African Cooperatives Mobilise To Sustain Business After COVID-19
The National Cooperative Financing Agency of Nigeria (CFAN) says it is collaborating with other African countries to support cooperatives in the continent in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Executive Secretary of CFAN, Mr Emmanuel Atama, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday.
Atama said the agency had contacted its global body, African Confederation of Cooperative Savings and Credit Association (ACCSCA) in Kenya and some others to develop appropriate strategies to enable its members to continue with their businesses after the COVID-19.
He said the collaboration would also help them to discuss a common stand that all the financial cooperatives across the continent would follow in the face of the current global health challenge and beyond.
He disclosed that the agency had suspended all cooperative meetings hence, the use of electronic channels and banking platforms for business transactions.
The executive secretary appealed to members of the agency to support the government, development partners and the organised private sector in checking the spread of the virus.
“We are indeed facing a very challenging and trying times not only in Nigeria but across the globe in the face of the coronavirus.
“In view of the grassroots nature of cooperatives driven by self-help, we find it imperative to expand the sensitisation on COVID-19 to the grassroots by keeping our teaming members informed of various strategies put in place by the government.
“We normally get something like loan from government from all these intervention funds.
“What we are saying is that because our people are going to be at home for some time, by the time they are coming out from their homes, they will be completely exhausted.
“We are imploring on government and development partners that have been giving us some support in addition to what we have in our fund, so that our members who are into agriculture, SMEs will continue to do their businesses just like before.
“This afternoon, I will be hooked up to other African countries through our global body in Kenya to discuss a common stand that all the financial cooperatives across the continent will follow in the face of this challenge and beyond,’’ he explained.
Atama appealed to members to obey current restrictions by the government to contain the spread of the virus.
COVID-19: African Finance Ministers Demand Debt Relief From Partners
Ministers of Finance in Africa have called for debt relief from bilateral, multilateral and commercial partners to ensure that African countries get the fiscal space required to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
They made the call during a virtual meeting hosted by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in Africa.
A statement issued by the Communications Section of the ECA in Addis Ababa, yesterday, said the meeting was hosted by Vera Songwe, the Executive Secretary.
According to the statement, the ministers also appealed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank Group (WBG) and the European Union (EU) to support the continent to get debt relief.
“The call for debt relief should be for all of Africa and should be undertaken in a coordinated and collaborative way.’’
They also called for a special purpose vehicle to be created to deal with all sovereign debt obligations.
The statement added: “Substantial drop in revenue from commodity price drops coupled with increasing costs of imports is putting pressure on both inflation and the exchange rate.
“Given that the global economy has entered a period of a synchronised slow down, with recovery only expected after about 24 to 36 months, development partners should consider debt relief and forbearance of interest payments over a two to three-year period for all African countries.’’
The ministers also acknowledged the importance of the private sector for job creation and for the recovery effort. They called on Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to support the private sector in this difficult time, saying since Africa was a net importer of pharmaceutical products, enabling local continental production could serve to protect some jobs and guarantee supply of essential medicines during the crisis.
The statement added that the ministers called for joint protocols on border closures to allow for trade and humanitarian corridors.
According to it, the ministers discussed the enormous losses being incurred in the airline and hospitality industry.
They, however, called for the protection and preservation of African airlines, logistics and tourism industry by advocating for a stay on interest, lease and debt payments.
“This is an important job creating sector for millions of Africans and must be protected,’’ they said.
They also agreed to set up a meeting for countries affected by transport and tourism losses due to the pandemic, to better plan on policies to combat the losses.
The ministers said that immediate focus must remain on the health and humanitarian front, adding that awareness raising, testing and social distancing should be continued.
They welcomed the use of technology such as mobile phones to support awareness raising, identify communities in need and create accountability and governance mechanisms around the use of the stimulus.
“The ministers asked the ECA to work with the telecommunications company to design a system to support these objectives,’’ the ministers said.
New Pump Price: Chamber Urges FG To Enforce Compliance
The Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA), has urged the Federal Government to urgently enforce complete compliance to the new pump price of petrol in filling stations nationwide.
The Chamber’s Vice President, Finance, Mr Sunny Nwachukwu, in a statement, yesterday, expressed displeasure that most filling stations were still selling at N145.00.
According to him, it is worrisome that the price review which is made to mitigate the pains of Nigerians at this time is being flouted
The Tide recalls that the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) had on March 18, reduced the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), from N145.00 to N125.00.
The price adjustment was to begin immediately. However, two weeks on marketers in Onitsha and parts of Anambra refused to adjust.
On Tuesday, the agency announced further reduction of the pump price of PMS also known as petrol from N125 to N123.50k per litre.
The reduction came against the backdrop of the crash in crude oil prices globally.
It noted that from April 1, it would start a new pricing modulation that would reflect the global market fundamental.
Nwachukwu said: “This reduction was an action taken by the Federal Government to reflect the current crash in the global price per barrel of crude oil.
“The irony of this lowered official pump price of petrol is on the compliance by the independent marketers in virtually all filling stations with the exception of the NNPC stations.
“The FG’s directives given on petrol official pump price reduction, along with other products (Diesel and Kerosene), to our National Oil Company, was targeted for the benefit of all Nigerians.
“This is yet to be effected by filling stations.
“Had this price review been the other way round, an upward review, every filling station
would have happily rushed and quickly adjusted their dispensing meters instantly, even before the news filters out officially in the country.”
Nwachukwu described the non-compliance attitude of oil marketers as a clear corrupt practice being perpetrated against the vulnerable masses and petroleum products consumers nationwide
“We, in the Organised Private Sector (OPS) and ONICCIMA, call the attention of the federal government and the Petroleum Resources Ministry to this act.
“The monitoring team from the PPPRA, Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) or the Directorate of Petroleum Resources (DPR) should please do something about this reluctance and lawlessness, exhibited by these products marketers all over the nation. “This must be enforced,” he said.
COVID-19: Insurance Firm Offers Protection To Customers
In the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown, Prudential Zenith Life Insurance is rolling out a range of services to help customers cope with the lockdown.
The new services include a range of additional COVID-19 insurance cover enhancements, without additional premium charges, and a waiver for “pandemic” exclusions as contained in its policy language.
In line with the recent pronouncement of the Federal Government, the company said it would temporarily lock down and has therefore set up a dedicated claims team with remote working capabilities to enable customers make and receive claims virtually.
According to a statement from the insurance company, the claims procedure will be simplified to allow customers make claims through the WhatsApp channel.
This development makes it possible for customers to buy insurance products without any physical interface with sales personnel or visit to a physical branch.
Commenting on the changes, Prudential Africa CEO, Matt Lilley, said: “We realise this is a worrying time for everyone and we want to reassure you that protecting the health and wellness of our customers, employees and partners is our primary concern.
“At Prudential, we have been delivering promises for over 170 years and this time will be no different. I am proud of the measures we are announcing today and I know that they will provide our customers additional peace of mind.”
Lilley added that the waiting periods for new cover have been reduced, and the company is providing additional training and incentives to sales personnel to continue providing advice and access to insurance, even as they work remotely.
He encouraged Nigerians to stay safe and adhere to the directives from the Ministry of Health, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and other relevant authorities.
“We are going to get through these trying times together,” he assured.
