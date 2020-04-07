Health
Is Nigeria ready to face the coronavirus?
COVID-19 has reached almost every country by now and each one of them is trying to figure out the most effective way to handle this challenge. The speed at which the coronavirus travels has astonished scientists and regular people around the world but the cure for the virus hasn’t been discovered yet. Nigeria is one of the countries currently at the very beginning stages of the coronavirus and as the outbreaks get more severe in the rest of the world, those who still have less than 100 cases in their countries are watching closely for any tips that could help slow down the spread of the virus. Currently, the country with the most recorded cases in the U.S, even topping China, where the outbreak originally started. We know that while medical professionals all over the world are working to create a vaccine that would make us immune to this disease, the approved and tested vaccine won’t be available to the public for around a year.
Now, the best way to deal with the coronavirus is to lock down cities, cancel any transportation between cities and countries and actively practice social distancing. And while these measures seem relatively easy to take, there is definitely a price to pay, which is what Nigeria and Nigerian businesses fear the most.
How is the Pandemic in Nigeria?
So far there are only 50 recorded cases of coronavirus in Nigeria and one unfortunate death. The partial lockdown is already in place, with governments demanding that people follow the basic safety guidelines offered by the world health organization so washing your hands, maintaining a distance when outside and limiting the number of public gatherings and close contacts with other people. The stores, school, and offices have been shut down and the same goes for local businesses.
This is a tough time for every country, more so for some than for others. But despite the size of the outbreak, this is a difficult time for every nation because the lockdowns are never easy. Now the local businesses are worried that they will have to close down, with a very limited chance of opening up in the months to come. This leaves many families with uncertain futures, no hope for another income and a tough couple of months ahead of them.
Meanwhile, the government is ready to take a stance and implement even stricter measures to halt the spread of the virus. As the information minister Lai Mohammed said in addresses to the Nigerian people, the time is running out and only by recognizing these dangers can the country avoid the horrific experiences that some countries are facing today?
Who is most at risk?
Amidst all of this panic around the pandemic, the small businesses are the ones that will face the biggest economic challenges. While those who can transfer their business online, for example, online shops or services have actually seen a major spike in their users. In these trying times when so many people spend their time at home, it is a perfect time for websites that offer online entertainment, streaming services or even online casinos to entertain their visitors
Health
Diarrhea, Common Cause Of Kidney Failure In Children – Expert
A Paediatric Nephnologist, Dr Tochi Uchenwa says, diarrhea, amongst others, is a common cause of kidney failure in children.
Stating this in a recent interview, Dr Uchenwa explained that this is because the kidney naturally makes use of fluid in the body to function properly. When the fluid in the body is lost through diarrhea, it can therefore lead to kidney failure.
According to her, “When the child has diarrhea, parents should take it seriously. Give the child Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), as prescribed, let the child take a lot of fluid to replace the water that is being lost,” she said.
Depending on the type of diarrhea, she explained further, the required medication can then be administered on the child.
Also, Dr Unchenwa, who is a Consultant Paediatric Nephrologist at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), said that skin rashes or scabies not properly treated, could also lead to acute sore throat which is also a type of kidney problem.
“Some people have sore throat and they don’t take it serious. For children, we really have to take it serious.”
“Treat the sore throat well, otherwise they can actually cause kidney failure”, she said.
She, therefore, used the opportunity to state some dos and don’ts in such circumstance.
One of such she said is to avoid self medication through patronising chemist without doctor’s prescription.
She stated further that another thing is to avoid regular use of such painkillers as Ibuprofen, without doctor’s prescription.
“It (Ibuprofen) should not be abused because when you take them excessively it damages the kidney”, she stated.
In the same vein, Dr Uchenwa also discouraged the use of herbal medication in children, noting that, besides not knowing the dosage, the content of such herbal medication cannot also be ascertained, and hence capable of causing kidney problem.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
COVID-19 Lockdown: Fitness Expert Urges Nigerians To Exercise
A Fitness expert, Buchi Okereke, has urged Nigerians to adopt exercise as a lifestyle to avoid anxiety, depression and to remain healthy during the period of the lockdown.
Okereke, Director, Body Fitness Factory, said on Tuesday in Lagos that exercising would help to curb anxiety problems this period because it triggers a release of mood altering chemicals in the brain.
Okereke, who has over 20, 000 followers on his official Instagram page @buchifitness, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen.
According to him, many people have the misconception that exercises are only for fat or obese people but it will help others with issues, including back pain, high cholesterol and depression.
He said that the goal in the following days should not be about weight loss or toning up of the muscles but aimed at keeping fit and staying healthy.
Okereke said exercises should be intentional and planned, not something to be considered because one had no choice.
“People are at home now and a lot of them are saying, ‘I’m going to walkout today’ but they just don’t know what happened and they don’t, tomorrow it happens again.
“They just keep procrastinating,” he said.
The International Sports Science Association (ISSA) certified Fitness trainer also noted that the best time to exercise was early in the morning.
He cautioned those working at home not to give excuses why they couldn’t engage in exercises.
“You need to exercise to keep in shape; even if you’re not going to lose weight, don’t gain any.
“Think about the time you spend dressing up to go to work and the time you spend in traffic; use that same time to walkout before you start your day,” he advised.
Okereke recommended some indoor exercises people could do for functional movements, particularly those with limited spaces.
“Using a chair, you sit down and stand up 50 times nonstop; you’re working your lower torso and your arm string.
“Another easy exercise is to crawl on the ground and standing back up straight; you can also do that 50 times.
“You can also run up and down the stairs; if you want to do this, determine to do it say 20 times.
“Then, you can say, every one hour you’re going to take a walk from the kitchen to the parlour or do something like climbing on a chair and coming down 20 times,” he said.
Health
Abakaliki, Ibadan, Two Others To Have Testing Labs – NGF
The clamour for more testing centres may become a reality following the agreement between the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The Chairman, NGF, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State who made this known recently from isolation said for a start, Abakaliki (Ebonyi State), Ibadan, in Oyo State, Kaduna, in Kaduna State and Maiduguri, in Borno State would soon have testing centres. He had gone into self-isolation and eventually tested negative.
The Director-General of the NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, had hinted that much at the briefing session of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 when he said plans were on the pipe line to establish some more testing centres though he appealed to Nigerians not to press too much for more centres but better testing in existing six centres.
Speaking on Ibim Semenitari’s facebook interview series, Fayemi agreed that the World Health Organisation (WHO) advised nation to do more of testing, but admitted that the level in Nigeria was not enough.
He said: “We as governors do not believe that the level of testing going on at the moment is enough. There are only six testing centres so far in Nigeria. We have pushed the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and they have agreed to set up four more to be located in Abakaliki, Ibadan, Maiduguri, and Kaduna, bringing it to 10. They have agreed to also use the tuberculosis laboratory (TB) centres which are in every state. We still asked for more labs and they have also agreed to use some private labs that are of very high standards just to ramp it up.
”The truth is that they have tested only about 2000 persons so far. It took three days for me to get my own result (negative). Imagine the anxiety in those who had contact with me, while waiting.
”The need for more labs is not just because of COVID-19, but about other diseases and epidemics. Also, there are other aspects such as financial pandemics. Note that oil is not selling, etc. So, this is the time to forget oil, go to other areas such as agriculture, ICT, education, innovation, etc.”
Trending
-
Features2 days ago
Imperative Of Overhauling Nigeria’s Security Agencies
-
Politics2 days ago
Covid-19: Obuah Slams Wike’s Critics Over Approach …
-
News2 days ago
Proferssor’ Forum Rejects KWASU VC’s Appointment …Says Process Not Fair
-
Sports3 days ago
‘Yekini Was Not In USA ‘94’
-
Business2 days ago
FG Committed To Implementation Of 2020 Budget -Akabueze
-
News2 days ago
Benue Govt To Probe Teachers Service Board
-
Featured2 days ago
Wike Blasts FG Over Fight Against Coronavirus …Inaugurates 24-Man Palliatives Implementation C’ttee, Today …As RSG Begins Move To Distribute Foodstuffs To Residents
-
Business2 days ago
CIBN Holds Virtual AGM, Elects Olugbemi 21st President