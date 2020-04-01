Health
Coronavirus: Natural Methods To Protect Oneself
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which started late 2019 in Wuhan Province in China is ravaging the world at a speed that the World Health Organisation (WHO) was compelled to declare it a pandemic.
As at the last count and according to online source, Worldometer, deaths from the virus is now 41,249. After China recorded over 3,305deaths from the disease, Italy is the highest hit with 12,428 as at Monday. So far not less 179 countries are being affected, including Nigeria with one incident of an Italian who, according to the federal authorities, is fast recovering.
In order to check the spread of the virus, government both at the federal and state levels have intensified public enlightenment. The disease is characterised by mild symptoms including a runny nose, sore throat, cough, and fever. Nonetheless, it can be more severe for some people and can lead to pneumonia or breathing difficulties.
More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and people with other medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), may be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill, kidney failure and even death.
Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering of mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.
While scientific research has in the last one month intensified to find cure, there are natural remedies that can help one to tackle the symptoms, as one is advised to call hotlines-08056109538, 08031888093 or report to a nearby hospital or health centre in the case of infection. Below are some natural tips to tackle flu and cold infections:
1. Hydration
Number one recommendation for recovering quickly from a cold or flu virus is staying hydrated.
When you’re hydrated, your body has a natural ability to flush germs out of your system. But talk to your doctor about your specific needs. Some people, such as those with congestive heart failure, should drink less water.
2. Vitamin C
While Vitamin C hasn’t been proven to prevent cold symptoms, some studies have indicated it can shorten the lifespan of a cold. Plus, it boosts your overall health, including your immune system.
Getting the vitamin through your diet is recommended. The fresher the food, the better. Think oranges, rather than orange juice or supplements. Overdoing it on vitamin C supplements (not dietary vitamin C) can lead to upset stomach and kidney stones.
3. Sleep
It is so important to get plenty of rest during cold and flu season.
Sleep helps your immune system function at its best to ward off nasty viruses and bacteria.
4. Honey and tea
Honey has natural antiviral and antimicrobial properties.”
Add the natural sweetener (opt for a local variety when possible) to a cup of ginger or cinnamon tea to relieve a scratchy throat and stay hydrated.
5. Chicken soup
Sometimes mom really does know best! Hot liquids, such as soup, help reduce mucus buildup and keep you hydrated. A study from the University of Nebraska Medical Center found chicken soup has anti-inflammatory properties, which help reduce a cold’s unpleasant side effects.
6. Aromatherapy
Break up mucus by rubbing a bit of camphor or menthol salve around – not in! – your nose. You can also reduce congestion by breathing in aromatherapy oils, such as peppermint and eucalyptus.
7. A steamy shower
A steamy shower or sauna is a great decongestant, says Austin. One caveat: If you are dizzy or weak from the flu, sit in a chair in your bathroom while you run a hot shower.
8. Gargling warm salt water
Dissolve 1/2 a teaspoon of salt in a cup of warm water, then gargle to relieve a sore throat.
9. Sleep with an extra pillow.
Health
Too Much Salt Consumption, Bad For Kidney – Expert
A Nephrologist, specialist in kidney disease, Dr Manda David-West, says excessive salt consumption is one key cause of kidney disease.
Stating this in a recent exclusive interview, she said an in-take of too much salt is capable of damaging one’s kidney, in addition to raising blood pressure.
“So much salt can raise up the Blood Pressure (BP), and once the BP is raised, if you’re not on medication, it can damage the kidney over time”, she said.
In order to prevent this, Dr David-West, who is a consultant Nephrologist at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), calls for limitation in salt in-take.
She further stated that to prevent kidney disease, there is the need to cut down on carbohydrate and callory intake, alongside checking food intake capable of increasing chances of developing diabetes mellitus.
Dr David-West continued that enough intake of fruits and vegetables, alongside exercises with a view to keep fit also prevents kidney diseases.
Contrary to widespread belief that food supplements are good for the body, Dr David-West said too much intake of food supplements is not good for the body.
According to her, besides taking fruits and vegetables, “they should exercise, try and keep fit, try and be active as much.
“Even (food) supplement have not been proven to be good to the kidney, especially when it is taken for a long time”.
She further stated that herbal medication should also be avoided to prevent complications associated with kidney disease.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
COVID-19: Not All Hand Sanitisers Can Kill Virus – Pharmacist
A pharmacist, Mr Ayobambo Fajuyitan, on Tuesday cautioned Nigerians against using hand sanitisers with low alcohol content in preventing COVID-19.
“Not all hand sanitisers in the market are capable of killing the COVID-19 virus because the alcohol contents are low,’’ the pharmacist told newsmen on telephone in Ibadan on Tuesday.
According to him, hand sanitiser capable of killing the virus must have 40 per cent alcohol content.
“When at home, it’s preferred you use hand washing method: It’s better to use the hand wash in a running tap for 20 seconds when at home,’’ he said.
Fajuyitan, however, cautioned against ingesting of hand sanitiser.
“Hand sanitisers contain majorly glycerine and ethanol.
“ Hand sanitiser contains 62 per cent ethyl alcohol and that’s the equivalent of four shots of vodka.
“At that concentration, even a small dose can be dangerous if ingested,’’ Fajuyitan said.
According to him, the ingestion can lead to dizziness, slurred speech, headaches and even brain damage or death in extreme cases.
“Also ocular irritation, vomiting, conjunctivitis, oral irritation, cough and abdominal pain.
“Rare effects included coma, seizure, hypoglycemia metabolic acidosis and respiratory depression may occur.
“Majority of the hand sanitisers produced in Nigeria don’t even have up to 62 per cent ethyl alcohol.
“If you eat with your hands after using hand sanitiser, be cautious as excessive use of sanitiser can make you prone to viral infections as removal of bacteria give ample space for the virus to grow and sanitisers are not capable of denaturing viruses,’’ he said.
Health
Illness: Expert Harps On Regular Intake Of Water
A Medical Practitioner, Dr Lawrence Abada of Estate Clinic, Benin, says regular intake of clean drinking water helps to build the human immune system and reduces the risk of illness.
Abada made this known in an interview with newsmen in Benin on Tuesday.
“Keeping hydrated is crucial for health and well-being but many people do not consume enough fluid each day.
“Around 60 per cent of the body is made up of water and around 71 per cent of the planet is covered by water.
“Water is essential for the kidneys and other bodily functions and when someone is dehydrated, the skin can become more vulnerable to skin disorders and wrinkling.
“Drinking clean water helps all the cells and organs of the body function properly,’’ he said.
According to him, health authorities commonly recommend eight-ounce glasses, which equals about 2 litres or half a gallon daily.
“Water lubricates the joints, forms saliva and mucus, delivers oxygen throughout the body, boosts skin health and beauty, cushions the brain, spinal cord and other sensitive tissues”, Abada said.
According to him, lack of water in the human system can cause blood to become thicker, increases blood pressure, leads to digestive problems, constipation and an overly acidic stomach.
He advised that men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 litres) of clean water daily and 11.5 cups (2.7 litres) of fluids daily for women.
