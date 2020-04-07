Is Nigeria ready to face the coronavirus?

COVID-19 has reached almost every country by now and each one of them is trying to figure out the most effective way to handle this challenge. The speed at which the coronavirus travels has astonished scientists and regular people around the world but the cure for the virus hasn’t been discovered yet. Nigeria is one of the countries currently at the very beginning stages of the coronavirus and as the outbreaks get more severe in the rest of the world, those who still have less than 100 cases in their countries are watching closely for any tips that could help slow down the spread of the virus. Currently, the country with the most recorded cases in the U.S, even topping China, where the outbreak originally started. We know that while medical professionals all over the world are working to create a vaccine that would make us immune to this disease, the approved and tested vaccine won’t be available to the public for around a year.

Now, the best way to deal with the coronavirus is to lock down cities, cancel any transportation between cities and countries and actively practice social distancing. And while these measures seem relatively easy to take, there is definitely a price to pay, which is what Nigeria and Nigerian businesses fear the most.

How is the Pandemic in Nigeria?

So far there are only 50 recorded cases of coronavirus in Nigeria and one unfortunate death. The partial lockdown is already in place, with governments demanding that people follow the basic safety guidelines offered by the world health organization so washing your hands, maintaining a distance when outside and limiting the number of public gatherings and close contacts with other people. The stores, school, and offices have been shut down and the same goes for local businesses.

This is a tough time for every country, more so for some than for others. But despite the size of the outbreak, this is a difficult time for every nation because the lockdowns are never easy. Now the local businesses are worried that they will have to close down, with a very limited chance of opening up in the months to come. This leaves many families with uncertain futures, no hope for another income and a tough couple of months ahead of them.

Meanwhile, the government is ready to take a stance and implement even stricter measures to halt the spread of the virus. As the information minister Lai Mohammed said in addresses to the Nigerian people, the time is running out and only by recognizing these dangers can the country avoid the horrific experiences that some countries are facing today?

Who is most at risk?

Amidst all of this panic around the pandemic, the small businesses are the ones that will face the biggest economic challenges. While those who can transfer their business online, for example, online shops or services have actually seen a major spike in their users. In these trying times when so many people spend their time at home, it is a perfect time for websites that offer online entertainment, streaming services or even online casinos to entertain their visitors