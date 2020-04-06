Niger Delta
Lockdown: A’Ibom Doctors Threaten Strike Over Assault On Member
Resident doctors in the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), Akwa Ibom State, have threatened to down tools in the state over alleged assault on one of their members by a security operative.
This was contained in a statement, jointly signed by its President, Dr Paul Walshak, Secretary, Dr Ekemini Bassey and Publicity Secretary, Dr Ekomobong Udoh and made available to newsmen in Uyo yesterday.
The association condemned the brutalisation of Dr David Daniel Edet, while going to work.
According to it, the police Sgt. Alexander Edidiong, allegedly refused to let Dr Edet pass the road block mounted along Nung Oku junction to enforce the restriction of movement order.
It added that in spite of the fact that Edet produced his valid means of identification as a medical doctor on duty, the police sergeant still went ahead to assault the medical doctor.
“Despite appropriately identifying himself as a doctor with his Identity card and stating he was on his way to the hospital, Sgt. Alexander Edidiong, refused to let him pass the road block mounted along Nung Oku junction,
To enforce the restriction of movement order issued by the Akwa Ibom government which clearly exempts healthcare care workers on essential duties.
“Dr David Daniel Edet continued to impress on Sgt. Alexander Edidiong on the need to allow him go to perform his essential duty but instead, the officer got angry and using a big stick, struck Dr David on his left forearm leading to a fracture of the left ulna bone and dislocation of the left wrist which were confirmed by X-rays obtained last night.
“Based on the foregoing and following the resolutions of an emergency Exco meeting of the association of resident doctors, UUTH, we hereby make the following demands on the Nigerian police.
“They issue within the next 48 hours, a public release apologising on the action of their officer and guaranteeing the safety and freedom from molestation of our members who will be required to move around providing much needed healthcare services at this time.
“Publicly discipline the police officer who brutalised Dr Edet.
“Adequately compensate Dr Edet for the impact of the injuries he sustained on his career and defray the cost of all the medical bills that will be incurred in the course of his treatment,” it stated.
It also urged the police authority to commence the process of performing a psychiatry evaluation to determine the mental fitness of its officers and men that would be stationed at various road blocks in the state to save innocent public.
Niger Delta
Don Hails Wike’s Proactive Approach Over Coronavirus
A university teacher and political analyst, Dr. Ken Nweke, has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for the proactive steps he took in checking the spread of the novel Coronavirus Disease in the State.
Nweke who is an Associate Professor of Political Science at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt stated this while reacting to the closure of markets and curfew hitherto imposed in some parts of the State as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said the measures taken so far by the Rivers State Government were aimed at protecting all residents of the State from contracting the coronavirus disease, saying rather that criticizing the governor, residents should make adequate contributions to the government and the committee on ways to manage the spread of the pandemic.
“I think that what people need to do is to begin to point out some other alternatives or some other areas that the government has not done well and then suggest ways of ensuring that those measures taken so far address the objectives for taking those decisions.
“I also think that rather than villify the government for some actions so far taken, we should be able to as a people begin to look at what is happening in other climes and make necessary contributions to help the government.”
The university teacher further said all the government needed is the support of the people to ensure that no other incident of Covid-19 is recorded in the State, as according to him Governor Wike means well for the people.
“As far as I am concerned the Governor means well for the people of Rivers State and residents alike and so if in the course of implementing some measures that should be able to help us check this scourge that something went wrong in terms of rolling out the measures or in terms of even enforcing the measures that either one agency of the other. “Or those involved may have certain mistakes, it is the responsibility of all and sundry in the State to begin to point out those areas that the government should make some improvement,” the university teacher stated.
By: Dennis Naku
Niger Delta
Banigo Disowns Purported Facebook Account
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has urged members of the public to disregard a fake facebook account in her name, where members of the public were asked to contact one Mrs. Stella on telephone number, 07043918130 to receive N100, 000 to cushion the effects of COVID -19.
In a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt, Dr. Banigo said she had nothing to do with the fake face book account and warned that those behind this fake account would be unmasked and made to face the full wrath of the law.
According to the statement, the Deputy Governor’s authentic Facebook account is Dr Mrs. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo.
Niger Delta
Edo Confirms Two New Coronavirus Cases
Edo State Government says it has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, making a total of 11 confirmed cases in the state.
The state Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Benin City,yesterday.
“The fight against coronavirus disease has been on in the state.
“Our people have been told, but the message we are getting is that our people are not taking these messages seriously. This is a serious business.
“We are receiving new cases every day. The state has been prepared in fighting this disease by providing different isolation centres across the state.
“We have four isolation centres in the state. One is at the Central Hospital Auchi, another one is at Irrua Specialist Hospital, we have one at University of Benin Teaching Hospital and one at Stella Obasanjo Hospital.
“The state has also provided a holding centre at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital where suspected cases of coronavirus who are awaiting results are going to be kept.
“Anybody with symptoms should go straight to Stella Obasanjo Hospital, doctors and nurses have been trained to attend to such people,” he said.
The commissioner further urged the residents to work together with the state government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Also speaking, the state representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Faith Ireye, urged residents to maintain the social distance order of the government.
