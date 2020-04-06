Health
FG’s Response To COVID-19 Outbreak, Late -Nigerian Scientists
The country’s apex body of scientists, the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), has said measures put in place by the Federal Government to check the spread of the COVID-19 disease in the country came too late.
Although the government had earlier insisted that it was “well-prepared and ready to contain Coronavirus, if it eventually broke out”, decisive steps were not taken until the number of cases started rising, after an Italian tested positive on February 27.
The Federal Government has now closed the country’s borders, and the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states are on lockdown, following orders issued by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Some states have also locked their boundaries, while also shutting markets, schools, churches, mosques and other public places.
But the Nigerian Academy of Science said the Federal Government should have acted earlier.
The academy specifically faulted the failure to monitor visitors who arrived from high risk countries, as well as the delay in stopping flights coming into Nigeria from such nations.
In an interview with newsmen, President of the NAS, Prof. Mosto Onuoha, noted that the government started doing the right things when it was already late.
Assessing the government’s response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, Onuoha said, “The response was late in many areas – we should have been monitoring people coming from high risk areas.
“The Federal Government should have stopped flights coming from some countries early enough but that was not done until it became late.
“It was as if the Federal Government could not take that action because it was afraid of those countries due to the fact that we depend on them in many areas.”
The academy, an independent scientific body, also acts as an advisor to the government but our correspondent learnt that recommendations forwarded by the scientists to the authorities on ways to tackle the disease in the country were not acted on.
According to Onuoha, NAS sent the recommendations to the Federal Government even before the Coronavirus disease was recorded in the country.
The academy sent its advice to the government after the World Health Organisation (WHO) listed Nigeria among 13 African countries that were vulnerable to the disease due to close economic contacts with China, the country where the pandemic originated from.
The Federal Government’s reaction to the WHO warning was to set aside the sum of N620million, reportedly to monitor, detect and contain the virus in a bid to prevent an outbreak of the disease in the country.
With the disease now in the country, the NAS also believes that the government is not conducting enough tests.
“They are not conducting enough tests to detect those that are already infected. The government is not testing as many people as they should test,” he said.
Onuoha equally faulted the state governments for waiting until cases were recorded in their territories before taking steps to curb the spread.
“Many of the states were not doing anything. Apart from Lagos State, many of them did not have anything on the ground until they had their first cases.
“Also, the Federal Government did not do much to carry the states along in plans to check the disease,” he observed.
However, Onuoha said many Nigerians are not playing their part in the campaign against COVID-19.
He said, “People are flouting some of the directives issued by the government and the WHO on ways to curb the spread.
“Even there are so many people that believe the disease is not for them.”
The academy also called on the government to provide palliatives for Nigerians who are adversely affected by the lockdown.
Onuoha warned that the lockdown could be counter-productive if measures were not put in place to alleviate its economic consequences on vulnerable Nigerians.
The NAS, in the same vein, welcomed the planned visit of Chinese medical experts to Nigeria.
The Federal Government had on Friday disclosed that the medical team would visit the country to assist in efforts to contain the spread of the disease.
Some Nigerians have expressed concerns about the planned visit amid suspicions over China’s role in the emergence of the pandemic.
There are calls on the government to reject the Chinese assistance.
Onuoha said there was nothing wrong in Nigeria accepting medical assistance from China.
“I personally do not see anything wrong with that. China is currently sending help to many countries, I don’t see why Nigeria should not accept the help, especially if those coming are medical experts.
“China is one of our major partners and they have a lot to lose if Nigeria goes down.
“If we can accept economic and technological assistance from China, I don’t see why we should not accept medical help,” the NAS President added.
Too Much Salt Consumption, Bad For Kidney – Expert
A Nephrologist, specialist in kidney disease, Dr Manda David-West, says excessive salt consumption is one key cause of kidney disease.
Stating this in a recent exclusive interview, she said an in-take of too much salt is capable of damaging one’s kidney, in addition to raising blood pressure.
“So much salt can raise up the Blood Pressure (BP), and once the BP is raised, if you’re not on medication, it can damage the kidney over time”, she said.
In order to prevent this, Dr David-West, who is a consultant Nephrologist at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), calls for limitation in salt in-take.
She further stated that to prevent kidney disease, there is the need to cut down on carbohydrate and callory intake, alongside checking food intake capable of increasing chances of developing diabetes mellitus.
Dr David-West continued that enough intake of fruits and vegetables, alongside exercises with a view to keep fit also prevents kidney diseases.
Contrary to widespread belief that food supplements are good for the body, Dr David-West said too much intake of food supplements is not good for the body.
According to her, besides taking fruits and vegetables, “they should exercise, try and keep fit, try and be active as much.
“Even (food) supplement have not been proven to be good to the kidney, especially when it is taken for a long time”.
She further stated that herbal medication should also be avoided to prevent complications associated with kidney disease.
Sogbeba Dokubo
COVID-19: Not All Hand Sanitisers Can Kill Virus – Pharmacist
A pharmacist, Mr Ayobambo Fajuyitan, on Tuesday cautioned Nigerians against using hand sanitisers with low alcohol content in preventing COVID-19.
“Not all hand sanitisers in the market are capable of killing the COVID-19 virus because the alcohol contents are low,’’ the pharmacist told newsmen on telephone in Ibadan on Tuesday.
According to him, hand sanitiser capable of killing the virus must have 40 per cent alcohol content.
“When at home, it’s preferred you use hand washing method: It’s better to use the hand wash in a running tap for 20 seconds when at home,’’ he said.
Fajuyitan, however, cautioned against ingesting of hand sanitiser.
“Hand sanitisers contain majorly glycerine and ethanol.
“ Hand sanitiser contains 62 per cent ethyl alcohol and that’s the equivalent of four shots of vodka.
“At that concentration, even a small dose can be dangerous if ingested,’’ Fajuyitan said.
According to him, the ingestion can lead to dizziness, slurred speech, headaches and even brain damage or death in extreme cases.
“Also ocular irritation, vomiting, conjunctivitis, oral irritation, cough and abdominal pain.
“Rare effects included coma, seizure, hypoglycemia metabolic acidosis and respiratory depression may occur.
“Majority of the hand sanitisers produced in Nigeria don’t even have up to 62 per cent ethyl alcohol.
“If you eat with your hands after using hand sanitiser, be cautious as excessive use of sanitiser can make you prone to viral infections as removal of bacteria give ample space for the virus to grow and sanitisers are not capable of denaturing viruses,’’ he said.
Illness: Expert Harps On Regular Intake Of Water
A Medical Practitioner, Dr Lawrence Abada of Estate Clinic, Benin, says regular intake of clean drinking water helps to build the human immune system and reduces the risk of illness.
Abada made this known in an interview with newsmen in Benin on Tuesday.
“Keeping hydrated is crucial for health and well-being but many people do not consume enough fluid each day.
“Around 60 per cent of the body is made up of water and around 71 per cent of the planet is covered by water.
“Water is essential for the kidneys and other bodily functions and when someone is dehydrated, the skin can become more vulnerable to skin disorders and wrinkling.
“Drinking clean water helps all the cells and organs of the body function properly,’’ he said.
According to him, health authorities commonly recommend eight-ounce glasses, which equals about 2 litres or half a gallon daily.
“Water lubricates the joints, forms saliva and mucus, delivers oxygen throughout the body, boosts skin health and beauty, cushions the brain, spinal cord and other sensitive tissues”, Abada said.
According to him, lack of water in the human system can cause blood to become thicker, increases blood pressure, leads to digestive problems, constipation and an overly acidic stomach.
He advised that men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 litres) of clean water daily and 11.5 cups (2.7 litres) of fluids daily for women.
