Alao-Akala, Dare, Buhari Wish Makinde Speedy Recovery

Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, a former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala and Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North) have wished Governor Seyi Makinde speedy recovery.

Makinde last Monday announced that he tested positive for coronavirus.

In separate statements, the trio prayed that Makinde would overcome the situation.

Dare expressed confidence that the governor would resume his official duties in no time.

“Your Excellency. I am sorry to hear about your test result on coronavirus. I pray God will heal you and will see you through the period of isolation.

“Thank you for the courage to be open about it and surely you will bounce back fully ready to continue to govern Oyo State,” he said.

Dare noted that he was certain that the governor would overcome the condition having gone into self-isolation.

Alao-Akala called on residents to pray fervently for an end to the global pandemic.

“I am saddened to receive the news of Govenor Makinde testing positive for coronavirus, Jehovah Ropheka : The Lord our Healer will heal you (Exodus 15:26).

“I pray to Almighty God to heal you and protect your family as you go through self- isolation and proper treatment,” he said.

The former governor said COVID-19 could be managed in the absence of a confirmed cure, stressing that the disease was not a death sentence.

He appealed to Nigerians to obey guidelines, maintain hygiene standards and take other precautionary measures.

Buhari, in his reaction, said he was confident that Makinde would pull through.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with His excellency, Gov. Makinde, and his family during this period. Almighty Allah will grant him quick recovery.” he added.