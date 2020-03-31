Environment
Sustainable Water Resouces Management: Commssion Assures Best Practices
The Nigerian Integrated Water Resources Management Commission has assured Nigerians of best practices in sustainable water resources management across the country.
The Executive Director of the commission, Mr Magashi Umar, said this in a statement by Mrs Madina Kune, the Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission in Abuja.
Umar said that the commission would engage with private public partnership to achieve the best practices in sustainable water resources.
He said that the partnership would also ensure protection of water quality and quantity, adding that it would create job opportunities in the country.
Umar said that he would ensure that the commission was revamped as well as resolving the issue of indiscriminate abstraction and impoundment of ground water resources in the country.
According to him, the rainy seasons come with increase incidences of flooding which threaten to destroy water points and sanitation facilities.
“This leads to contamination of water sources, thereby impacting negatively on people’s health and productivity.
“The commission is poised on the implementation of its water source protection plan which focuses on integration of structural and non structural measures to reduce negative impacts on water use infrastructure.’’
He said that the commission would introduce access to sustainable water and sanitation to people and the generation yet unborn.
Umar said that the commission would also embark on strong enlightenment campaigns including advocacy outreach to several media outlets.
He said that Stakeholders Engagement Programmes (SEP) would be strengthened to enable people understand their challenges in the water sector.
“The commission will broadly involve stakeholders with intention to give human dimensions of management and recognition of the economic-social, ecological and cultural values of water resources.
“Emphasis will be on manpower development, which will include staff training activities to enhance productivity.
“There must be full cooperation of expertise and stakeholders in the polity including those in economic and social development spheres focusing on best practices and regulations in water use,” Umar said.
The executive director said the commission would engage all the local, state and federal governments to synergise for effective provision of portable water through the implementation of water regulations laws.
Environment
NEMA Provides Relief Materials To Flood-Ravaged Communities
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) South-South zone has provided relief materials worth millions of naira to flooding, pipeline vandalisation and explosion, landslide and communal conflict ravaged communities in the zone.
South-South coordinator of the Agency, Mr Walson Brandon who stated this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt said local governments affected in Rivers State include, Obio/Akpor, Oyigbo and Khana Local Government Areas respectively.
Brandon also listed flood at communal conflicts ravaged communities in Akwa/Ibom and Cross Rivers State as beneficiaries.
He listed items donated to include, bags of rice, beans, garri, vegetable oil, mattresses and blankets.
The rest are: bags of cement, roofing sheets and ceiling boards.
The NEMA coordinator said the briefing was to intimate the emergency management committee on recent development with a view to prepare adequately to reduce the impact posed by disasters and emergency situations.
According to him, “disasters such as flooding, pipeline vandalism, pipeline explosion, landslide, communal conflict ravaged communities across the South/South zone in the past six months.
“Recovery efforts by the agency has led to the provision of relief materials ranging from bags of rice, beans, garri, vegetable oil, mattresses, blankets, bags of cement, roofing sheets and ceiling boards to communities in Obio/Akpor, Oyigbo and Khana local government areas respectively.
Brandon further said; “following the NMET Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) for 2020, efforts are being made in collaboration with Rivers State Ministries of Environment, Special Duties and Works to intensify preparedness.”
According to him, “mapping of flood prone LGAs and communities is presently on-going, sensitization and enlightenment of first respondents in LGAs to adopt the Incident Communal System (ICS) for rapid response is also going on,” he said.
On the coronavirus pandemic, he said the Agency is collaborating with Ministries of Health and Information in the respective states to step up preparedness and response activities.
“The Agency is also collaborating with WHO to provide essential medical supplies to states in the South South zone,” he said.
Environment
EU Donates €2m To C’ River For Ecosystem Preservation
The Cross River government, says it has received two million euros donation from the European Union (EU) to aid in the preservation of the state’s ecosystem.
The donation would be used in the management of the Cross River National Park by protecting the nation’s drill gorillas, which are the most threatened apes in Africa.
The state would also use it to enhance the livelihood of communities’ surrounding the forests in the state.
Mr Kurt Cornelius, the EU Head of Cooperation, said at the formal launch of the EU support for the preservation of forest ecosystems in Cross River, that the fund, which would run for the next four years, would help enhance the livelihood of communities around the gorillas’ forest home.
“The project would be implemented by the Wildlife Conservation Society of Nigeria, in collaboration with the Nigeria National Park Service and the state government.
“This project will help in the protection of natural resources in the forest and enhance EU and Nigeria’s collaboration, which will eventually impact the Gulf of Guinea,’’ he said.
Responding, Gov. Ben Ayade, commended the EU saying the initiative would go a long way in changing for the better, lives of people of those communities.
Ayade, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, said there should be deliberate education of the people not to harm the gorillas, but to help sustain them and the ecosystem.
“There should be a judicious application of the fund to lift the locals from abject poverty, the fund should also be extended to cover other economic ventures for the locals, instead of just support for cocoa planting,’’ he said.
The governor, however, said there was dire need for EU to further partner the state to open up the hinterlands which were inaccessible, making transportation of goods to urban areas difficult for the dwellers.
Environment
WWD: RSG Restates Commitment To Quality Water Provision
As Rivers State joined the rest of the world to mark the 2020 World Water Day, the atate government has restated its commitment to provide potable water to the people of the state.
Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Dr. Tumunosisi Gogo Jaja said this in a special broadcast to mark the 2020 World Water Day In Port Harcourt.
The World Water Day was celebrated on Sunday the 22nd of March 2020.
The United Nations had designated 22nd of March every year as World Water Day.
The event has been celebrated since 1992 the theme for this year’s celebration was “Water and Climate Change.”
Dr. Gogo Jaja said in line with the New Vision programme of the present administration, the government is determined to provide fresh and clean water to the people of Rivers State.
He listed some efforts by the government in the provision of water to the people to include, the completion and commissioning of the Okrika Island water project, the on-going Odioku Water Project in Ahoada East while efforts are being made to revive the abandoned Otamiri water scheme.
Gogo Jaja said the government in conjunction with the European Union (EU) under the Niger Delta support project has provided water to Opobo Town, Nkoro while solar powered water has been provided to Kalaibiama, Iloma, Ekereborokiri all in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.
He said similar gesture was replicated in some communities in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.
The Commissioner described the theme of the celebration which is “water and climate change” as apt as climate change is now affecting the entire society.
According to him, the celebration was to advocate for the sustainable management and security of water sources.
