No Cut Off Marks Yet For 2020 Admission, JAMB Clarifies

As educational institutions, groups and religious organisations continue to cancel programs, close schools and ban public gatherings over the fear of the deadly Coronavirus also known as COVID-19, the management of The Polytechnic Ibadan, yesterday said it has closed the institution until further notice.

Registrar of the institution, Modupe Theresa Fawale, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan, maintained that the decision was in consonance with the directive of the Oyo state government.

She, however, advised students to vacate hostels of the institution with immediate effect.

Fawale said, “In line with the directive of the Oyo State Government, the management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan has closed down the institution till further notice.

“Students will be communicated of re-opening as soon as possible. All students are therefore requested to vacate the Halls of residence immediately.”

Fawale, while speaking on the preventive measures to curtail the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, insisted that the institution has suspended all international conferences to be hosted by the faculties.

She added that all international travels by staff are suspended until further notice.

All incoming and outgoing exchange programmes as well as international visits of foreign partners and collaborators have been suspended until further notice, according to the Registrar

“As part of precautionary measures to prevent members of The Polytechnic, Ibadan community from contracting Corona Virus (COVID-19). management in consultation with the Director Medical Services, The Polytechnic, Ibadan has taken the following measures:

“All international conferences to be hosted by the faculties should be suspended until further notice. All international travels by staff are suspended until further notice.

“All incoming and outgoing exchange programmes as well as international visits of foreign partners and collaborators are suspended until further notice.

“Staff already out on international travel should inform the Management of the Institution on arrival by contacting the Director, Medical Services on 07030712065. Such person is strongly advised to self-isolate for at least fourteen (14) days before reporting to the office.

“All Departments, Faculties, Units, Halls of Residence, places of worship and other places with high concentration of people on campus are hereby advised to make provision for or resuscitate facilities for hand-washing in their immediate environment to encourage routine hand-wash. Adequate signs indicating such should also be provided.