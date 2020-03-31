COVID-19: Oyo Distributes Preventive Materials To LG Chairmen

Dr Elisha Auta of Economics Department, Kaduna State University (KASU), has advised the Federal Government not to limit interventions on curbing the spread of Coronavirus pandemic, but also focus on the aftermath.

Auta gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna while reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast on Covid-19 Pandemic last Sunday.

He noted that the broadcast, which was long awaited with high expectation by Nigerians addressed critical issues, particularly the current situation and what was being done to bring the pandemic under control.

He added that the broadcast also explained what government institutions and agencies were doing towards cushioning the effect of the current lockdown across the country, to curb the spread of the virus.

Auta, who is also the Executive Director, Budget Research and Development Policy Advocacy Centre, however, said that not much was said about efforts to keep the economy floating after the pandemic may have been addressed.

According to him, the Federal Government needed to assure the public that it was not only looking at curbing spread of the virus, but also putting measures in place to sustain the economy.

“The global economy is already in a recession following the devastating effect of the Covid-19, with most developed countries facing serious economic crises.

“As such, if we only focus on the pandemic without looking at the bigger picture, we will find ourselves in a much bigger problem, following the already crumbling economy with dire consequences on the poor.

“There is, therefore, the need to have a marshal plan, a critical stimuli to lift the economy, otherwise a bigger crisis will emerge after the pandemic has been brought under control.

“The government needs to mobilise effective and efficient hands to address not only the pandemic, but also the consequences it will have on the citizen’s ability to feed and access basic needs of life,” he said.

The economist also lauded the government palliative measures but noted that there was nothing new except keeping existing social investments afloat during the lockdown.

He stressed the need for specific palliative measure, targeting the poor and other vulnerable persons across the country.

“This is very important because the current financial palliatives either target corporate institutions, or individual that operate in the formal sector, while majority of Nigerians operate in the informal sector.

“Also, how many Nigerians, for example are benefiting from the conditional cash transfer, TraderMoni, MarketMoni or FarmersMoni social investment programmes?

“Even for those that are benefiting, how much is the amount? The Federal Government needs to be aware of the heavy shocks and hash economic condition that the population will be faced with.

“I, therefore, advise that the palliative measures should not be limited to existing social investment programmes, but nationwide, targeting the poor and the vulnerable in our communities who will be largely affected,” Auta said.