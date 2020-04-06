Lockdown: A’Ibom Doctors Threaten Strike Over Assault On Member

A university teacher and political analyst, Dr. Ken Nweke, has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for the proactive steps he took in checking the spread of the novel Coronavirus Disease in the State.

Nweke who is an Associate Professor of Political Science at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt stated this while reacting to the closure of markets and curfew hitherto imposed in some parts of the State as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the measures taken so far by the Rivers State Government were aimed at protecting all residents of the State from contracting the coronavirus disease, saying rather that criticizing the governor, residents should make adequate contributions to the government and the committee on ways to manage the spread of the pandemic.

“I think that what people need to do is to begin to point out some other alternatives or some other areas that the government has not done well and then suggest ways of ensuring that those measures taken so far address the objectives for taking those decisions.

“I also think that rather than villify the government for some actions so far taken, we should be able to as a people begin to look at what is happening in other climes and make necessary contributions to help the government.”

The university teacher further said all the government needed is the support of the people to ensure that no other incident of Covid-19 is recorded in the State, as according to him Governor Wike means well for the people.

“As far as I am concerned the Governor means well for the people of Rivers State and residents alike and so if in the course of implementing some measures that should be able to help us check this scourge that something went wrong in terms of rolling out the measures or in terms of even enforcing the measures that either one agency of the other. “Or those involved may have certain mistakes, it is the responsibility of all and sundry in the State to begin to point out those areas that the government should make some improvement,” the university teacher stated.

By: Dennis Naku