Business
Airlines May Post $39bn Loss In Q2 – IATA
The International Air Transport Association says airlines may burn through $61bn of their cash reserves during the second quarter ending 30 June, 2020 while posting a quarterly net loss of $39bn.
The association said on Tuesday that the new analysis was based on the impact assessment it released last week, under a scenario in which severe travel restrictions last for three months.
According to IATA, in this scenario, full-year demand falls by 38 per cent and full-year passenger revenues drop by $252bn compared to 2019 while the fall in demand will be the deepest in the second quarter, with a 71 per cent drop.
IATA said the impact would be severe as revenues were expected to fall by 68 per cent.
“This is less than the expected 71 per cent fall in demand due to the continuation of cargo operations, albeit at reduced levels of activity. Variable costs are expected to drop sharply—by some 70 per cent in the second quarter—largely in line with the reduction of an expected 65 per cent cut in second quarter capacity. The price of jet fuel has also fallen sharply, although we estimate that fuel hedging will limit the benefit to a 31 per cent decline,” the association said.
“Fixed and semi-fixed costs amount to nearly a half an airline’s cost. We expect semi-fixed costs (including crew costs) to be reduced by a third. Airlines are cutting what they can, while trying to preserve their workforce and businesses for the future recovery. These changes to revenues and costs result in an estimated net loss of $39bn in the second quarter,” it added.
The association explained that on top of unavoidable costs, airlines were faced with refunding sold but unused tickets as a result of massive cancellations resulting from government-imposed restrictions on travel.
It noted that the second quarter liability for these would be a colossal $35bn.
“Cash burn will be severe. We estimate airlines could be burning through $61bn of their cash balances in the second quarter,” the association said.
The Director General, IATA, Alexander de Juniac, said airlines could not cut costs fast enough to stay ahead of the impact of the crisis.
“We are looking at a devastating net loss of $39bn in the second quarter. The impact of that on cash burn will be amplified by a $35bn liability for potential ticket refunds. Without relief, the industry’s cash position could deteriorate by $61bn in the second quarter,” he said.
According to him, several governments are responding positively to the industry’s need for relief measures, adding that among countries providing specific financial or regulatory aid packages to the industry are Colombia, the United States, Singapore, Australia, China, New Zealand and Norway.
He said Brazil, Canada, Colombia and the Netherlands had also recently relaxed regulations to allow airlines to offer passengers travel vouchers in place of refunds.
Business
Lockdown: NNPC Begs Security Agencies To Allow Tanker Drivers Operate
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has appealed to law enforcements agencies across the country to allow petroleum products tanker drivers free movement during the lockdown order in parts of the country by President Muhammadu Buhari and some state governments.
This was contained in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru. The NNPC boss said the exemption granted by President Muhammadu Buhari in his broadcast to certain categories of essential workers covers the operations of petroleum products tanker drivers.
The President has on Sunday ordered total lockdown of Lagos State, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Ogun State.
The release said the Federal Government counts on the support of the law enforcement agencies across the country to ensure smooth distribution of petroleum products across the nook and cranny of the country during the period of the restriction.
The corporation said that NNPC has over 2.6 billion litres of petrol, enough to last the period of the lockdown and beyond, advising that motorists should not engage in panic buying.
Business
SEC Urges Firms To Publish Impact Of COVID-19 On Businesses
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called on public companies to publish the impact of coronavirus on their business operations.
SEC in a circular dated March 31, and released in Abuja yesterday, advised the companies to publish the information on their websites and or other relevant media.
“All public companies are required to continue to make material disclosures to investors on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on their business operations,” the commission stated.
According to SEC, they should also continue to disclose the trend and outlook of the company as well as updates on implementation of business continuity plans.
The commission said it would continue to engage and collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that the capital market remained resilient, adding that the move was part of its business continuity process.
“In compliance with the Federal Government’s directives on the cessation of movement in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, SEC has activated its business continuity process.
“In light of the global pandemic of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19), the commission wishes to provide additional guidance to the capital market as follows:
“Public companies who plan to conduct Annual General Meetings are required to ensure that the conduct of the meetings comply with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, the Investments and Securities Act, the SEC Rules and Regulations, among others.
“Debt issuers are also expected to continue to engage trustees to ensure that relevant disclosures are provided,’’ the commission said.
The commission enjoined all Capital Market Operators (CMOs) to continue to monitor the real and potential risks COVID-19 might have had on their business operations and the discharge of services to investors and clients.
SEC called on all issuers and trustees who might require further guidance to contact it through the following email addresses: quotedcoyreturns@sec.gov.ng,offerapplications@sec.gov.ng, and dhpostoffer@sec.gov.ng.
Business
MAN Tasks Govs On Smooth Movement Of Essential Items
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has appealed to state governors to give necessary directives to security agencies to allow smooth passage of essential products across states of the federation.
In a statement to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos, MAN President, Mr Mansur Ahmed, said that better sensitisation of such officers became necessary following the actions of some of them, which were hampering the chain of distribution.
Ahmed said, “Since the decision to lock down economic activities by different states and the eventual national declaration by the Federal Government, MAN has maintained consistent talks with relevant governmental authorities.
“The talk is on the survival and sustenance of livelihood of Nigerians, via the operation of critical manufacturing sector and has indeed yielded positive results.
“One of the numerous results is the letter addressed by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to my humble self for manufacturers.
“The food, beverage, pharmaceutical and other complementing sector that makes the value chain of essential products available are very critical.
“The Association is glad that government recognised this critical role in its directive for 14-day lockdown.
“Let me add that the directive of the NGF has yielded good outcomes in some states as our members have testified to unhindered operations in the face of the lockdown.
“Notwithstanding, some security operatives in other states are not yielding, particularly, the rank and file officers on the field.”
Ahmed said, in order to address this setback, MAN has been in talks with the NGF to give the necessary directives for adequate sensitisation of officers to give manufacturers of essential products easy movement.
He commended the Federal Government’s response to manufacturers as it tackles Coronavirus pandemic.
