Niger Delta
CRSG To Distribute 1m Face, Nose Masks, 15,000 Sanitisers
In a pragmatic effort to curtail the ravaging coronavirus, the Cross River State Government, says it will distribute over one million nosemasks free to her entire citizenry as from next week.
In the same vein, the government revealed that it had also distributed over 15, 000 hand sanitizers to ensure that the state is free of the pandemic.
Briefing newsmen on updates of COVID-19 at ministry of health, in Calabar, the Commissioner for Health and Chairperson of the COVID-19 Response Team in the state, Dr Beta Edu, said the state’sstrategy was prevention first and therefore has put in place critical measures to achieve the task.
Edu disclosed that “for now the state is totally free” of this pandemic as the result of the last case came out negative as announced by National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and enjoined the citizens not to panic anymore.
According to her, “we can boldly tell Nigerians that the case from the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), that went viral on various social platforms came out negative last Thursday, April 2, 2020. So there is no positive case in Cross River.
“So far, the garment factory has gone into full production and by Monday next week (today) we would have distributed about one million nose masks. Equally, the state is manufacturing hand sanitizerss and have distributed over 15, 000. We have just ordered additional 5, 000 bottles for the production of more sanitizers.
“We have also distributed 550 personal protective equipment across the state, also we have commenced payment of healthcare workers , doctors and nurses at the UCTH Isolation Centre just as we have concluded arrangement to provide a generator to the centre,” she stated.
On further plans put in place for educating the rural populace, the Commissioner for Health said the team was working assiduously with traditional rulers, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), and other critical stakeholders in the state to create more awareness on how to stay safe of the pandemic.
Niger Delta
Don Hails Wike’s Proactive Approach Over Coronavirus
A university teacher and political analyst, Dr. Ken Nweke, has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for the proactive steps he took in checking the spread of the novel Coronavirus Disease in the State.
Nweke who is an Associate Professor of Political Science at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt stated this while reacting to the closure of markets and curfew hitherto imposed in some parts of the State as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said the measures taken so far by the Rivers State Government were aimed at protecting all residents of the State from contracting the coronavirus disease, saying rather that criticizing the governor, residents should make adequate contributions to the government and the committee on ways to manage the spread of the pandemic.
“I think that what people need to do is to begin to point out some other alternatives or some other areas that the government has not done well and then suggest ways of ensuring that those measures taken so far address the objectives for taking those decisions.
“I also think that rather than villify the government for some actions so far taken, we should be able to as a people begin to look at what is happening in other climes and make necessary contributions to help the government.”
The university teacher further said all the government needed is the support of the people to ensure that no other incident of Covid-19 is recorded in the State, as according to him Governor Wike means well for the people.
“As far as I am concerned the Governor means well for the people of Rivers State and residents alike and so if in the course of implementing some measures that should be able to help us check this scourge that something went wrong in terms of rolling out the measures or in terms of even enforcing the measures that either one agency of the other. “Or those involved may have certain mistakes, it is the responsibility of all and sundry in the State to begin to point out those areas that the government should make some improvement,” the university teacher stated.
By: Dennis Naku
Niger Delta
Banigo Disowns Purported Facebook Account
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has urged members of the public to disregard a fake facebook account in her name, where members of the public were asked to contact one Mrs. Stella on telephone number, 07043918130 to receive N100, 000 to cushion the effects of COVID -19.
In a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt, Dr. Banigo said she had nothing to do with the fake face book account and warned that those behind this fake account would be unmasked and made to face the full wrath of the law.
According to the statement, the Deputy Governor’s authentic Facebook account is Dr Mrs. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo.
Niger Delta
Edo Confirms Two New Coronavirus Cases
Edo State Government says it has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, making a total of 11 confirmed cases in the state.
The state Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Benin City,yesterday.
“The fight against coronavirus disease has been on in the state.
“Our people have been told, but the message we are getting is that our people are not taking these messages seriously. This is a serious business.
“We are receiving new cases every day. The state has been prepared in fighting this disease by providing different isolation centres across the state.
“We have four isolation centres in the state. One is at the Central Hospital Auchi, another one is at Irrua Specialist Hospital, we have one at University of Benin Teaching Hospital and one at Stella Obasanjo Hospital.
“The state has also provided a holding centre at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital where suspected cases of coronavirus who are awaiting results are going to be kept.
“Anybody with symptoms should go straight to Stella Obasanjo Hospital, doctors and nurses have been trained to attend to such people,” he said.
The commissioner further urged the residents to work together with the state government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Also speaking, the state representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Faith Ireye, urged residents to maintain the social distance order of the government.
Trending
-
Featured4 days ago
Wike Lifts Curfew On Parts Of Port Harcourt …Lifts Suspension Of Obio/Akpor LG Chairman, Deputy …As RSG Moves To Implement Palliatives
-
Featured4 days ago
US, UK Diaspora Groups Hail Wike’s Measures Against COVID-19 Spread
-
News4 days ago
We Regret Asking Elon Musk For Ventilators, FG Apologises
-
Sports4 days ago
Plateau United Wants To Be Crowned NPFL Champions
-
Featured4 days ago
Lockdown: Open Food Reserve Centres Now, PDP Tells Buhari
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
30 Youths Benefit From Training Programme In Rivers
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
COVID-19: Ateke Tom Lauds Wike’s Proactive Measures
-
Editorial4 days ago
COVID-19: Commending RSG’s Efforts