City Crime
Banks Recorded N5.28trn Non-Performing Loans In 2019 -NBS
Out of the N65.21trillion loans granted by Deposit Money Banks in 2019, about N5.28trillion of them are non-performing loans.
The figure is contained in the Banking Sector Data report which was released, yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The Bureau in the report said that for the first quarter, the banking sector gave out loans of N15.54trillion out of which N1.67trillion was classified as non-performing loans.
For the second quarter, about N15.48trillion was provided as loans to the economy, from which NPL was put at N1.44trillion.
In the third quarter of last year, about N16.62trillion loan was advanced by banks to the economy out of which N1.1trillion was categorised as NPL.
For the fourth quarter, the sum of N17.56trillion was granted as loans to the real sector.
From this amount, the sum of N1.05trillion was yet to be repaid.
In terms of volume of transactions, the NBS report said that 893.68million transactions valued at N48.54trillion were recorded in the fourth quarter of last year.
The transactions occurred on electronic payment channels in the Nigeria Banking Sector.
The report stated that NIBSS Instant Payments transactions dominated the volume of transactions recording 342.63million volume of NIP transactions valued at N29.69trillion.
As at the fourth quarter of last year, it put the total number of banks’ staff increased by 2.14 per cent from 101,435 in Q3 2019 to 103,610.
City Crime
COVID-19: Buhari Commissions Emergency Number To Aid Response
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commissioned the 112 national emergency toll free number.
The newly commissioned number is to help citizens who are under any form of emergency to get immediate aide.
The free toll number will link anyone under a critical condition to hospital ambulance service, Fire Service, Police and others.
Speaking at the commissioning, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ibrahim Isah Pantami, said the number will be launched in other states across the country.
Pantami pointed out that the toll free line will be of immense help to Nigerians at the period when the dreaded Covid-19 disease is spreading all over the country.
He said: “The emergency centre will link anyone who’s in danger and in an emergency condition to the Fire Service, Police and ambulance services.
“We will take this to other states in the country. In this period of Coronavirus, we are working to see how people can get immediate attention”.
City Crime
Reps Make Case For Local Drug Production
The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to invest more in the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development to encourage local drug production.
This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Denis Idahosa (PDP-Edo) at the plenary yesterday.
Moving the motion earlier, Idahosa said that Nigeria was largely dependent on China among other countries for importation of active and non-active ingredients for production of drugs.
He said that China had recently been inflicted with a Corona-virus that paralysed its economy thus rendering it unable to produce or export those necessary ingredients or medicine.
Idahosa recalled that the Director General of National Agency for Food and Administration Drug (NAFDAC) had earlier raised an alarm that the outbreak of Corona-virus in China had the capacity to result in drug insecurity in Nigeria.
He said that one of Nigeria’s National Drug Policy target was to increase local production capacity to a level where 70 per cent of total output satisfied at least 60 per cent of national drug requirements of essential drugs while the balance was exported by 2008.
”It is a fact that Nigeria does not produce drugs locally or the ingredients to make the drugs on a large commercial scale, and that Nigeria import over 70 per cent of the drugs majorly from China”.
City Crime
Rivers NUJ Hails Appointment Of Two Members As Perm Secs
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has described the appointment of two of its members as Permanent Secretaries in the Rivers State Civil Service as historic and commendable.
The President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Sir Honour Sirawoo, and the immediate past Director in the Cabinet Office, Mr Hamilton Amadi, were among those recently named as permanent secretaries by Governor Nyesom Wike.
The NUJ, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Comrades Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo, respectively, congratulated the duo and other newly appointed permanent secretaries on their appointments.
The union noted that the appointment of Sirawoo and Amadi who are both seasoned journalists was timely and well deserved, as “we believe their wealth of experience would be invaluable to the state”.
The statement also noted that the tremendous efforts of Sirawoo as President of SWAN towards changing the ugly narratives about sports reporting in Nigeria could not be over emphasised.
The union expressed confidence in the ability of the duo to justify the confidence reposed in them by Governor Wike and make journalists in the state proud.
“The union has always insisted on the appointment of journalists into positions of authority, hence the commendations of the appointment of Sirawoo and Amadi.
“We have no doubt that the duo will be priceless assets to the civil service and Governor Wike’s administration”, the statement read.
The NUJ, therefore, enjoined the newly appointed permanent secretaries to see their elevation as a golden opportunity to serve the state meritoriously and to contribute their quota to the ongoing developmental milestones that are being recorded in the state under Governor Wike.
The council, in the same vein, commended the state
