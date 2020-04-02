Sports
Plateau United Wants To Be Crowned NPFL Champions
Plateau United gaffer, Abdu Maikaba, has admitted that there’s nothing wrong in handing the NPFL title to his team if the league was not concluded due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Peace Boys have been the most outstanding team in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season, having opened a four-point gap over the chasing pack.
The Jos-based club has not only been solid at home but has also been brilliant on the road having picked up an impressive 12 points away from home.
However, Maikaba, who joined the side from Akwa United back in 2018, believes his team has been the best thus far and should therefore, be awarded the title, if things remained the same.
The 55-year-old tactician also maintained that the other managers won’t be offended if the league organisers decided to hand them the trophy claiming they all started the season together, but his side has been the most consistent.
“I think it would be fair to hand us the NPFL title,” he told Tidesports source.
“If you look at the number of match-days, out of the 25 match-days, we have been on top of the log for 21 match-days. So, I think we really deserve to be given the trophy as the winner of the league peradventure things continue like this.
Though, we don’t pray for that because we want the league to finish so that we can make sure that we satisfy ourselves as the real champions of the 2019/2020 seasons.”
“I believe we will finish and remain consistent because from the beginning of the season, we have been able to keep the distance between us and the second-place team to at least two points, but at the moment we have been able to extend the gap to four points, which I believe shows a clear sign of improvement moving towards the end of the competition.”
United, who last won the title in the 2017/2018 season has amassed 49 points from 25 matches before the league was brought to an abrupt halt due to the COVID-19 situation.
Sports
Football Is Catalyst For Peace, Unity – Cleric
The resident Pastor of Methodist Church Nigeria, Gure community, Bean District of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Rev. Abolo Promise, says football is one event that brought peace and joy to people.
He stated that the sports was a catalyst for unity, peace and harmony in every sector.
Rev. Promise said this, Wednesday, shortly after the final league football competition between Super Angel FC and Young FC of Gure community at the community primary school field.
“The game is a lovely one, is not a do or die match.
“This Competition is to celebrate the peace in the community,” Rev. Promise said.
According to him, the present situation we are in today, is nothing to write home about, but with the presence of God we must scale through the Coronavirus pandemic.
He used the forum to thank the state government led by Chief Nyesom Wike, for his proactive measure towards the pandemic
“Today God has used our Governor to fight this virus in our state. I thank him,” he stated.
He further appealed to Gure community youths to keep praying, adding that when there is peace and unity the community will move forward.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
‘Ndifreke Is The Best Striker In NPFL’
Akwa United defender Olisa Ndah has named teammates Effiong Ndifreke has the best striker in the Nigerian professional football league at the moment.
Ndah believes the Chan Eagles striker’s work ethic placed him ahead of the like of Auwalu Ali of Kano Pillars and Isreal Abia of Rangers International of Enugu.
The three strikers have been impressive this season and have swapped placed at the top of the 2019/2020 Nigeria professional football league scoring chart.
Ndah, who spoke to Tidesports source said the followers of the league were lucky to witness healthy competition among the trio this season, but insisted his teammate is the one who has impressed him the most.
“Effiong Ndifreke is the one who has impressed most, not because he’s my teammate, but he doesn’t just score goals, he works effortlessly for the team,” he told our souce.
The Dream Team VII defender, however, named the current league-leading scorer, Israel Abia, as the toughest opponent he has faced this season.
Sports
Adebayo Recounts Continental Experience
Enyimba of Aba defender, Abiodun Adebayo, is happy with his first season at the Club, despite the weight of expectations from fans.
The Former defender of Niger Tornadoes and Abia Warriors is in his season with the Club and has been involved heavily in the many matches in the domestic league and also on the continent.
The former Remo stars who first made himself during his stint with local rivals, Abia Warriors, said its dream come true for him to play so many matches for the Nigerian Champions both in the league and in the CAF Confederation Cup.
“It is a dream come through to have played in a CAF Organised tournaments and that has always been my dream as well as one of the things I wished to accomplish as a professional footballer.”
The hard-tackling defender also revealed that he shunned several offers from other Nigeria professional football league teams to join the Aba giants.
“It is a great privilege to be reckoned as one of the players that played for Enyimba FC, that was the reason I had to shun numerous offers from other NPFL after my contract expiration with Abia Warriors,” he said.
Abiodun Adebayo joined Enyimba International at the beginning of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional League Season and he completed 90 minutes in all the 19 league games he featured, with 13 round of games left in the league to play.
