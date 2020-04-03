Niger Delta
Edo Doctor Treating COVID-19 Patients Contracts Disease
A doctor treating COVID-19 patients at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State, has contracted the disease, the President of the National Association of Resident Doctors, Dr Aliyu Sokomba, has said.
The NARD President said this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme monitored by our correspondent, yesterday.
Sokomba said six doctors had died of Lassa fever while one unnamed doctor had been infected with COVID-19.
He said, “At the moment, as health workers continue to play their part in containing the spread of the disease, the health workers are not protected. One of our colleagues died just yesterday from Lassa fever. This is the state of our health care institutions and that is the fate of most health care workers in the country.
“Dr. Philp Dzuana is the sixth doctor to have died of Lassa fever in the country and very little is being done to getting this kind of situation under control.
“Just yesterday again, one of our doctors in ISTH, Iruaa, had tested positive for the COVID-19 disease. What that means is that these doctors that are testing positive to various diseases are being left alone to take care of themselves.
“There is no form of life insurance for them. There is no form of compensation. To say the least, what these doctors benefit at the end of every month as hazard allowance is N5,000. So, we are worried that if victory against COVID-19, Lassa fever outbreak in the country is to be achieved, the welfare and wellbeing of doctors and other health workers who are on the frontline must be secured.”
Niger Delta
30 Youths Benefit From Training Programme In Rivers
A two-day skills acquisition training programme on digital network marketing has been organised in Isiokpo Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The training programme, sponsored by the traditional ruler of Azumini Community, Eze Kingsley Ogundu, attracted participants from far and near with a charge to them to utilise the knowledge acquired to improve their businesses. Over thirty youths participated in the programme.
Speaking to newsmen, shortly after the programme, the resource person, Mr Chukwudi Uche said the essence of the training was to move away from the traditional system of buying and selling to online which is the easiest modern way of doing business, noting that every online transaction boosts business and increases revenue.
He observed that digital marketing is a global form of business which Eze Ogundu wanted his people to embrace and key into to improve their present and future business undertakings, describing him as a successful entrepreneur and a 21st century man whose experience and exposure had placed him far and above his contemporaries in this sphere of life.
In his remarks, the Isiokpo Youth President, Apsotle Bobby Ezemonye Peter averred that the digital training programme packaged by the Azumini monarch came at the most auspicious time when youths who are the greatest beneficiaries of the scheme needed this wonderful opportunity to enable them realise their maximum potentials so as to add value to the development of the community, and thanked Eze Ogundu for his philanthropic gesture.
A cross section of the beneficiaries who spoke to newsmen noted that the newly crowned royal father of Azumini had always been assisting youths, widows and the less-privileged in various ways, ranging from employment, provision of scholarship, free medical treatment, as well as donation of relief materials to the needy long before he recently joined the Isiokpo Council of Traditional Rulers.
Niger Delta
COVID-19: Ateke Tom Lauds Wike’s Proactive Measures
A frontline traditional ruler in Rivers State and the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom in Okrika Local Government Area of the state, King Ateke Michael Tom, has commended the various proactive and pragmatic efforts put in place by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to curtail the spread of the novel Coronavirus epidemic across the state.
The Okochiri monarch also called on all Rivers people and the entire Nigerians to totally unleash their support to the federal and state governments in the fight so as to achieve victory against the COVID-19 epidemic in the state.
The monarch stated this in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mr Ifeanyi Ogbonna, and made available to The Tide, in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He regretted that all of humanity was experiencing this dreaded Coronavirus that has almost destroyed the global economy, lamenting that the infectious disease outbreak was something no part of the world ever planned for before this time.
According to him, “we must all rise up to support the efforts of the governments, especially the Government of Rivers State, in curbing the spread of the virus. I know it may seem very hard to everyone but it is something we all need to fight collectively to defeat, knowing that at the end, things will change for good”.
“I urge the people of Okochiri, residents of Rivers State and Niger Delta communities to respect the directives given by governments at all levels in their concerted efforts to combat the pandemic for our general good”, he said, stressing that “the pandemic is real as anyone saying it is not real may be deceiving him or herself.
“You must obey the orders of the governments to avoid their wrath, observe all preventive measures put in place by the governments, observe recommended personal hygiene, wash your hands regularly, avoid gathering of large crowd, and stay at home.
“Following the orders by the state government on the closure of markets, drinking joints and beer parlours, I have directed that all markets and beer parlours within Okochiri Kingdom be closed, any defaulter or violator of this directive will be dealt with according to the laws of the land,” he warned.
Ateke explained that measures have been put in place to restrict movement in all routes leading to Okochiri Kingdom through the water and land to ensure proper checks on who comes in and goes out of the kingdom.
The traditional ruler warned people not to use the opportunity to commit any form of crime within the vicinity of the kingdom, adding that the situation we found ourselves was temporal.
He urged all religious groups to keep praying for God’s intervention, and ensure that they observe the 50 members at each worship directive of the state government.
“I urge everyone to show love to one another and continue to live in peace. I have set up a committee that will ensure compliance with all the directives by our Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike. All the youth leaders are encouraged to work accordingly,” he emphasised.
By: Amadi Akujobi
Niger Delta
NGOs Applaud Delta Govt’s Measures At Containing Coronavirus
The Forum of Delta State NGOs has commended the state government for the proactive measures put in place at containing the global Coronavirus pandemic.
The Forum gave the commendation in a statement signed by the coordinator, Mr Okezi Odugala and secretary, Chief Gregg Osamenjor and made available to newsmen in Asaba, yesterday.
The Forum called on Deltans to live clean and healthy.
It tasked Deltans and non-Deltans to take the issues of personal hygiene and public health and sanitation more seriously by keeping themselves and the environment clean and healthy.
The statement also advised residents to avoid crowded environment at this trying times and called for regular hand washing with soap and the use of disinfectants.
The Forum called for prayers against the global pandemic that was already negating sustainable developments.
“We believe that a divinely-propelled vaccine against COVID-19 will be out soon from the global scientific community,” it said.
It enjoined Deltans to partner the state government, Federal Government and the global community in surmounting this health scourge and urged governments at all levels to provide palliatives for the citizens.
“We also want the government to open up as a matter of urgency, government-controlled emergency foodstuff bank.
“Flooded with essential food items like garri, rice, beans, yam, palm oil, groundnut oil in all the local government areas of the state to checkmate the increasing cost of basic food items by desperate foodstuff sellers.
“Provision should also be made to pay workers in advance; release some financial palliatives to Deltans; and welfare packages for vulnerable persons toward ameliorating the physical and psychological pains from the lockdown,’’ the statement added.
