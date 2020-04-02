News
NANS Condemns FG’s Decision To Relax Lockdown Order
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned the Federal Government’s decision to relax the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Ogun and Lagos States.
The students’ body berated the Federal Government for relaxing the lockdown order, insisting the government is not fully prepared to fight the spread of the deadly pandemic.
NANS position was contained in a press release signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Azeez Adeyemi, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
NANS insisted that the Federal government’s directive that selling foodstuffs be opened between 10 a.m to 2 p.m in Ogun, Lagos and Abuja has further exposed the government’s “unseriousness, unpreparedness, and lack of policy directive” in the fight against the spread of the virus.
“Radical problems require radical solutions. The Federal government cannot relax the lockdown by opening market and there won’t be vehicular and mass human movement.”
“This new development will do no good but to further increase the risk of more people contracting the virus. The government’s decision will further expose innocent Nigerians to the risk of contracting viruses even on a large scale.
“The government has done nothing good but to further promote the spread of Coronavirus by opening markets. And as the concerned and responsible body of students in Nigeria, we call on the Federal Government to immediately reverse the decision.
“If we want to really defeat the evil called COVID-19, plaguing this country, we must be ready to pay the price no matter the cost.
“The number of victims is drastically increasing every day and we must not allow the virus to get out of control.
“It is a shame that the Federal government is not considering COVID-19 a dangerous pandemic that consumes the entire nation, if not properly managed, otherwise what else can we call this unseriousness and deliberate carelessness on the part of the Federal government?”
NANS also called on President Mohammadu Buhari to probe the alleged distribution of N3billion by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq to the vulnerable people within 24 hours.
The students’ body challenged the Minister to provide Nigerians with adequate information on how the money was spent.
NANS also called on President Buhari to set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged distribution of cash with the view of finding out if the money was really distributed to the vulnerable Nigerians.
NANS also called on the Federal and State governments that have promised to support Nigerians with relief materials like foodstuffs and stipends to focus on the vulnerable people.
The students’ body specifically wants the government to focus on people with daily income whose sources of livelihood would be cut off following the lockdown.
According to NANS, this category of people includes petty traders, widows, aged, artisans, orphans, students and the unemployed, among others.
News
FOMWAN Tasks Kwara Govt On Handwashing Points, Free Sanitisers
The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Kwara State Chapter has advised the state government to provide hand washing points and sanitisers at strategic places across the state.
FOMWAN spokesperson, Hajia Bilqees Oladimeji, made the call yesterday in Ilorin, in an interview with reporters
She observed that some states, such as Ogun and Niger had already designated some points for hand washing in their respective states.
According to her, this will go a long way to help in curbing the spread of the coronavirus and assist people in adopting hygienic practices.
Oladimeji also encouraged people to pray and engage children on positive things, such as learning, advising against sedentary living during the partial lockdown in the state.
She urged people to engage in physical exercise regularly in order to keep fit and maintain good health.
News
Minister Flays Killing Of Delta Youth By Army
Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has condemned the reported killing of a man in Warri by soldiers implementing the lockdown order by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.
The victim, Joseph Pessu, was allegedly killed at the Ubeji Community while attempting to escape from his Toyota Camry car after breaching a security checkpoint in the area.
Reacting to the incident, the minister in a statement, said: “I have received disturbing reports and images of the high-handedness and shooting of innocent citizens by men of the armed forces deployed to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown in my state, Delta State.
“Specifically, I have received reports of the killing of an innocent young man, Mr Joseph Pessu, in Warri.
“I unreservedly condemn this barbaric act by men of the armed forces who should exercise restraint when dealing with the civilian populace.
“I will be forwarding a petition to the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this murder and bring the officer(s) to book. In the interim, let us not take the laws into our hands, please.”
Appealing to the people to be calm and not take laws into their hands, he said: “I will also use this medium to sincerely appeal to my brothers and sisters in Delta State to be law-abiding and obey the orders of restrictions imposed by both the Delta State Government and the Federal Government.
“They are lawful orders and they are for our own good. Images and reports of attack on law-enforcement agents by the civilian populace do not help our cause. I call on all and sundry in the entire country too to exercise the utmost restraint at this point.”
News
Gombe Commissioner Urges Husbands To Sensitise Women, Children On COVID-19
Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare in Gombe State, Mrs Naomi Awak, has appealed to husbands to fully sensitise women and children on the dangers of Coronavirus.
Awak made the plea in an interview with our source in Gombe yesterday.
She said, women were the ones close to the children and it was important for them to be fully educated on the virus for them to guide the children against its possible spread.
“If women understand the dangers of the virus and the professionals’ advice against the spread of the virus, they will easily guide the children properly.
“Not only the women, children should observe protective measures such as maintaining social distancing and personal hygiene which have been proven to be effective in the control of the dreaded virus,” Awak said.
According to her, it is also good for the children to stay at home to halt possible spread of the Coronavirus in the state.
The commissioner said the state government had taken proactive measures against the spread of the virus, hence the need for people to comply and continue with prayers.
