Politics
PDP Hails El-Rufai Over Curfew Relaxation In Kaduna
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kaduna State chapter, has hailed the decision of the state government to relax the 24-hour curfew to enable residents to buy more foodstuff as they continue to stay at home.
A statement signed by the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Abraham Alberah Catoh, advised the state government to open more distribution centres for palliatives in a bid to cushion the effect of the lockdown.
The party noted: “In order to ensure that the relief materials are well distributed to reach those they are intended for, we advise Government to use every Tuesday and Wednesday for this exercise.”
The party explained that to avoid gathering of many people in a particular centre, many centres should be identified and made known to the public. “This will ensure transparency in the distribution exercise. The public should also support the Government by being orderly in their behaviour,” the statement added.
The party called on Nigerians not to ‘cash in’ on the present global calamity for personal gains, stressing that the public outcry on the rise in cost of essential materials, especially food items, was becoming very unbearable.
It said this time “is the time for people to be their brothers’ keepers,” saying that government should be supported by all patriotic citizens to control unreasonable and unrealistic increase in prices of these commodities by selfish traders.
PDP, therefore, called on members of the public to continue to respect government directives and obeying medical advice issued from time to time by the state COVID-19 committee.
“We pray for the quick recovery of all victims of the virus and the world at large,” the party said..
Politics
SAN Wants Buhari To Unlock Lagos, Abuja, Today
Prominent legal practitioner, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to unlock Lagos and Abuja on Friday, April 3.
This was contained in a statement he issued yesterday.
Noting that the president did the right thing to safeguard the people over Coronavirus outbreak, the lawyer argued that the effect has been very catastrophic, especially for daily wage earners.
“No doubt the President meant and acted well, though a bit late, but it is not in doubt that the action of the President was the best in the circumstances of our present realities, even though it had no legal backing”, he said.
Adegboruwa stated that since the President announced the lockdown, there have been different interpretations and implementations, leading to abuses by security agents.
He said the economic hardship being faced by the people is horrendous and the so-called cash distribution has no real value to the people.
“As Lagos State has now declared 100 percent recovery rate, and it is the most affected State, there is need to review the lockdown, to ease the burden of the people,” the lawyer said.
Adegboruwa observed that measures already put in place before the lockdown were effective and should be retained without restriction of movement.
He called for reopening of banks and markets and free movement of people to allow them make a living for themselves and dependents.
The SAN stressed that Abuja being the capital of Nigeria and Lagos, the commercial hub of the country, cannot remain under lockdown beyond one week.
“I commend the President for the love demonstrated for the well-being of the people and urge him to end the lockdown from Friday, April 3, 2020”, he added.
Adegboruwa, however, hailed Lagos State Government for saving Nigeria through its proactive measures adopted by most other States.
He commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Health Commissioner and medical officials, for their efforts towards curtailing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
Politics
Ortom, Deputy, Commissioner Submit To COVID-19 Test
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, his Deputy, Mr Benson Abounu and the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr David Olofu, yesterday, voluntarily submitted themselves for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) test.
In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Terver Akase in Makurdi, they submitted their samples to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The statement quotes Ortom as saying “the decision to submit samples for the test was the right thing to do”.
The governor, therefore, appealed to all Benue citizens to submit to the test and not wait for symptoms to manifest before going for it.
According to Ortom, doing so will help to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the state.
Ortom said:”There is no shame in seeking to know your COVID-19 status”.
He urged the people to cooperate with the COVID-19 Action Committee at the state and local government levels, while observing the preventive measures against the pandemic.
Politics
Ganduje, Wife Test Negative To COVID-19
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and his wife, Hafsat Ganduje have tested negative to Coronavirus.
Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday in Kano.
We thank Almighty Allah for this result which shows negative. That is how He (Allah) wishes. All those whose results are positive, we will continue praying for their quick recovery from the illness, irrespective of race, nationality, ethnicity, social status, political or religious affiliationsý
“We also pray for Allah’s continued protection against COVID-19 in the state, the country and the world as a whole.
”While we pray for Divine intervention we must make sure that, we always listen to health professionals and work with professional advice,” the statement added.
He urged members of the public to wash their hands under running water with soap or hand sanitisers, keep clean environment and practise social distancing.
“Staying at home is safer, healthier and most appropriate. I also urge Nigerians to strictly abide by directives given by the Federal Government as another mechanism in containing the spread of the disease,” the statement explained.
The governor reiterated government commitment to sustain proactive measures and collaboration with relevant organisations, agencies and stakeholders to prevent spread of COVID-19.
“It is our responsibility to fight COVID-19 from all angle so as to have safer and healthier society”.
“We thank Almighty Allah that up to this time there is no reported case in Kano. May Allah save those from other states in the country and other affected nations of the world,” he prayed.
Ganduje added that state government had adopted effective measures to monitor and enforce compliance with boundary closure, warning that defaulters would be prosecuted.
The governor thanked the state Task Force Committee on COVID-19 and health workers for their unrelenting efforts against Coronavirus.
“Our thanks also goes to the Fund Raising Committee, under the Chairmanship of Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, and Co-chaired by Alhaji Tajuddeedn Dantata and all those who assisted the government.
“Others are Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Abdussamad Rabi’u, Lee Group of Companies, United Bank for Africa (UBA), among other respectful individuals and organisations,” it added.
