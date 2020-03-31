Rivers Utd’s Coach Not Worried Over COVID-19 Break

Board member of the Nigeria Boxing Federation Azania Omo- Agege has stated that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 due to the Covid-19 outbreak has been a bit of favour for the Nigeria Boxing Federation who now has more time to prepare boxers for the Olympic qualifiers in France.

Omo Agege speaking in a chat with Tidesports source confirmed that the boxing Federation had registered boxers already after AIBA had given a deadline for the registration of boxers even with the Covid-19 break anticipated stating that the Federation had ensured that was done and will equally now have more time to be ready ahead of the last qualifying window for the boxing event of the Olympics in 2021.

“Definitely it favours boxing now; we are already getting ready to go for the qualifiers in France for May just because of the postponement that we can’t go.

“The boxers have already been registered; there was a deadline for registration which we did. We’ve already registered our boxers that will be going for the qualifiers.

“We got a mail from AIBA (International Boxing Association) saying even if the postponement was going to take place; we had to register which we did before the Covid-19 break so we are in order.”