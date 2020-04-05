Obuh Against Plans To Slash NPFL Players’ Salaries

Former Akwa United Coach, John Obuh, has stated that it would be unfair for teams in the NPFL to be thinking of slashing the salaries of the players in the league because of coronavirus.

The former Flying Eagles handler seems not too cool with the news that some NPFL Clubs have slashed and some are planning to reduce the salaries of their players due to the COVID-19 induced break.

Obuh’s reaction was timely with a resolution of the committee signed by Yobe Deserts chairman, Hon. Goni Bukar Lawan that the monthly allowance of the players and technical crew of the main team was reduced by 75% while the Feeder and Under 15 teams would receive 50% of their monthly allowances.

In a chat with brila.net, Obuh asked if the clubs in the Nigerian professional football league pay their players well in the first place before considering a pay cut.

“Some clubs don’t even pay these guys during breaks, now you want to go into the idea of a pay cut, pay cut of how much? How much are you paying the players before talking of pay cut? Obuh fumed!”

Obuh also said most of the NPFL clubs have terrible welfare packages for their players, and sometimes don’t treat the boys as the asset they are.

Sports activities including the domestic league in the country was earlier suspended by the government as part of measure to curtail the spread of COVID-19.