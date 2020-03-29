‘Ighalo May Turn Down N176m Weekly Pay’

Arsenal legend Paul Merson, says he will be shocked to see Nigerian star Odion Ighalo turn down a permanent deal at Manchester United for a return to China.

Ighalo has impressed since joining the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad in January transfer window from the Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua and has scored four goals from eight appearances so far.

The striker is in a good position to get a longer deal with United after Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he would like to keep him beyond May.

However, Ighalo made headlines last week after some reports claimed his parent club is keen to extend his current deal to 2024 which will take him earning at the Club to £400,000 weekly.

Merson, who was speaking in his role as a pundit with Tidesports opined that it would be difficult for Ighalo to snub a permanent switch to the record premier league winners for a return to the Chinese league.

“When you go to a club on loan you’ve got that hunger of wanting to secure a permanent move, prove everybody inside the club right and everybody outside the club wrong. All of a sudden, you give someone a contract and they think they’ve done all the hard work.

“He said all the right things since joining Manchester United. He’s turned around enough times and said he’s dreamed of playing for United so if they do offer him a permanent deal, I can’t see him turning it down.

Everything’s gone right for him so far and if United do offer him a chance to stay, I’d be shocked if he walked away.” he said.

Ighalo’s current deal with Manchester United will expire in May and he’s yet to decide his next destination.