdom.
The commissioner explained when he landed at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, he was noted down as a Person of Interest and was subsequently advised to self-isolate in his family house by the State Surveillance Team, which Chike observed was adhered to.
He further explained that the retiree developed a flu-like symptoms on March 25, 2020, and notified the State Surveillance Team, which in turn, alerted the Rapid Response Team that swung into immediate action by collecting his samples for testing, adding that the results came back last Monday, positive.
The commissioner said the patient has since been moved to ’’The Treatment Centre and is receiving prompt and adequate treatment in line with established treatment guidelines for his general condition”.
Chike added that contact tracing has commenced to determine those who had contact with the patient, and follow established protocol in handling them.
He added, “We still have 35 Persons of Interest who returned from impacted areas before the border closure”, who are still being monitored.
Chike assured that the “Public Emergency Operations Centre is and will remain on Response Mode with dedicated and experienced health workers and volunteers doing their best to conquer this pandemic in our state”.
He added that the test result for the index case had returned negative for the second time, noting that she has been discharged.
The commissioner also observed that of the 105 contacts that were under surveillance in the state, only 15 were still at the Holding Centre.
Niger Delta
Graduate Cryfish Seller Wins N1m NGO Contest
University of Imo State graduate, Miss Nneoma Uzoka, has emerged winner of the March, 2020 edition of the ‘ Help The Hard Worker’ monthly competition of the Princewill’s Trust for Entrepreneur, Youths and Rivers residents who are engaged in micro business .
This was contained in a statement signed by the founder of the NGO, Mr Tonye Princewill and made available to newsmen yesterday in Port Harcourt.
The statement which revealed that the event took place on “April Fool’s Day”, said that the winner would not receive mere pranks, but real reward for her hard work and dedication to business.
”Her gift is real and it is the result of hard work, dedication and commitment. We bring to her good tidings and a tiny recognition of her efforts”, it added.
According to the statement, the Theatre Arts graduate, Miss Uzoka, would be encouraged to enable her join others who chose hard work over laziness and a sense of entitlement.
“A transfer of N100.000 has been made direct to her account and she has also acknowledged receipt. We trust that she will use the money well and look forward to her joining other previous ‘Help a Hard Worker’ winners in making progress”, it hinted.
The competition, TheTide gathered, was opened to all especially those residing and doing business in Rives State irrespective of their state of origin.
Considering the ravaging Corona virus pandemic, NGO, urged all hands to be on deck, adding that all people are inter-connected to each other in one way or the other.
“I think it is pertinent to use this medium to appeal to every one of us to start the victory march against the COVID-19 virus from within. Each of us must play our part. My health is your health and vice versa. We are all inter-connected”, it said.
The statement also called on the people to continue to obey the stay-at-home order by the government, and added that anything in the contrary, was tantamount to gambling with one.s life.
It further revealed that the organisation had made enough adjustment to ensure that the group delivered more credibly to the people .
The Tide gathered that a similar programme to ‘Help a Hard worker’ scheme ‘Help a Smart Worker’ had started this month which it was learnt will be restricted to the founder’s political allies.
The winner , an indigene of Imo State who contested among 5,000 contestants, has expressed gratitude to the Foundation, and promised to make judicious use of the gift.
Speaking on behalf of the Princewill’s Trust, Hon. Ikem Anthony , however, congratulated Miss Uzoka as he called on the general public to stay safe and stay at home in order to curtail the spread of the Corona virus pandemic .
Niger Delta
Media Houses In Edo Get COVID-19 Palliatives
A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19 Edo State election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, visited media houses in Benin to offer relief to residents of the state and essential workers, including journalists, in the fight against COVID-19.
Ize-Iyamu lauded the media houses for the important role they are playing in the society, especially at this time when everyone depends on helpful information to remain safe and protect their families and communities from the virus.
Alongside selected members of his campaign organisation, he was at AIT/Raypower and ITV where food items were delivered to the broadcasters.
Riding on the network of the media houses and their ties with the grassroots, food materials were made available and designated for distribution to the communities.
According to the campaign organisation, the food distribution is part of their planned partnership with relevant stakeholders in communities for easier identification of families in need of relief items and faster distribution.
The media professionals both at AIT/RayPower and ITV/Man Around Town, unanimously commended the direct approach of Ize-Iyamu and his sincerity of purpose.
They praised his decision to conduct the distribution exercise independently.
