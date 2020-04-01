Law/Judiciary
Trading, Businesses Now Illegal In Woji, Evo Kingdom – Monarch
Trading and all forms business operations have been shut down in Woji and the entire Evo Kingdom.
The Eze Oha III, HM,(king) Leslie N Eke, said this while inaugurating the 12 – Man Task Force committee on enforcement of the order at his residence on Tuesday March 31, 2020 in Woji Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
King Eke said the committee was to commence work with immediate effect due to the urgency of Governor Wike’s directives.
He noted that the order must be sternly obeyed to stay safe, until when such orders would be relaxed.
The Eze Gbakagbaka expressed regrets that people could still go about their normal business without recourse to the ravenous spread of the disease.
According to him, the paramount thing is to stay safe and added that it only takes the living to buy and sell.
The Nyerisi Eli Woji/ Nyeriri Mbam Oro Evo, also called on the task force committee not to compromise with the task before them as such was tantamount to attempted murder and suicide mission.
He also warned against sabotage from business operators, and added that any of such attempt would be greeted with the required provisions of the law of the state.
In his response, the task force committee chairman, Prince Promise Wobo Eke, said the orders of both the Governor and the Majesty would be strictly followed.
Eke noted that the nature of the disease did not warrant any sort of sharp practices and added that life was key.
He hinted that his committee would ensure that no stone was left unturned so as to meet the present challenge on ground.
It will be recalled that Givernor Wike had directed all tradtional rulers to ensure strict compliance with the directives to shut down business operations in their respective communities or risk dethronment.
JAMB Hands Over 195 UTME Candidates To Police For Trial
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has handed over no fewer than 195 candidates in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination to the police for prosecution over alleged involvement in various examination malpractices.
JAMB said some of the candidates had been arraigned by the police in various courts while others were still undergoing further investigation and would also face trial.
The board in its weekly bulletin obtained by our correspondent published the names and states of the 195 candidates.
Last week, it had released the names of 149 candidates with Imo, Anambra and Enugu States topping the list with 26, 12 and 12 candidates respectively.
Meanwhile, the number of suspects has risen to 195 with Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Kano and Kaduna states leading with 28, 16, 15, 15 and 15 cases respectively.
The offences listed against the candidates included; examination by proxy, attempt to cheat, forceful entrance, tampering with examination documents, smuggling of mobile phones into the examination halls among others.
Other states on the list of malpractices included; Abia, Adamawa, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Ondo, Oyo, and Osun.
LG Boss Enforces Wike’s Directives On COVID-19 …Monitors Compliance With Security Agencies
In a bid to comply with the directive of Governor Nyesom Wike, on preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, Prince Gerald Oforji is working with security agencies to clamp down on defaulters in the area.
Monitoring the exercise yesterday in company with some heads of security agencies, Prince Gerald Oforji said the closure of all entry points and markets was aimed at the safety of the people.
Oforji said emphatically that he had no option than to comply with the directive of the state chief executive in his pro-activeness to prevent entering of the pandemic corona virus in Rivers State.
He said adequate awareness and sensitization had been done on that danger of contacting the pandemic COVID-19 popularly called coronavirus, saying no market would be allowed tom open until further notice.
We are appealing to the people and traders to bear with the government at this perilous time which according to him will not last long.
“As a responsible government, we feel this pain of the people, but we also need to stay alive to eat. The drastic measures our dear governor has taken is meant for the good of the state, hence Oyigbo must support it to the later”, he said and noted that all hands must be on deck to drive away the deadly virus being the singular reason I have been monitoring all entry points in Oyigbo in company with the area commander ACP Collins Rosemary as well as other security heads.
“The vigil we are keeping at all entering point, including market places, following the directive of Governor Nyesom Wike cannot be compromised”.
He also encouraged the people to make good use of sanitizers, regular hand washing, avoid body contact and other preventive measures as directed by medical experts.
In her respond, the Oyigbo Area Commander, ACP Collins Rosemary vowed to deal decisively with any officer under her command who indulge in act capable of jeopardizing the effort of government.
She said monitoring officers under her watch as directed by the commissioner of police would continue, warning officers to remain professional in the discharge of their duties.
Juristic Personality
In legal theory, a person is any being whom the law regards as capable of rights and duties. There two kinds of persons, distinguished as natural and legal. A natural person is a human being while a legal or juristic person is a person in legal contemplation such as a join-stock company or a municipal corporation. The birth and death of legal persons are determined by law. The crime into existence at the will of the law and they end during its good pleasure. They are in their own native capable of indefinite duration, this being indeed are of their chief virtues as compared with humanity. But they are not incapable of destruction. The extinction of a lovely corporate is called dissolution the severing of that legal bond by which its members are knit together.
A juristic person is a body recognized by the law as being entitle-led to rights and duties in the same way as a natural or human person. The legal entity has a distinct existence from its members or shareholders, it possesses properties in its own name, acquires rights, assumes obligation and responsibilities, signs contracts, and can be sued or institute legal proceedings, exactly like a natural person. The company is treated as a separate person from its participants. It is owned by at least one director. The legal personality of a corporation was established to include five legal rights- the right to a common treasury, the right to own property, the right to a corporate seal and the right to sue and sued.
In Mothercat Nig Ltd V. Registered Trustees FGAN (2013) LPELR – 22118 (CA) 23-24 EC PER NWEZE JCA (as he then was). “We take the liberty to state that our law attributes juristic personality that is, the capacity to maintain and defend actions in court to natural persons and artificial persons or institutions. They are therefore known in law as legal persons. In consequence only natural persons or a body of persons whom statutes have either expressly or by implication clothed with the garment of legal personality can prosecute or defend law suits by that name. See Admin. Estate of General Sanni Abacha V. Eke-Spiff and Ors (2009) NWLR (Pt 1139) 92”.
It is indeed trite that only legal persons can sue and be sued. A court cannot entertain a suit or give judgment in favour of non-juristic entity. Once the question of juristic personality of a party arises in a suit, it is only the certificate of incorporation that can settle the issue. See Registered Trustees of Apostolic Church V. Attorney General Mid-Western Nigeria (172) NSCC (Voz.7) 247. Our law attribut4es juristic personality, that is, the capacity to maintain and defend actions in court to natural persons and artificial persons or institutions. See Genera V. Afribank Nig Plc (2013) LPELR-SC 72/2001.
Nkechi Bright-Ewere
