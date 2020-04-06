Niger Delta
COVID-19: Etche LGA Donates Palliatives To Indigenes
Determined to cushion the effect of the raging Coronavirus disease and the subsequent restrictions of movement by both the federal and state governments, Etche Local Government Council in Rivers State has come to the rescue of her people.
The Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Hon Obinna Anyanwu, while giving out the food and sanitary items to indigent indigenes at the local government headquarters, Okehi, last Saturday, stated that it was a way of helping the people to lessen the burden of the outbreak of COVID-19.
Disclosing that all the 19 wards of the council were beneficiaries of the palliatives, he noted that as a responsible administration, he felt the pains of the people, hence the initiative.
The council boss called on the people of Etche to follow all laid down protocols as directed by the Rivers State Government and Ministry of Health, especially as it relates to constant washing of hands, social distancing, and reporting suspected cases on time.
“ I am calling on our people to follow all the directives of the state government. It may be inconveniencing but it is for the good of all of us. This is a disease that is affecting the whole world.
“As a border local government, we must remain vigilant and watchful. If you suspect any case, don’t fail to inform the Ministry of Health through the available phone numbers.
“My sincere prayers are for all of us to be alive and hope for better things to come. Our dear Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike is doing all he can to make Rivers State free of the disease,” he stated.
He reiterated that all the markets in Etche remain closed as ordered by Governor Nyesom Wike, just as all the borders with neighbouring states remain closed.
Several of the beneficiaries commended the council boss for his care and concern while praying God to continue to guide and bless him.
The council Chairman, Hon Obinna Anyanwu, joined by top local government officials, supervised the distribution of the items at the council secretariat, Okehi.
Items given out include rice, noodles, salt, tomato pastes, hand sanitizers, buckets fitted with tap, amongst other essential ingredients.
Don Hails Wike’s Proactive Approach Over Coronavirus
A university teacher and political analyst, Dr. Ken Nweke, has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for the proactive steps he took in checking the spread of the novel Coronavirus Disease in the State.
Nweke who is an Associate Professor of Political Science at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt stated this while reacting to the closure of markets and curfew hitherto imposed in some parts of the State as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said the measures taken so far by the Rivers State Government were aimed at protecting all residents of the State from contracting the coronavirus disease, saying rather that criticizing the governor, residents should make adequate contributions to the government and the committee on ways to manage the spread of the pandemic.
“I think that what people need to do is to begin to point out some other alternatives or some other areas that the government has not done well and then suggest ways of ensuring that those measures taken so far address the objectives for taking those decisions.
“I also think that rather than villify the government for some actions so far taken, we should be able to as a people begin to look at what is happening in other climes and make necessary contributions to help the government.”
The university teacher further said all the government needed is the support of the people to ensure that no other incident of Covid-19 is recorded in the State, as according to him Governor Wike means well for the people.
“As far as I am concerned the Governor means well for the people of Rivers State and residents alike and so if in the course of implementing some measures that should be able to help us check this scourge that something went wrong in terms of rolling out the measures or in terms of even enforcing the measures that either one agency of the other. “Or those involved may have certain mistakes, it is the responsibility of all and sundry in the State to begin to point out those areas that the government should make some improvement,” the university teacher stated.
By: Dennis Naku
Banigo Disowns Purported Facebook Account
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has urged members of the public to disregard a fake facebook account in her name, where members of the public were asked to contact one Mrs. Stella on telephone number, 07043918130 to receive N100, 000 to cushion the effects of COVID -19.
In a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt, Dr. Banigo said she had nothing to do with the fake face book account and warned that those behind this fake account would be unmasked and made to face the full wrath of the law.
According to the statement, the Deputy Governor’s authentic Facebook account is Dr Mrs. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo.
Edo Confirms Two New Coronavirus Cases
Edo State Government says it has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, making a total of 11 confirmed cases in the state.
The state Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Benin City,yesterday.
“The fight against coronavirus disease has been on in the state.
“Our people have been told, but the message we are getting is that our people are not taking these messages seriously. This is a serious business.
“We are receiving new cases every day. The state has been prepared in fighting this disease by providing different isolation centres across the state.
“We have four isolation centres in the state. One is at the Central Hospital Auchi, another one is at Irrua Specialist Hospital, we have one at University of Benin Teaching Hospital and one at Stella Obasanjo Hospital.
“The state has also provided a holding centre at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital where suspected cases of coronavirus who are awaiting results are going to be kept.
“Anybody with symptoms should go straight to Stella Obasanjo Hospital, doctors and nurses have been trained to attend to such people,” he said.
The commissioner further urged the residents to work together with the state government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Also speaking, the state representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Faith Ireye, urged residents to maintain the social distance order of the government.
