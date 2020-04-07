Niger Delta
COVID-19: Edo To Fumigate Markets
Edo State Government yesterday in Benin said that it would commence the relocation of all markets to primary schools and proceed with fumigation of markets to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, made this known while addressing market leaders, police and the state Public Work Volunteers (PUWOV) at Government House in Benin yesterday.
Shaibu said that the reason for the relocation was that the traders and buyers were having problems in observing the social distance directive.
“We need to resolve these issues we are having in market places. We observed that while churches and mosque had obeyed the directives of government, we are having major problem at the market places.
“We are not maintaining social distance and it’s becoming very embarrassing to the government. It’s giving us so much worry; this virus can spread easily in crowded places.
“We want to make sure that markets are opened and at the same time achieve the social distance among us.
“The government also wants to also fumigate the markets. For us to fumigate the markets, obviously we have to lock all the markets because we cannot fumigate the market while you are there.
“We don’t want to shut down the markets completely, because we want our people to have easy access to buying of foodstuffs”, he said.
Reacting to the absence of Gov. Godwin Obaseki, the deputy said that he was observing the normal 14 days isolation, saying that “the governor is hale and hearty.”
In her remarks, the leader of Edo Market Women Association, Mrs Blacky Ogiamen, commended the government for the bold steps taken in containing the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
Ogiamen urged government to increase its awareness campaign on the relocation and fumigation of markets.
She called on security agencies in the state to take steps in ensuring that the commercial drivers obey rules and regulations put in place by government in fighting COVID-19.
Niger Delta
Don Hails Wike’s Proactive Approach Over Coronavirus
A university teacher and political analyst, Dr. Ken Nweke, has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for the proactive steps he took in checking the spread of the novel Coronavirus Disease in the State.
Nweke who is an Associate Professor of Political Science at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt stated this while reacting to the closure of markets and curfew hitherto imposed in some parts of the State as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said the measures taken so far by the Rivers State Government were aimed at protecting all residents of the State from contracting the coronavirus disease, saying rather that criticizing the governor, residents should make adequate contributions to the government and the committee on ways to manage the spread of the pandemic.
“I think that what people need to do is to begin to point out some other alternatives or some other areas that the government has not done well and then suggest ways of ensuring that those measures taken so far address the objectives for taking those decisions.
“I also think that rather than villify the government for some actions so far taken, we should be able to as a people begin to look at what is happening in other climes and make necessary contributions to help the government.”
The university teacher further said all the government needed is the support of the people to ensure that no other incident of Covid-19 is recorded in the State, as according to him Governor Wike means well for the people.
“As far as I am concerned the Governor means well for the people of Rivers State and residents alike and so if in the course of implementing some measures that should be able to help us check this scourge that something went wrong in terms of rolling out the measures or in terms of even enforcing the measures that either one agency of the other. “Or those involved may have certain mistakes, it is the responsibility of all and sundry in the State to begin to point out those areas that the government should make some improvement,” the university teacher stated.
By: Dennis Naku
Niger Delta
Banigo Disowns Purported Facebook Account
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has urged members of the public to disregard a fake facebook account in her name, where members of the public were asked to contact one Mrs. Stella on telephone number, 07043918130 to receive N100, 000 to cushion the effects of COVID -19.
In a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt, Dr. Banigo said she had nothing to do with the fake face book account and warned that those behind this fake account would be unmasked and made to face the full wrath of the law.
According to the statement, the Deputy Governor’s authentic Facebook account is Dr Mrs. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo.
Niger Delta
Edo Confirms Two New Coronavirus Cases
Edo State Government says it has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, making a total of 11 confirmed cases in the state.
The state Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Benin City,yesterday.
“The fight against coronavirus disease has been on in the state.
“Our people have been told, but the message we are getting is that our people are not taking these messages seriously. This is a serious business.
“We are receiving new cases every day. The state has been prepared in fighting this disease by providing different isolation centres across the state.
“We have four isolation centres in the state. One is at the Central Hospital Auchi, another one is at Irrua Specialist Hospital, we have one at University of Benin Teaching Hospital and one at Stella Obasanjo Hospital.
“The state has also provided a holding centre at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital where suspected cases of coronavirus who are awaiting results are going to be kept.
“Anybody with symptoms should go straight to Stella Obasanjo Hospital, doctors and nurses have been trained to attend to such people,” he said.
The commissioner further urged the residents to work together with the state government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Also speaking, the state representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Faith Ireye, urged residents to maintain the social distance order of the government.
