Business
COVID-19: African Finance Ministers Demand Debt Relief From Partners
Ministers of Finance in Africa have called for debt relief from bilateral, multilateral and commercial partners to ensure that African countries get the fiscal space required to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
They made the call during a virtual meeting hosted by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in Africa.
A statement issued by the Communications Section of the ECA in Addis Ababa, yesterday, said the meeting was hosted by Vera Songwe, the Executive Secretary.
According to the statement, the ministers also appealed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank Group (WBG) and the European Union (EU) to support the continent to get debt relief.
“The call for debt relief should be for all of Africa and should be undertaken in a coordinated and collaborative way.’’
They also called for a special purpose vehicle to be created to deal with all sovereign debt obligations.
The statement added: “Substantial drop in revenue from commodity price drops coupled with increasing costs of imports is putting pressure on both inflation and the exchange rate.
“Given that the global economy has entered a period of a synchronised slow down, with recovery only expected after about 24 to 36 months, development partners should consider debt relief and forbearance of interest payments over a two to three-year period for all African countries.’’
The ministers also acknowledged the importance of the private sector for job creation and for the recovery effort. They called on Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to support the private sector in this difficult time, saying since Africa was a net importer of pharmaceutical products, enabling local continental production could serve to protect some jobs and guarantee supply of essential medicines during the crisis.
The statement added that the ministers called for joint protocols on border closures to allow for trade and humanitarian corridors.
According to it, the ministers discussed the enormous losses being incurred in the airline and hospitality industry.
They, however, called for the protection and preservation of African airlines, logistics and tourism industry by advocating for a stay on interest, lease and debt payments.
“This is an important job creating sector for millions of Africans and must be protected,’’ they said.
They also agreed to set up a meeting for countries affected by transport and tourism losses due to the pandemic, to better plan on policies to combat the losses.
The ministers said that immediate focus must remain on the health and humanitarian front, adding that awareness raising, testing and social distancing should be continued.
They welcomed the use of technology such as mobile phones to support awareness raising, identify communities in need and create accountability and governance mechanisms around the use of the stimulus.
“The ministers asked the ECA to work with the telecommunications company to design a system to support these objectives,’’ the ministers said.
Business
Lockdown: NNPC Begs Security Agencies To Allow Tanker Drivers Operate
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has appealed to law enforcements agencies across the country to allow petroleum products tanker drivers free movement during the lockdown order in parts of the country by President Muhammadu Buhari and some state governments.
This was contained in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru. The NNPC boss said the exemption granted by President Muhammadu Buhari in his broadcast to certain categories of essential workers covers the operations of petroleum products tanker drivers.
The President has on Sunday ordered total lockdown of Lagos State, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Ogun State.
The release said the Federal Government counts on the support of the law enforcement agencies across the country to ensure smooth distribution of petroleum products across the nook and cranny of the country during the period of the restriction.
The corporation said that NNPC has over 2.6 billion litres of petrol, enough to last the period of the lockdown and beyond, advising that motorists should not engage in panic buying.
Business
SEC Urges Firms To Publish Impact Of COVID-19 On Businesses
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called on public companies to publish the impact of coronavirus on their business operations.
SEC in a circular dated March 31, and released in Abuja yesterday, advised the companies to publish the information on their websites and or other relevant media.
“All public companies are required to continue to make material disclosures to investors on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on their business operations,” the commission stated.
According to SEC, they should also continue to disclose the trend and outlook of the company as well as updates on implementation of business continuity plans.
The commission said it would continue to engage and collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that the capital market remained resilient, adding that the move was part of its business continuity process.
“In compliance with the Federal Government’s directives on the cessation of movement in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, SEC has activated its business continuity process.
“In light of the global pandemic of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19), the commission wishes to provide additional guidance to the capital market as follows:
“Public companies who plan to conduct Annual General Meetings are required to ensure that the conduct of the meetings comply with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, the Investments and Securities Act, the SEC Rules and Regulations, among others.
“Debt issuers are also expected to continue to engage trustees to ensure that relevant disclosures are provided,’’ the commission said.
The commission enjoined all Capital Market Operators (CMOs) to continue to monitor the real and potential risks COVID-19 might have had on their business operations and the discharge of services to investors and clients.
SEC called on all issuers and trustees who might require further guidance to contact it through the following email addresses: quotedcoyreturns@sec.gov.ng,offerapplications@sec.gov.ng, and dhpostoffer@sec.gov.ng.
Business
MAN Tasks Govs On Smooth Movement Of Essential Items
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has appealed to state governors to give necessary directives to security agencies to allow smooth passage of essential products across states of the federation.
In a statement to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos, MAN President, Mr Mansur Ahmed, said that better sensitisation of such officers became necessary following the actions of some of them, which were hampering the chain of distribution.
Ahmed said, “Since the decision to lock down economic activities by different states and the eventual national declaration by the Federal Government, MAN has maintained consistent talks with relevant governmental authorities.
“The talk is on the survival and sustenance of livelihood of Nigerians, via the operation of critical manufacturing sector and has indeed yielded positive results.
“One of the numerous results is the letter addressed by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to my humble self for manufacturers.
“The food, beverage, pharmaceutical and other complementing sector that makes the value chain of essential products available are very critical.
“The Association is glad that government recognised this critical role in its directive for 14-day lockdown.
“Let me add that the directive of the NGF has yielded good outcomes in some states as our members have testified to unhindered operations in the face of the lockdown.
“Notwithstanding, some security operatives in other states are not yielding, particularly, the rank and file officers on the field.”
Ahmed said, in order to address this setback, MAN has been in talks with the NGF to give the necessary directives for adequate sensitisation of officers to give manufacturers of essential products easy movement.
He commended the Federal Government’s response to manufacturers as it tackles Coronavirus pandemic.
