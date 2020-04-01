Politics
Alao-Akala, Dare, Buhari Wish Makinde Speedy Recovery
Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, a former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala and Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North) have wished Governor Seyi Makinde speedy recovery.
Makinde last Monday announced that he tested positive for coronavirus.
In separate statements, the trio prayed that Makinde would overcome the situation.
Dare expressed confidence that the governor would resume his official duties in no time.
“Your Excellency. I am sorry to hear about your test result on coronavirus. I pray God will heal you and will see you through the period of isolation.
“Thank you for the courage to be open about it and surely you will bounce back fully ready to continue to govern Oyo State,” he said.
Dare noted that he was certain that the governor would overcome the condition having gone into self-isolation.
Alao-Akala called on residents to pray fervently for an end to the global pandemic.
“I am saddened to receive the news of Govenor Makinde testing positive for coronavirus, Jehovah Ropheka : The Lord our Healer will heal you (Exodus 15:26).
“I pray to Almighty God to heal you and protect your family as you go through self- isolation and proper treatment,” he said.
The former governor said COVID-19 could be managed in the absence of a confirmed cure, stressing that the disease was not a death sentence.
He appealed to Nigerians to obey guidelines, maintain hygiene standards and take other precautionary measures.
Buhari, in his reaction, said he was confident that Makinde would pull through.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with His excellency, Gov. Makinde, and his family during this period. Almighty Allah will grant him quick recovery.” he added.
Politics
Bauchi Declares 14-Day Lockdown, Closes Borders
The Bauchi State government has ordered a 14-day lockdown and closure of all the state borders with effect from 6 pm. on April 2, as part of efforts to control the spread of Coronavirus in the state.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mohammad Baba, and made available to newsmen in Bauchi yesterday.
“In an effort to control the
spread of COVID-19, the Bauchi State government has imposed a lockdown throughout the state for a period of 14 days, with effect from 6 pm. on April 2.
“Consequently, all borders to Bauchi State will be closed.
“Governor Bala Mohammed appreciates the sacrifice of members of the public in these agonising times.
“He has subsequently to secure food items, movement will be allowed between 10 am. and 4 pm. on Wednesdays and Saturdays,” he said.
directed that in order for the public to secure food items, movement will be allowed between 10 am. and 4 pm. on Wednesdays and Saturdays,” he said.
Baba, however, added that the ban would not affect essential services.
Politics
Fayemi Names Committee For COVID-19 Support Account
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, yesterday, named an eight-man management committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic Support Account recently set up by the state government.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti, said this was part of the efforts at curtailing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.
He said that the account was opened specifically to receive donations from corporate bodies, philanthropists and well-meaning members of the society, who were willing to support government’s efforts at combating COVID-19.
According to him, the funds will be targeted at providing palliatives for the vulnerable persons in the state.
Oyebode added that the committee was set up in line with the governor’s commitment to transparency and accountability.
He listed members of the committee to include the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, who would serve as the Chairman, with the Special Adviser to the Governor on Development Partnerships, Mrs Margaret Fagboyo as Secretary.
Other members were the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Ayoola Owolabi, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Femi Ajayi, Commissioner for Health and Human Services Dr Moji Yaya-Kolade, as well as Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu.
The committee also has Prof. Bolaji Aluko, Special Adviser/Director-General, Office of Transformation and Strategic Development and Dr Hakeem Bakare, Director, Directorate of Inter-Communication Technology as members.
Politics
Coronavirus: UN, AU, Others Must Do More – Obasanjo, Ex-Presidents
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and 11 other former leaders have appealed to governments in Africa to do more in the fight against coronavirus.
They also advised international organisations to draw up a concrete, effective and continental emergency plan to combat COVID-19 outbreak in the continent.
The ex-Presidents/Prime Ministers warned that “with porous borders all over Africa, national efforts will not be enough but regional and continental were required”.
Their position was contained in a joint statement yesterday titled: “Appeal for preparation for Africa to confront the onslaught of COVID-19”.
It reads: “We have seen the mitigation effect or otherwise by the preparatory and preventive actions made by different nations and international organisations to combat the killer virus.
“The results have been related to seriousness of preparation and preventive measures taken including the level of healthcare measures and delivery. The epidemiological progression in already affected areas has indicated that the worst case is yet to occur in Africa.
“Taking into account the weak healthcare bases in Africa, the conurbation, and the communal living of our people particularly in ghettos and poverty-stricken areas of our cities, the outbreak of COVID-19 in these areas of African communities and cities will be a monumental disaster.
“We, as concerned African leaders, note the efforts that African governments are making within their limited resources to deal with this global challenge.”
The statesmen urged the African Union (AU), United Nations (UN), World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank and G-20, to urgently come up with a plan to alleviate social and economic effects of the disease.
The call for action was co-signed by Obasanjo, Festus Mogae (Botswana), Hailemariam Desalegn (Ethiopia), John Kufour (Ghana), Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Liberia), Joyce Banda (Malawi) and Joaquim Chissano (Mozambique).
Others are Thabo Mbeki (South Africa), Kgalema Motlanthe (South Africa) Benjamin Mkapa (Tanzania), Jakaya Kikwete (Tanzania) and Mohamed Marzouki (Tunisia).
Trending
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Returnee Nigerian Assaults Health Workers Over Self-Isolation
-
Featured2 days ago
FG Orders Abuja, Lagos, Ogun Lockdown …Suspends Operations Of Passenger Planes, Private Jets …Promises Relief Materials As Positive Cases Hit 111
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Contractor Threatens To Shut Down Isolation Centre
-
Editorial2 days ago
No To Generator Ban Bill
-
Business2 days ago
Dollar Sells For N402 As CBN Suspends Forex Sale
-
Politics2 days ago
Buhari, Jonathan, Others Congratulate Tinubu At 68
-
Politics2 days ago
APGA Vows To Protect Members,Others Against Coronavirus
-
News2 days ago
Reduce Fuel Price To N90 Per Litre, PDP Urges FG