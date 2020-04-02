News
Minister Flays Killing Of Delta Youth By Army
Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has condemned the reported killing of a man in Warri by soldiers implementing the lockdown order by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.
The victim, Joseph Pessu, was allegedly killed at the Ubeji Community while attempting to escape from his Toyota Camry car after breaching a security checkpoint in the area.
Reacting to the incident, the minister in a statement, said: “I have received disturbing reports and images of the high-handedness and shooting of innocent citizens by men of the armed forces deployed to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown in my state, Delta State.
“Specifically, I have received reports of the killing of an innocent young man, Mr Joseph Pessu, in Warri.
“I unreservedly condemn this barbaric act by men of the armed forces who should exercise restraint when dealing with the civilian populace.
“I will be forwarding a petition to the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this murder and bring the officer(s) to book. In the interim, let us not take the laws into our hands, please.”
Appealing to the people to be calm and not take laws into their hands, he said: “I will also use this medium to sincerely appeal to my brothers and sisters in Delta State to be law-abiding and obey the orders of restrictions imposed by both the Delta State Government and the Federal Government.
“They are lawful orders and they are for our own good. Images and reports of attack on law-enforcement agents by the civilian populace do not help our cause. I call on all and sundry in the entire country too to exercise the utmost restraint at this point.”
Gombe Commissioner Urges Husbands To Sensitise Women, Children On COVID-19
Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare in Gombe State, Mrs Naomi Awak, has appealed to husbands to fully sensitise women and children on the dangers of Coronavirus.
Awak made the plea in an interview with our source in Gombe yesterday.
She said, women were the ones close to the children and it was important for them to be fully educated on the virus for them to guide the children against its possible spread.
“If women understand the dangers of the virus and the professionals’ advice against the spread of the virus, they will easily guide the children properly.
“Not only the women, children should observe protective measures such as maintaining social distancing and personal hygiene which have been proven to be effective in the control of the dreaded virus,” Awak said.
According to her, it is also good for the children to stay at home to halt possible spread of the Coronavirus in the state.
The commissioner said the state government had taken proactive measures against the spread of the virus, hence the need for people to comply and continue with prayers.
Bello Orders Investigation Into Rape Allegations Against Commissioner
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has ordered immediate investigation into allegations of assault, battery and other serious crimes levelled against the state Commissioner for water resources, Mr Abdulmumini Danga.
The Commissioner for information and communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, confirmed this in a statement in Lokoja, yesterday.
“The governor, being an avowed advocate of fundamental human rights is shocked by these allegations and will not allow them to go uninvestigated.
” The governor has ordered accelerated investigation into the matter and hereby assures both accuser and accused, as well as the general public, that the whole truth will be uncovered and justice served as appropriate,” the commissioner said.
A lady (name withheld) had accused the commissioner of abducting and assaulting her in Lokoja, recently.
However, government in the statement, reaffirmed its unalloyed commitment to the protection of all residents from all forms of oppression
“We will not tolerate violence against women or children under any form or guise.
“We give our word that if these allegations are proven, everyone found culpable will be brought to justice,” the statement said.
The governor then called on the people of the state to continue to observe the protocols of prevention and safety relating to the COVIDD-19 outbreak.
RSG Begins Learn-At-Home Media Programmes For JSS3, SS3 Students
The Rivers State Ministry of Education has finalised plans to launch live digital audio-visual academic learning programmes for secondary school students in junior secondary school three (JSS3) and senior secondary school three (SS3) across the state.
Releasing the programme schedule in his office in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, the initiative was designed to engage candidates for the Senior School Certificate and Junior School Certificate exams via television and radio ahead their exams deferred by the sit-at-home over Coronavirus.
Ebeku explained that the programme, which kicks-off, today, on Radio Rivers FM 99.1, Garden City FM 89.9, and RSTV UHF 22, was articulated by the Rivers State Ministry of Education in collaboration with the ICT Department of the Governor’s Office and BrainFriend Solutions, and planned to last for an initial three months’ period.
While unveiling the programme to newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Ebeku said, “Coronavirus disease has forced a lockdown across the world, our country is not an exception. As we know, as part of measures to control this deadly disease, schools have been closed, and it would appear that the Coronavirus disease is beginning to impact on the economy and the lives of people apart from causing mammoth deaths. We are determined to defeat this enemy.
“We think as a ministry, we should work to ensure that our children’s future is not compromised because of the lockdown and the closure of schools. As a result of this thinking, the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the ICT Department of the Governor’s Office and BrainFriend Solutions is anchoring a digital learning programme on Radio and Television, where our students in SS3 and JSS3 will be taught some important subjects on a schedule that will be contained in a Press Release that I have issued to the Radio and Television stations.
“I would like to urge all students, parents and guardians of these students to take advantage of the programme. The reason why the learning programme is limited to JSS3 and SS3 students is because these are the critical classes and the students in these classes will be taking terminal examinations. I am talking about WAEC and NECO for the Senior Secondary, and of course, also the Basic Examination Certificate (BECE) for the Junior Secondary School.
“We are taking the teachers from our schools, both Junior and Secondary schools, and working in collaboration with the BrainFriend Solutions; we are providing the learning and teaching that will meet the requirements of our students.
“A lot of subjects have been discussed and agreed upon in the meeting held with relevant stakeholders, including teachers and all the important subjects will be aired at the appropriate time.
“We are going to start this programme on Thursday, April 2, 2020, and run through a pilot scheme between Thursday and Saturday, and we will have a period of feedback from the public.
“We propose that this programme will run for an initial period of three months, and thereafter, based on the thinking we had at the meeting held to anchor this programme, we think that this should be a continuous programme that should be running well beyond the Coronavirus pandemic period,” Ebeku added.
A statement signed by the commissioner, indicating the programme schedule, emphasised that the government took the initiative to assist the candidates who will be facing terminal examinations to remain in good form during the period of the lockdown and school closure as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.
The statement reads, “This is to inform the general public, particularly parents and guardians and secondary school students in JSS3 and SS3, that the Rivers State Ministry of Education in collaboration with the ICT Department of the Governor’s Office and BrainFriend Solutions will be hosting digital learning programme called ‘Stay Safe Continue Learning Programme’ on state-owned Radio and Television stations starting from Thursday, April 2, 2020.
“The programme is designed to last for an initial period of three months, with the trial programme commencing from Thursday, April 2, 2020 and ending on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
“This special programme is designed to assist the candidates who will be facing terminal examinations to remain in good form during the period of lockdown and school closure as part of measures to contain the spread of the deadly corona virus disease.
“The programme schedule for the morning hours is as follows: Radio Rivers FM 99.1 (9am – 10am), Garden City FM 89.9 (10am – 11am), and RSTV UHF 22 (11am – 12noon)”, while that of afternoon hours is “Radio Rivers FM 99.1 (3pm – 4pm), Garden City FM 89.9 (4pm – 5pm), and RSTV UHF 22 (4pm – 5pm).
“Parents and guardians and students are advised to take advantage of this programme”, the statement added.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
