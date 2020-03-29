Sports
Enyimba, Families Pay N2.5m To Release Ojo, Iluyomade
Sunshine Stars Captain, Abe Sunday, has disclosed that a sum of N2.5m was paid to the kidnappers before the duo, Dayo Ojo of Eyimba FC and Benjamin Iluyomade of Abia Comets were released.
Dayo Ojo and Benjamin Iluyomade were abducted last Sunday along the Benin-Owo expressway as they journeyed to Akure following the suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League amid concerns over the global pandemic, Covid 19, but were later released four days later.
Abe, who played with both players at Sunshine Stars told journalists in Akure that the money was delivered to the kidnappers after serious negotiation.
The Sunshine captain said the decision of the kidnappers to meet with them and collect the money proved they have backing of high ranked citizens.
“They called us around after 4pm last Wednesday that we should come with the money, at times they asked me to send them recharge card. We tried to speak with them on the financial state of the country.
“We negotiated from N100m to N20m before they finally agreed on N2.5 million. Those people have back up in the Army and the Police. They never asked us to drop the money inside the bush, they met with us one on one.
“They asked me to bring the money before they released them, so I don’t know where police rescued them because I don’t like ‘fake news’ we reached Akure around 1am last Thursday.
“But the most important thing is that both of them are alive and are back with their families,” he said.
Sports
Plateau United Keeper Donates Cash To Fans
Plateau United goalkeeper, Chinedu Anozie has donated the sum of Twenty thousand naira (N20,000) to his fans to help in this difficult time.
The young goalkeeper gave out the sum of five thousand naira each to four followers to help them get something to eat amid the lockdown in Nigeria due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The ex-Abia Warriors and FC Ifeanyi Ubah has now joined Odion Ighalo and other celebrities who have helped their social media followers in this difficult time.
Anozie is enjoying a good season with Plateau United in the 2019/2020 Nigeria professional football league season and has helped them to the top of the table.
Anozie has kept ten clean sheets in the league this season, most by any goalkeepers in the league.
Sports
George Buried Amid Tears In Lagos
Rangers International of Enugu forward Ifeanyi George was finally buried last Saturday.
The remains of the late attacker were to rest at the Atan cemetery in Yaba, Lagos State, with few family and friends, present due to the global pandemic.
It would be recalled that the 26 years old lost his life after he was involved in a fatal accident while on his way to Lagos last week Sunday.
The accident occurred in Delta State and two other players in the vehicle also died along with him.
Ifeanyi George won the Nigerian professional football league title with Enyimba International of Aba and also part of the Rangers team that came back from three goals down to beat Kano Pillars in an epic Nigeria ‘s Federation cup back in 2017.
Sports
‘Ighalo May Turn Down N176m Weekly Pay’
Arsenal legend Paul Merson, says he will be shocked to see Nigerian star Odion Ighalo turn down a permanent deal at Manchester United for a return to China.
Ighalo has impressed since joining the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad in January transfer window from the Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua and has scored four goals from eight appearances so far.
The striker is in a good position to get a longer deal with United after Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he would like to keep him beyond May.
However, Ighalo made headlines last week after some reports claimed his parent club is keen to extend his current deal to 2024 which will take him earning at the Club to £400,000 weekly.
Merson, who was speaking in his role as a pundit with Tidesports opined that it would be difficult for Ighalo to snub a permanent switch to the record premier league winners for a return to the Chinese league.
“When you go to a club on loan you’ve got that hunger of wanting to secure a permanent move, prove everybody inside the club right and everybody outside the club wrong. All of a sudden, you give someone a contract and they think they’ve done all the hard work.
“He said all the right things since joining Manchester United. He’s turned around enough times and said he’s dreamed of playing for United so if they do offer him a permanent deal, I can’t see him turning it down.
Everything’s gone right for him so far and if United do offer him a chance to stay, I’d be shocked if he walked away.” he said.
Ighalo’s current deal with Manchester United will expire in May and he’s yet to decide his next destination.
