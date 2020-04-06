Business
CIBN Holds Virtual AGM, Elects Olugbemi 21st President
The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has elected Prof. Bayo Olugbemi as the 21st President of the institute, alongside other officers whose tenure would run from 2020 to 2022.
The announcement of Olugbemi’s emergence, along with other elected officers, was one of the highlights of the institute’s virtual Annual General Meeting on Saturday, where it reviewed the 2019 financial and operational reports.
The meeting which was coordinated and chaired by the outgoing president of the institute, Dr Uche Olowu, had members participating from across the world.
Speaking on the 2019 operations, Olowu informed members that the Institute had made noteworthy improvement as a reference point in the country and across the globe.
He said that all the CIBN subsidiaries from the Centre for Financial Studies to the Press were maintaining winning ways and would continue to experience improved performance.
In the area of capacity building, he said the Institute had reviewed the syllabus of flagship Associate of Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB) qualification in conjunction with a top consulting firm (PwC).
According to him, this is in a bid to keep the ACIB qualification relevant and ensure that the contents meet with global standard.
He said that the electronic library which consisted electronic books, journals and other resources provided round-the-clock information and had been acquired by the CIBN Library for easy access to its users.
Olowu said that a former president of the Institute, Dr Olusegun Aina, had been re-elected as Chairman of the Global Education Standard Board.
He also said the Institute had expanded its examination centres to Liberia, bringing the number of foreign examination outposts to five, with one in Katsina State, Nigeria.
In the area of collaboration, Olowu said that the Bankers’ Committee had approved Ethics Certification for staff of banks.
He said that 87,000 bank staff had registered on the e-learning platform, while a sizeable number had completed the certification programme.
At the event, the National Treasurer of the Institute, Prof. Deji Olanrewaju, gave the financial highlights of the Institute in 2019.
Also, Mr Mark Ariemuduigho of Baker Tilly International Nigeria, external auditors of the institute, gave reports for 2019 financials and stated that the financial position of the CIBN was in agreement with the book of accounts.
The Chairman of the CIBN Audit Committee, Mr Babatunde Oduwaye, affirmed that the accounting and reporting policies of the institute were in accordance with legal requirements and ethical practices.
Business
Nigeria To Take Favourable Positions At OPEC+Meeting
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, says Nigeria will take positions that will favour its economic forecast at the upcoming OPEC+Meeting .
Sylva gave the assurance in a statement he signed in Abuja, yesterday.
“As Minister of State for Petroleum, I will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on our and the global, economy.
“In our consultations with global industry stakeholders in the lead up to the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for April 9, the Nigerian Government will take a position that is in the best interest of our short term and long term economic forecast,” he said.
He assured Nigerians and International communities that the county was watching developments in the oil and gas industry with keen interest.
Specifically, Nigeria is very mindful and appreciative of the role of Saudi Arabia and other members of the OPEC family,” he added.
Sylva noted that Nigeria had always collaborated with key OPEC members such as Saudi Arabia in maintaining a balanced position that had helped to make OPEC one of the most successful global institutions in recent history.
According to him, Nigeria intends to maintain this team spirit even as it takes into account the position of OPEC strategic allies such as Russia.
“As always, the driving force of our OPEC policy is first the stability of our national economy as well as the stability of the global economy which is heavily dependent on OPEC and it’s strategic partners, popularly referred to as OPEC+.
“Nigeria, like the rest of the world, has been hit by the Global Pandemic COVID-19 and is prepared to join the rest of the world in making the necessary sacrifices needed to stabilize the crude oil market; and to prevent what is likely to be a major global economic meltdown,” he said.
The Tide reports that the virtual meeting, which was called by Saudi Arabia, comes after President Donald Trump suggested that massive production cuts could be on the way and Saudi Arabia called for an “urgent” effort to restore “balance” to the oil market.
Saudi Arabia last Thursday called for an emergency meeting of the OPEC and non-OPEC producers including Russia, saying it aimed to reach a fair agreement to stabilise oil markets that have crashed on the demand impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
Prices have also been crushed after Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree on output curbs in March.
Business
FG To Back Integration Of Artisanal Refineries
The Federal Government says it will cooperate and support the integration and operations of artisanal refineries to reduce crude oil theft, lime fuel import and enhance revenue generation.
This was disclosed in a communiqué released at the end of the consultative meeting between the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Lead federal government team in the oil sector.
The communique which was made available to The Tide on Sunday said that after a review of NNPC’s report on the inability of Nigerian three refineries to operate and NEITI’s report on crude oil theft and revenue loss, it was imperative for government to integrate artisanal refineries for economic growth and development
It noted that the integration would be subject to technical appraisal of each artisanal facility and upgrading to guarantee safety, technical quality of products, namely, petrol, diesel, kerosene and other products as well as environmental standards and protection.
“The Federal Government through the NNPC and other Agencies shall cooperate and support the integration and operations of Artisanal Refineries.
“That as a model, the Federal Government directs that operators may form themselves into cooperatives or business units, merge their operations and have a maximum of three sites per state where the NNPC may inspect, and proceed to support, encourage for the purpose of allocating products for refining,’’ it said.
According to the communiqué, government of the respective states will be brought on board on this matter and multi-sectoral Federal Government team will inspect each of the locations for the purpose of ascertaining their suitability.
It added that the PTDF and Federal University of Technology, Effurun, as well as the Department of Petroleum Engineering, Ahmadu Bello University, operating the modular refinery would provide and avail each of the model operators, technical expertise.
This, it said would be for the purpose of assuring safe operations as well as guaranteeing quality and standard of each product refined.
“The National Oil Spill Detection Response Agency (NOSDRA), Nigeria Environmental Standards Regulatory Agency (NESREA) and other environmental institutions shall monitor and certify the operation.
“NOSDRA and NESREA will arrest any operation not in consonance with environmental standard or in any manner prejudicial to the environment until rectified,’’ it said.
The communiqué further stated that the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), HYPREP, NDDC, PTDF, NNPC shall pool funds together to perfect the operations of artisanal refiners and refineries
Business
Electricity: Gas Shortage Stalls 10,362MW In Three Days
Gas shortage to thermal power plants stalled the generation of 10,362.5 megawatts of electricity, between April 2 and April 4, The Tide has learnt
The generation companies explained that gas shortage greatly hindered the production of electricity in thermal power plants.
Industry figures obtained by our correspondent in Abuja on Sunday showed that gas constraint stalled 3,393MW, 3,478MW and 3,491.5MW on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of April respectively.
It was further observed that gas shortage remained the highest constraint to power generation since the beginning of April.
In the three days under review, the sector lost N7.87bn due to gas, transmission and distribution constraints.
The Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), an umbrella body for electricity producers in Nigeria, said there had been a great hindrance to power generation from thermal plants as a result of gas shortage.
The APGC’s Executive Secretary, Joy Ogaji, said Gencos were willing to support the Federal Government, particularly during the current COVID-19 challenge, but stressed that gas shortage had been a big hindrance to the generation of electricity.
She said, “There is a shortage of gas supply for thermal generation companies. Thermal power from gas and steam turbines accounts for about 80 per cent of Nigeria’s power generation.”
According to the Gencos, gas suppliers demand upfront payment before they make gas available and the power generators cannot afford to meet this request given the liquidity issues in NESI.
“From the Gencos point of view, we are willing to invest to increase the capacity of our power plants and provide necessary investments to cater for maintenance and the repair,” Ogaji stated.
She also said, “Generation companies are willing to work with relevant stakeholders such as the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, two critical stakeholders with oversight over gas resources, to develop novel approaches in making gas available for generation companies.
“If answers to Gencos most pressing/pertinent questions (such as, can we be fully dispatched? Can we get gas and who is paying for the power?) can be sorted out; then, power supply issues of the nation will be a thing of the past.
“Gas and transmission (evacuation) are critical and urgent needs outside the control of the generation companies and for this, it calls for urgent government intervention.”
The power firms noted that apart from gas molecules and transmission, Gencos had other challenges which government was actively engaging to resolve.
Trending
-
Featured4 days ago
Wike Lifts Curfew On Parts Of Port Harcourt …Lifts Suspension Of Obio/Akpor LG Chairman, Deputy …As RSG Moves To Implement Palliatives
-
Featured4 days ago
US, UK Diaspora Groups Hail Wike’s Measures Against COVID-19 Spread
-
News4 days ago
We Regret Asking Elon Musk For Ventilators, FG Apologises
-
Sports4 days ago
Plateau United Wants To Be Crowned NPFL Champions
-
Featured4 days ago
Lockdown: Open Food Reserve Centres Now, PDP Tells Buhari
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
30 Youths Benefit From Training Programme In Rivers
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
COVID-19: Ateke Tom Lauds Wike’s Proactive Measures
-
Editorial4 days ago
COVID-19: Commending RSG’s Efforts