Leave Onyeama Alone, Aide Tells Enugu APC Boss

House of Representatives member, Wole Oke, has raised an alarm over what he called the “frightening spread of the deadly coronvirus scourage in Osun State”.

The lawmaker, who represents Oke Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately make available intervention fund to the state to fight the pandemic.

He also called for collective efforts to put an end to its further spread in the state and the country in general.

In a statement in Abuja, Oke who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, said Osun was not in a financial position to tackle this pandemic alone

He added that with 22 cases already identified in the state, there was the need for federal intervention to help fight the spread.

Oke said this was not the time to play politics, but join hands together to fight a virus that has put the economy of the world at a stand still.

He appealed to President Buhari to consider releasing ¦ N5billion as special intervention fund to the state government to fight the virus to a stand still.

He said all people, irrespective, of race, religion or tribe must unite as one force to combat the common enemy code named COVID-19 before the nation perish.

According to him: “It is frightening and alarming with 22 reported cases down already as of today, we don’t know what is in the offing.

“I think that at this stage, Mr President, who is the Commander- in -Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, should wade into the crisis at hand in Osun before it explodes and turns to a national embarrassment and calamity.

“Mind you, the dreaded coronvirus is no respecter of age, position, class or country

“Giving about N5billion to the state in the first instance will go a long way to address the situation on ground, the Government will be able to procure the needed medical equipment and drugs, create as many as possible isolation centres in all the local governments in the state and for other logistics.”

He added: “Osun State government is not viable enough to be able to shoulder this enormous responsibility which was not in the budget.

“Even the viable states like Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa-ibom Kano, Sokoto and others can not do it alone not to talk of Osun State, an agrigarian and civil service state.”