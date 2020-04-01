Niger Delta
Commissioner Tasks LG Bosses On Projects’ Supervision
The Cross River State Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mrs Stella Odey, has urged local governments administrators in the state to supervise all sState government projects in their areas.
Odey made the call at the weekend while on assessment tour of state government projects in Etung Local Government Area of the state.
She decried the lackadaisical attitude and negligence by some directors in the local governments towards supervision of projects, just as she stressed that it was their responsibility as Heads of Departments to oversee all government projects in their areas to ensure effective completion.
“Governor Ben Ayade has sent me here to assess the facilities and see things for myself and report accordingly for onward intervention.
“This is because he believes that development in the state must trickle down to the rural areas.
“The state government having sent contractors to execute projects in the local government areas, must not also supervise the projects for you.
“You owe yourselves and the LGA the responsibility of supervising and seeing to its full and perfect completion.
“I see people treating government property with levity; this is unhealthy for us as a people, for whom much is given much is expected.
“We must put security in place to guard all government projects for the benefit of the rural dwellers,” she said.
On boosting the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), the commissioner charged the administrator of Etung LGA to go into fish, rice and cocoa farming as well as marriage registration to boost its revenue.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Private Medical Doctors Offer Support To Check Spread Of COVID-19
Private medical doctors in Nigeria under the aiges of Association of General and Private Medcial Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMN) have expressed their readiness and willingness to play their role in stemming the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.
The association which said this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt however,urged for incentives to support its members.
National President of the Association, Dr Ugwu Iyke Odo, who read the text for the briefing said the doctors were ready and willing to play their professional role to their nation now as ever.
“What is happening is at best a force majeure, an act of God that is beyond the calculation and expectations of any man and the management of which cannot and must not be confined to any regular theories of routine. It is an unusual situation and demands unusual solution’’
Dr Odo also lamented the increase in the cost of medical equipment, adding that it is affecting the running of private hospitals in the country.
“Cost of providing medical services have gone up astronomically while medical bills remain the same and still unaffordable by poor Nigerians, who do not have health insurance.
“What this translates into is that the private doctors and other private health care providers of health are bearing a great burden for the nation and need to be supported and rescued ‘’he said.
The association president also urged the nation to unify its systems and people into one, and said that the health sector should work collaboratively and in synergy.
“In particular, the private sector who are the first respondents need all the support that government can afford at this time.
“This is the time for the government to speak for all and care for all and provide for all more than ever before,’’ he said.
The association used the occasion to commend the doggedness shown by both the federal and Rivers Sate Governments in managing the crisis, and stressed the need for both governments to go the extra mile to support the entre health system irrespective of sectoral divide with medical supplies, including personal protective equipment, medicines and consumables.
Niger Delta
RIWAMA Urges Service Providers To Step Up Delivery
The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah says the agency is challenged by the circumstance of the period more than ever to step up action and has ordered that the service providers rise up to the demand.
Bro. Obuah noted that being in forefront of the relentless efforts of the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to ensure that the checkmate of the coronavirus pandemic was watertight, all service providers must work round the clock to rid all nooks and crannies of the state of any refuse dump.
He said for no reason will any service provider be found wanting this time, stressing that the sit-at-home and/or curfew order by the state government exempts all workers on essential duties including the service providers and their workers.
The RIWAMA sole administrator reminded service providers of the fact that their services were indispensable as the panacea for the dreaded decease for now centred on healthy living and should work assiduously to keep the state clean and healthy.
Bro. Obuah also urged the service providers working with the agency to ensure that their drivers and workers were protective gears like hand gloves and medical masks as well as applying all other control measures while carrying out their duties.
Niger Delta
COVID-19: Taxi Drivers Defy CRSG’s Order
Taxi drivers in Calabar have defied the order by the Cross River State Government to carry only two passengers at a time to stop the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.
Our correspondent, yesterday went round the city to ascertain the level of compliance and spoke with some taxi drivers.
Our source reports that taxi drivers were still going about their normal business of carrying two passengers in the front seat and four passengers at the back, bringing the total to six passengers.
A driver simply known as Etuk said that the order was impossible to be carried out in the state.
He said that most of the drivers that were involved in commercial transportation business in the state did that with hire purchase vehicles and the owners of the vehicles were not interested in what the government was saying.
According to him, all the owners want is their weekly money as agreed.
He said: “All the owners want is their money as agreed with the driver from the beginning.
“So, how do we meet up with payment if we pick only two passengers per trip? How do we maintain the vehicle, fuel them, buy tickets and meet up with the agreed amount with the owners of the vehicles?’’
Another taxi driver, Mr Asuquo Edem, said it was not enough to just give orders, the state government should look at how practicable these orders were.
“People have been ordered to stay at home, meaning that the number of passengers have reduced drastically.
“Yet, you are telling a taxi driver who hardly sees two passengers because of the lockdown to carry just two when he has mouths to feed at home. How will they survive?
Trending
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Returnee Nigerian Assaults Health Workers Over Self-Isolation
-
Featured2 days ago
FG Orders Abuja, Lagos, Ogun Lockdown …Suspends Operations Of Passenger Planes, Private Jets …Promises Relief Materials As Positive Cases Hit 111
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Contractor Threatens To Shut Down Isolation Centre
-
Editorial2 days ago
No To Generator Ban Bill
-
Business2 days ago
Dollar Sells For N402 As CBN Suspends Forex Sale
-
Politics2 days ago
Buhari, Jonathan, Others Congratulate Tinubu At 68
-
Politics2 days ago
APGA Vows To Protect Members,Others Against Coronavirus
-
News2 days ago
Reduce Fuel Price To N90 Per Litre, PDP Urges FG