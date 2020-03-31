Sports
NPFL Title Shouldn’t Be Awarded To Any Team – Mbaoma
Enyimba forward Victor Mbaoma has stated that the NPFL title should never be awarded no matter how long the Covid-19 break persists stating expressly that awarding the title to the league league leading side will be totally unfair to Enyimba who with five outstanding games can still very well easily finish above Plateau united who has played more games.
Mbaoma speaking in a chat with Tidesports souce said the decision on what to do admittedly is going to be tough but ending the season and awarding the title should not be an option in the spirit of fairness even to other teams that can still challenge for the NPFL title.
“It will not be fair to have them actually win it because I think we stand a better chance to be the first.
“So, I hope the break ends within this four weeks and if it does not end I don’t want to be hurt again honestly because it will be a very bad thing that they will have to give it to them knowing that some other people can actually fight for it.”
Sports
Olympic Postponement Favours NBF
Board member of the Nigeria Boxing Federation Azania Omo- Agege has stated that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 due to the Covid-19 outbreak has been a bit of favour for the Nigeria Boxing Federation who now has more time to prepare boxers for the Olympic qualifiers in France.
Omo Agege speaking in a chat with Tidesports source confirmed that the boxing Federation had registered boxers already after AIBA had given a deadline for the registration of boxers even with the Covid-19 break anticipated stating that the Federation had ensured that was done and will equally now have more time to be ready ahead of the last qualifying window for the boxing event of the Olympics in 2021.
“Definitely it favours boxing now; we are already getting ready to go for the qualifiers in France for May just because of the postponement that we can’t go.
“The boxers have already been registered; there was a deadline for registration which we did. We’ve already registered our boxers that will be going for the qualifiers.
“We got a mail from AIBA (International Boxing Association) saying even if the postponement was going to take place; we had to register which we did before the Covid-19 break so we are in order.”
Sports
Rivers Utd’s Coach Not Worried Over COVID-19 Break
Rivers United FC coach, Stanley Eguma has stated that he is unperturbed by the possible effects of the Covid-19 break on the momentum of his team following a break that happened at a time when the Porthacourt based side had hit a form that has gotten them to second on the league table just four points behind league leaders Plateau united.
Eguma speaking in a chat with www.brila.net said the effects of the break will not be peculiar to his team alone if there would be any because he briefed the Rivers united players already on what is expected of them while they stay at home during the Covid-19 induced break citing a list of training programs handed out to all players to ensure they maintain their physical shape.
“Every person is going to be affected by the break but we will try as much as possible to see how we can control it.
“Before the players left, we told them the need for them to maintain their fitness, train on their own, give them some programs and make sure they don’t increase their body weight. So they can now fashion how they can give themselves the needed fitness.”
Sports
Plateau United’s Captain Reassures Fans On Title Race
Plateau united Captain Elisha Golbe has assured fans of the Jos based side that the team will not lose focus of the desire to win the Nigeria Professional Football League title despite the current situation of things.
Golbe speaking in a chat with Tidesports source called on teeming fans of the club to continue to pray for the team and support the team through and true and promised that the players have their mind fixed on whenever the league returns to ensure they continue to hold on to the lead until they hit the finish line and emerged as champion.
“To our teeming fans it’s just for them to remain calm and keep praying for the team because what is happening now affects all the leagues in the world.
I know everybody is hoping for the best and by the special grace of God, we are not going to let them down, we keep pushing when the league resumes by the special grace of God and put smiles on their faces.”
Trending
-
Featured4 days ago
Wike Orders All Markets Closed From, ’Morrow …Confirms Index Case …Directs Civil Servants From GL 1 To 10 To Stay At Home
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Rivers Indigent Student Breaks UTME Record
-
Business5 days ago
Road Transport Owners To Withdraw Services Over COVID – 19 …Order Drivers To Stay Away From Petroleum Depots Nationwide
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
COVID-19: NDDC Shops For Ventilators For N’Delta States
-
Featured4 days ago
PDP’ll Rule Rivers 16 Years After Wike-Akawor
-
Politics4 days ago
Gov Emmanuel Shuts Borders, Suspends Ibom Air
-
News4 days ago
COVID-19: We Must Provide Relief Before Lockdown -Lawan
-
Editorial5 days ago
COVID-19: Enforcing Rules In Rivers