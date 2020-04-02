PDP Hails El-Rufai Over Curfew Relaxation In Kaduna

Prominent legal practitioner, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to unlock Lagos and Abuja on Friday, April 3.

This was contained in a statement he issued yesterday.

Noting that the president did the right thing to safeguard the people over Coronavirus outbreak, the lawyer argued that the effect has been very catastrophic, especially for daily wage earners.

“No doubt the President meant and acted well, though a bit late, but it is not in doubt that the action of the President was the best in the circumstances of our present realities, even though it had no legal backing”, he said.

Adegboruwa stated that since the President announced the lockdown, there have been different interpretations and implementations, leading to abuses by security agents.

He said the economic hardship being faced by the people is horrendous and the so-called cash distribution has no real value to the people.

“As Lagos State has now declared 100 percent recovery rate, and it is the most affected State, there is need to review the lockdown, to ease the burden of the people,” the lawyer said.

Adegboruwa observed that measures already put in place before the lockdown were effective and should be retained without restriction of movement.

He called for reopening of banks and markets and free movement of people to allow them make a living for themselves and dependents.

The SAN stressed that Abuja being the capital of Nigeria and Lagos, the commercial hub of the country, cannot remain under lockdown beyond one week.

“I commend the President for the love demonstrated for the well-being of the people and urge him to end the lockdown from Friday, April 3, 2020”, he added.

Adegboruwa, however, hailed Lagos State Government for saving Nigeria through its proactive measures adopted by most other States.

He commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Health Commissioner and medical officials, for their efforts towards curtailing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.