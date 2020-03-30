Niger Delta
Contractor Threatens To Shut Down Isolation Centre
As report of the Coronavirus increased, the contractor that built the isolation centre for COVID-19 and other vulnerable diseases at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, (UCTH) has threatened to shut it down over non-payment of N68 million debts.
Speaking with newsmen in Calabar, the Managing Director of Obi Achara Nigeria Ltd, James Obi said that his company decided to hand over the centre because of goodwill and in consideration of the health and wellbeing of Nigerians.
Obi said he was shocked that after three months, nothing had been said or done even suppliers were now threatening to kidnap him over his Company’s inability to pay for item they bought from them since 2016. “We have written several letters to the hospital management over the non payment of the balance of our payment in the tune of N68million.
“We completed the project and many others as far back as 2017, but they refused to pay us, out of goodwill and the interest of the people, we decided to hand over the centre with the view of getting paid as promised but till date we have not heard anything.
“We followed all due processes in executing the contractual agreement and happy that the centre has become very useful in the outbreak of COVID-19.
We have written severally to the management, all to no avail, we would apply all legal means to close down the centre for the failure of the hospital management to meet their own contractual agreement,” he stated.
It was gathered that the Centre for Emerging Pathogens Research and Management (UCTH-CEPREM) was started in 2016 in the hospital under the former Chief Medical Director, Prof Thomas Agan and completed in 2017 but the keys were handed over to the management of UCTH in 2020 following the spate of Lassa fever and reports of COVID-19.
It was further gathered that on November 15, 2016, the management of UCTH awarded the construction of an infectious disease centre (isolation centre) through an award letter UCTH/CMD/PROG/02M/45 at the cost of N68.7m to Obi Achara Ltd.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
COVID-19: Parks,Markets’ Managers Laud RSG Over Preventive Measures
Some motor park and market operators in Port Harcourt City and its environs, have commended the Rivers State Government for steps taken to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic to the state.
A cross section of motor parks and market operators who spoke during a sensitization campaign by the Inter-ministerial Committee on the Coronavirus pandemic to some motor parks and market in the city, attributed the high level of awareness among drivers and traders to the effort of the state government.
Speaking at Abali Park, the Chairman National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTV) Mr. Christopher Wobo said drivers at the park had been fully sensitized on the disease.
Wobo said the union would continue to work with the state government to ensure that its members comply with government directives on how to contain the spread of the disease.
Also speaking at Obi Park Waterlines, chairman of the park, Mr Obi Amiefor, said the proactive steps taken by the government had checked the spread of the disease to the state.
At Rumuomasi Market, a member of the Market Council commended that state government for taking the campaign to the market.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Coronavirus, has rated the compliance of Rivers people to government institutions on the disease high.
Speaking during a sensitization campaign to some motor parks and markets in the state, the Head of Environmental Health and Safety Rivers State Ministry of Environment, Mr Chimezie C. Georgewill stressed the need for people to cooperate and support government effort in the containment of the pandemic.
Georgewill urged park managers to educate their people on the need for high level personal hygiene, while also ensuring regular washing of hands with water and soup.
The Director who represented the Commissioner of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim at the event said, government would dole out more preventive measures to check the spread of the virus in the state.
Niger Delta
Rotary Fumigates, Sanitizes Community Against Diseases
As part of measures to contain the spread of diseases in the environment, a nongovernmental organisation, Rotary Club of Port Harcourt East, Rotary International, District 9141, has carried out a fumigation at Rumuprikom Secondary School and its environs.
Speaking to The Tide shortly after the exercise, President of the club, Rotarian Gift Abgeso said the disease burden in the states was rising and expressed the hope that by the time schools reopen most of the disease causing organisms would have been eliminated
Abgeso noted that the club deemed it necessary to fumigate and sanitise the communities in which they operate especially in the face of the current realities plaguing the world.
He used the opportunity to charge the people of Rumuprikom to maintain high personal hygiene and ensure that the spread of diseases is curtailed.
Abgeso added that the school and community fumigation and sanitisation exercise, was under the Deaease Prevention, Treatment and Control project, one of Rotary’s six avenues of service to the community.
Speaking on the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Juliet Edward, also a Rotary member, admonished the people to be extra careful of what they touch and pick to avoid coming in contact with the virus
Edward also charged them on maintaining clean environment to eliminate the invasion of rodents in their homes to avoid the spread of Lasser Fever.
By: Theresa Ebizimor & Kpobari Barizaa
Niger Delta
Returnee Nigerian Assaults Health Workers Over Self-Isolation
A Nigerian man who returned to the country from London has allegedly assaulted some health workers who insisted he must observe self-isolation as a precautionary measure against novel coronavirus.
The man has not yet been tested to confirm if he was positive or not for the virus as at the time of filing this report.
The incident took place in Delta State, Nigeria, last Saturday.
The assaulted workers were said to be surveillance officers of the Emergency Operation Committee on COVID19, Delta State.
Delta State Epidemiologist, Richard Ikwuogu, who broke the news of the incident in a short message that went viral via several WhatsApp groups, identified the man who allegedly assaulted the health workers as Emeka Ijeh.
The Commissioner of Health in Delta State, Mordi Ononye, confirmed the development in a statement.
The commissioner said the man was taken in by the police but was later released “because that is not in line with best practices, as it will pose a health risk and further spread the disease if he is positive”.
Delta State epidemiologist, Mr Ikwuogu, who said he was among those attacked, narrated what happened.
He said the epidemiology unit received a report that Mr Ijeh returned from London on March 23 and has since refused to isolate as directed by Nigerian health authorities.
Mr Ijeh allegedly used abusive words on the health officers who called him on telephone to explain to him why it was important for him to follow their directives. Not satisfied, the health officials were said to have decided to visit him at Okpanam, a community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.
“We went with the intent of discussing why he should self-isolate but because of the phone call experience, we went to the Ogoani of Okpanam who asked the chairman of vigilante group in Okpanam to lead us to the place,” the state epidemiologist, Mr Ikwuogu said.
“On getting to his house opposite the Omu of Okpanam, he was informed that some persons were looking for him. He came down and while we tried to exchange pleasantries, he started abusing us that we were infringing on his privacy.”
Mr Ikwuogu said Mr Ijeh ordered them out of his residence. “We left quietly but I never knew he was following us,” the medical doctor said.
Mr Ikwuogu said he and other health officials were immediately assaulted on the road by Mr Ijeh.
The health commissioner, Mr Ononye said Mr Ijeh complained that he has been “treated as a leper” since his return from London. But that is not an acceptable excuse for his “aggression” on the health workers, the commissioner said.
Mr Ijeh was said to have later apologised to the health officials, after he was persuaded to do so by the commissioner.
The commissioner advised residents not to be hostile to health workers since they are at the frontline in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.
