Don Urges INEC, Parties To Imbibe Democratic Tenets

Two political leaders in the Ogoni axis of Rivers State, Hon Dumnamene Dekor and Mr Latteh La-Loolo, have called on security operatives stationed at the border between Rivers and Akwa Ibom States to ensure compliance of the restriction order as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Dekor, who is the lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Loolo, council chairman of Khana LGA made the call when they visited the border to monitor the activities of security operatives manning the area and urged them to be proactive in ensuring that nobody brings the Coronavirus disease from neighbouring states into Rivers.

Dekor said, “I am here to join the chairman of the Khana LGA who is heading the team for the implementation of this stay-at-home order to ensure that movement between the two states is not the way it used to be. To stop the movement completely, that is why we are here.

“The issue of stay-at-home, we even entered into the community here and so far so good. All I will say is to call on the security agents to be more careful in what they are doing because some people are moving around.

“Some people will take a vehicle and stop at the other side of the boarder and move across; and then take another vehicle. Those ones are who we are frowning at.”

On his part, the Rivers State Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Thomas Bariere, said he will ensure that the lockdown order was fully implemented by the security agencies, noting that the welfare and health of the people is paramount.

“As someone who is commissioner in the zone, the welfare, the health of our people is key. It is the reason we are here to ensure that the lockdown order as directed by the executive governor of Rivers State is implemented to the letter.

“Like we have always told our people, it is one thing to remain indoors, it is another thing to be on the road and then contract this disease.