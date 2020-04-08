Niger Delta
Corps Member Donates Allowance To COVID-19 Fight In C’ River
A corps member serving in Cross River State, Mr Hodo Bassey, has donated his monthly stipend of N33,000 to the Cross River Government to help in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
Bassey, who spoke in an interview with newsmen in Calabar, said the donation was to assist the state government in buying sanitizers and buckets for residents.
Bassey, a graduate of Tourism and Hospitality Management from Cross River University of Technology, said the donation would also help the state to maintain its present COVID-19 free status.
He said that as a graduate of Tourism, he had to donate the stipend to support the government in harnessing the tourism potentials of the state.
He said that Cross River was known for its tourism potentials across the globe, hence the need to preserve the status.
According to him, if the fight against the pandemic is won, the state would continue to explore other areas of potentials by attracting investors and tourists.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is slowing down the tourism drive in the state.
The pandemic has affected the economy and tourism drive of many nations and we must come together to fight the scourge.
“I had to donate my March stipend of N33,000 to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
“I saw it as a needful gesture because we were taught at the orientation camp about Community Development Service which gives us avenue to contribute our quota to the development of our host communities.
“I saw that the fight was a global one and we all had to contribute our little to contain it. I thought it wise to support the state government with my little stipend to buy sanitizers and hand washing buckets to share to local communities.
“If I would have money during the course of my service, I would also like to go into the local communities, look at students who cannot afford their fees and sponsor their secondary education.
Receiving the donation, the state Commissioner for Health and Head of COVID-19 Taskforce in the state, Dr Betta Edu, commended Bassey for his kind gesture towards the fight against the pandemic.
Edu, who said that the donation from the corps members was very inspiring, thanked all those who had contributed in cash and essential items to the task force team in the state.
Niger Delta
RSG Confirms 2nd COVID-19 Case …Says Treatment Centre Active, Effective
The Rivers State Government has affirmed that the Infectious Disease Treatment Centre in the state is active and has been efficient in service delivery even as it confirmed that a 62-year old retiree has been pronounced COVID-19 positive in the state.
The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, who stated this in Port Harcourt, yesterday, at a press briefing in his office, noted that this brings the number of confirmed cases in the state to two.
He explained that, “the treatment centre is active and staffed for efficient service delivery in the containment effort”.
Chike noted that the retiree, who returned to Nigeria, had entered Port Harcourt via Aero Contractors flight on March 21, 2020 after spending a month in the United Kingdom.
The commissioner explained when he landed at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, he was noted down as a Person of Interest and was subsequently advised to self-isolate in his family house by the State Surveillance Team, which Chike observed was adhered to.
He further explained that the retiree developed a flu-like symptoms on March 25, 2020, and notified the State Surveillance Team, which in turn, alerted the Rapid Response Team that swung into immediate action by collecting his samples for testing, adding that the results came back last Monday, positive.
The commissioner said the patient has since been moved to ’’The Treatment Centre and is receiving prompt and adequate treatment in line with established treatment guidelines for his general condition”.
Chike added that contact tracing has commenced to determine those who had contact with the patient, and follow established protocol in handling them.
He added, “We still have 35 Persons of Interest who returned from impacted areas before the border closure”, who are still being monitored.
Chike assured that the “Public Emergency Operations Centre is and will remain on Response Mode with dedicated and experienced health workers and volunteers doing their best to conquer this pandemic in our state”.
He added that the test result for the index case had returned negative for the second time, noting that she has been discharged.
The commissioner also observed that of the 105 contacts that were under surveillance in the state, only 15 were still at the Holding Centre.
Niger Delta
Graduate Cryfish Seller Wins N1m NGO Contest
University of Imo State graduate, Miss Nneoma Uzoka, has emerged winner of the March, 2020 edition of the ‘ Help The Hard Worker’ monthly competition of the Princewill’s Trust for Entrepreneur, Youths and Rivers residents who are engaged in micro business .
This was contained in a statement signed by the founder of the NGO, Mr Tonye Princewill and made available to newsmen yesterday in Port Harcourt.
The statement which revealed that the event took place on “April Fool’s Day”, said that the winner would not receive mere pranks, but real reward for her hard work and dedication to business.
”Her gift is real and it is the result of hard work, dedication and commitment. We bring to her good tidings and a tiny recognition of her efforts”, it added.
According to the statement, the Theatre Arts graduate, Miss Uzoka, would be encouraged to enable her join others who chose hard work over laziness and a sense of entitlement.
“A transfer of N100.000 has been made direct to her account and she has also acknowledged receipt. We trust that she will use the money well and look forward to her joining other previous ‘Help a Hard Worker’ winners in making progress”, it hinted.
The competition, TheTide gathered, was opened to all especially those residing and doing business in Rives State irrespective of their state of origin.
Considering the ravaging Corona virus pandemic, NGO, urged all hands to be on deck, adding that all people are inter-connected to each other in one way or the other.
“I think it is pertinent to use this medium to appeal to every one of us to start the victory march against the COVID-19 virus from within. Each of us must play our part. My health is your health and vice versa. We are all inter-connected”, it said.
The statement also called on the people to continue to obey the stay-at-home order by the government, and added that anything in the contrary, was tantamount to gambling with one.s life.
It further revealed that the organisation had made enough adjustment to ensure that the group delivered more credibly to the people .
The Tide gathered that a similar programme to ‘Help a Hard worker’ scheme ‘Help a Smart Worker’ had started this month which it was learnt will be restricted to the founder’s political allies.
The winner , an indigene of Imo State who contested among 5,000 contestants, has expressed gratitude to the Foundation, and promised to make judicious use of the gift.
Speaking on behalf of the Princewill’s Trust, Hon. Ikem Anthony , however, congratulated Miss Uzoka as he called on the general public to stay safe and stay at home in order to curtail the spread of the Corona virus pandemic .
Niger Delta
Media Houses In Edo Get COVID-19 Palliatives
A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19 Edo State election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, visited media houses in Benin to offer relief to residents of the state and essential workers, including journalists, in the fight against COVID-19.
Ize-Iyamu lauded the media houses for the important role they are playing in the society, especially at this time when everyone depends on helpful information to remain safe and protect their families and communities from the virus.
Alongside selected members of his campaign organisation, he was at AIT/Raypower and ITV where food items were delivered to the broadcasters.
Riding on the network of the media houses and their ties with the grassroots, food materials were made available and designated for distribution to the communities.
According to the campaign organisation, the food distribution is part of their planned partnership with relevant stakeholders in communities for easier identification of families in need of relief items and faster distribution.
The media professionals both at AIT/RayPower and ITV/Man Around Town, unanimously commended the direct approach of Ize-Iyamu and his sincerity of purpose.
They praised his decision to conduct the distribution exercise independently.
