APC Chieftain Applauds Otti Over PPEs’ Donation

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has announced the total lock-down of the state following the confirmation of the second case of Coronavirus in the state.

Oyetola in a statewide broadcast yesterday in Osogbo said all land boundaries would be shut effective from midnight of Sunday, March 29.

The governor said during the period of lock-down there would be no inter-state movement.

Oyetola also said that there would be no movement within the state as from March 31, adding that only those on essential duties such as health personnel, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, media, power and water supply agencies, and telecommunication officers on duty would be allowed to move.

The governor described the decision as imperative in view of the devastating nature of the pandemic, saying that the first priority of any responsive and responsible government is to respond effectively to protect its citizens when an emergency occurs.

Oyetola, who expressed sadness over the confirmed second case of the virus in the state, reiterated that the state lock down remained the only way to go if the state was to contain the spread of the disease.

The governor, however, urged residents of the state to buy enough food and provisions that would last them for two weeks in the first instance.

Oyetola said government had mandated and mobilised security operatives and task force to ensure compliance with the lock down.

“Following a review of our current situation, we have in addition to the subsisting measures taken in the past one week, decided to shut down all our boundaries, effective from midnight Sunday, March 29, 2020.

“We believe this is the way to go, if we must contain the spread of this virus.

“To this end, we urge citizens and residents to take advantage of the hours between now and Tuesday to stock up provisions that will last them two weeks in the first instance.

“During the lock-down, there will be no movement within the state.

“The closed boundaries also means there will be no inter-state movements.

“We have mandated and mobilised the state’s task force and security operatives to enforce measures to the letter.

“ We, therefore, strongly advise our people to remain in their homes during the period of the lock-down”, the governor said.