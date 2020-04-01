Commissioner Tasks LG Bosses On Projects’ Supervision

Private medical doctors in Nigeria under the aiges of Association of General and Private Medcial Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMN) have expressed their readiness and willingness to play their role in stemming the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The association which said this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt however,urged for incentives to support its members.

National President of the Association, Dr Ugwu Iyke Odo, who read the text for the briefing said the doctors were ready and willing to play their professional role to their nation now as ever.

“What is happening is at best a force majeure, an act of God that is beyond the calculation and expectations of any man and the management of which cannot and must not be confined to any regular theories of routine. It is an unusual situation and demands unusual solution’’

Dr Odo also lamented the increase in the cost of medical equipment, adding that it is affecting the running of private hospitals in the country.

“Cost of providing medical services have gone up astronomically while medical bills remain the same and still unaffordable by poor Nigerians, who do not have health insurance.

“What this translates into is that the private doctors and other private health care providers of health are bearing a great burden for the nation and need to be supported and rescued ‘’he said.

The association president also urged the nation to unify its systems and people into one, and said that the health sector should work collaboratively and in synergy.

“In particular, the private sector who are the first respondents need all the support that government can afford at this time.

“This is the time for the government to speak for all and care for all and provide for all more than ever before,’’ he said.

The association used the occasion to commend the doggedness shown by both the federal and Rivers Sate Governments in managing the crisis, and stressed the need for both governments to go the extra mile to support the entre health system irrespective of sectoral divide with medical supplies, including personal protective equipment, medicines and consumables.