Nigeria Earned $32.6bn From Oil, Gas In 2018 -NEITI

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a two-week shutdown of all activities and movements in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State.

The President also ordered the payment of two-month conditional cash transfers to those considered the most vulnerable in society, even as those in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps will be provided with two months food rations.

In a presidential broadcast on the COVID-19 pandemic, yesterday, Buhari said: “Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March, 2020. This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two states.

“All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period.

“The governors of Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Minister of the FCT, have been notified. Furthermore, heads of security and intelligence agencies have also been briefed.

“We will use this containment period to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases. We will ensure the treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other states.

“This order does not apply to hospitals and all related medical establishments as well as organizations in health care-related manufacturing and distribution.

“Furthermore, commercial establishments such as; food processing, distribution and retail companies; petroleum distribution and retail entities, power generation, transmission and distribution companies; and private security companies are also exempted.

“Although these establishments are exempted, access will be restricted and monitored.

“Workers in telecommunication companies, broadcasters, print and electronic media staff who can prove they are unable to work from home are also exempted.”

Buhari also suspended the movements of all passenger aircraft, both commercial and private jets in Nigeria.

He announced the suspension during a nationwide broadcast, yesterday.

“Movements of all passenger aircraft, both commercial and private jets, are hereby suspended. Special permits will be issued on a needs basis,” he said.

Buhari also promised relief materials for residents of Satellite towns and communities around Abuja and Lagos State.

He directed that a three-month repayment moratorium for all TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans be implemented with immediate effect.

The President also ordered that conditional cash transfers for the next two months be paid immediately to the vulnerable in the society.

“For residents of satellite and commuter towns and communities around Lagos and Abuja whose livelihoods will surely be affected by some of these restrictive measures, we shall deploy relief materials to ease their pains in the coming weeks.

“Furthermore, although schools are closed, I have instructed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to work with state governments in developing a strategy on how to sustain the school feeding program during this period without compromising our social distancing policies. The minister will be contacting the affected States and agree on detailed next steps.

“I have also directed that a similar moratorium be given to all Federal Government funded loans issued by the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and the Nigeria Export Import Bank.

“For on-lending facilities using capital from international and multilateral development partners, I have directed our development financial institutions to engage these development partners and negotiate concessions to ease the pains of the borrowers.

“Our internally displaced persons will also receive two months of food rations in the coming weeks.

“We also call on all Nigerians to take personal responsibility to support those who are vulnerable within their communities, helping them with whatever they may need.

“As we all pray for the best possible outcome, we shall continue planning for all eventualities.”

Buhari recalled Nigeria confirmed its first case of Coronavirus disease on 27th February, 2020.

The number of cases has risen since then to 97, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) report released late Saturday.

The NCDC report indicated as at 10:40pm on Saturday, the breakdown of the confirmed cases in Nigeria thus: Lagos- 59; FCT- 16; Ogun- 3; Enugu- 2; Ekiti- 1; Oyo- 7; Edo- 2; Bauchi- 2; Osun-2; Rivers-1; Benue- 1; and Kaduna- 1.

Meanwhile, few minutes after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the confirmation of 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The public health agency on Sunday said 14 new cases have been reported in two states: nine in Lagos and five in FCT.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 111.

NCDC on its twitter handle said “As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.”

Nigeria has now recorded 111 cases of the disease including one death.

According to the latest breakdown by the NCDC, Lagos State leads with 68 cases, followed by 21 in Abuja, Ogun – 3, Oyo – 7, Edo – 2, Bauchi – 2, Enugu – 2, Osun – 2, while Ekiti, Kaduna, Rivers and Benue states have one case of the infection each.

