Politics
Murdered PDP Woman Leader: Family Wants Justice, Compensation
Mr Simeon Abuh, husband of late Mrs Salome Abuh, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Woman Leader in Kogi State, has called on the Federal Government to ensure justice and compensation for his family.
Abuh made the call at a news conference by the family yesterday in Abuja, to update the public on the matter.
He disclosed that since the incident took place on November 18, 2019, several petitions had been submitted to different quarters, including to President Muhammadu Buhari.
The head of the Abuh family therefore, called on international and national human rights organisations to prevail on the government to expedite action in bringing the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.
He explained that the six people that had been in Police custody in Lokoja, were some of the perpetrators that went on a robbery some days after the incident.
According to him, other named suspects were still walking freely, adding that some had been invited for questioning, while others were yet to be apprehended.
“We want perpetrators, including their sponsors, brought to book to serve as deterrent to others and avert le,” he said. future re-occurrence, not just in Kogi, but in Nigeria as a whole,” he said.
Abuh said he had worked for the Federal Government and retired after 35 years of meritorious service, urging the government to help rebuild the family’s home which was burnt down in the incident.
“With heart full of pains, grieve and heaviness, we as a family wish to passionately appeal to the UN, EU, USAID, AU, human rights organisations, and spirited individuals to come to our aid to enable us have our dream home back.
“Treat our homelessness as an emergency and rebuild out burnt down home,” he said, adding that the house was the reward of his 35 years service to Nigeria.
Abuh however, commended the efforts of women activists, who protested for days in Abuja, Lagos and many other places, to demand for justice for the slain politician.
Our source reports that late Salome was burnt alive by thugs in her home on November 18, 2019, following the Kogi elections.
Six suspects were paraded by the Police in Lokoja few months ago, but nothing has been heard about the case since then.
Politics
Gov Emmanuel Shuts Borders, Suspends Ibom Air
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has ordered the closure of all borders and roads leading to the state with immediate effect.
The governor also directed that Ibom Air suspends all flight operations with effect from Sunday, March 29.
The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo, yesterday.
Emmanuel was quoted as directing that workers in the state should stop work with effect from Monday, March 30 for one week. “Following a critical analysis of the situation relating to COVID-19 situation, I have been directed by His Excellency, Mr Udom Emmanuel to make the following announcements:
“Salaries of state government workers for the month of March will be paid on or before Friday, March 27, 2020.
“Workers are advised to prepare to stop going to work and stay at home for one week with effect from Monday, March 30, 2020. The stay-at-home order will be strongly enforced. March 30, 2020. The stay-at-home order will be strongly enforced.
“All borders and roads leading in and out of the state are closed with immediate effect; except for transportation of food items. Ibom Air will suspend all flight operations from Sunday, March 29, 2020.
“Markets are to remain open for sale of foodstuff and essential items only,” Emmanuel said.
The governor appealed to all Churches in the state to fast t situation. and pray on Sunday, March 29 for God’s intervention in the present situation.
He added that while the one week stay at home order would be on, government would continue to monitor the situation and provide update on the coronavirus in the state.
“While the one week stay-at-home order subsists, the Akwa Ibom State government will continue to monitor and provide regular updates on any development in the COVID-19 situation in our state,” he said.
Politics
Partisan Politics: Awuse Wants Civil Servants Isolated
Elder statesman and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Chief Sergeant Awuse, has said civil servants should be isolated from partisan politics in order to achieve maximum productivity.
Chief Awuse stated this in his remarks at the public presentation of the book, ‘A Handbook on Discipline of Civil Servants in Nigeria’ written by the State Head of Service (HOS), Rufus Godwins in Port Harcourt, recently.
“He stated, “By 1971/72 when we finished our secondary school, I was in Ministry of Establishment. The Permanent Secretary that they had then, if I may say, was a position that many people wanted to have. They were secure. I will want the writer in subsequent review to consider the importance of career civil servants and not political permanent secretaries.
“The reason is simple. Loyalty is always the ingredient for their appointment. But those days, permanent secretaries were judged by their ability to deliver, their ability to perform and they were more secured. I know you may not include that in your book now for obvious reasons.
“But in future, when you are reviewing, please make sure you mention that area. But remember, in every sector today, the politicians are also very important.
“The important thing is that future civil servants should be isolated from partisan politics. They should be allowed to function and use their brains. They should be allowed to do the job, irrespective of which party is in government,” he stated, noting that it was difficult to get the best out of the civil service with frequent rotation.
“Some of them are afraid to function properly because they know that the words that are used that ‘I am directed’. If you are not directed properly you are on your way out,” the elder statesman noted.
Politics
Lagos Assembly Lifts Suspension On Four Lawmakers
The Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, reinstated four of its members earlier suspended indefinitely over alleged misconduct and insubordination.
The Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, made the announcement during the plenary in Lagos.
The House, had on March 9, passed a resolution sacking two of its principal officers and suspending two members indefinitely for alleged misconduct, insubordination and action that could destabilise the House.
The speaker announced the punitive measures following the voice votes by members present during the plenary.
He said the principal officers that were removed included the Chief Whip, Mr Rotimi Abiru and Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Olumuyiwa Jimoh.
The speaker also announced the suspension of Mr Moshood Oshun (Lagos Mainland Constituency II) and Mr Kazeem Raheem Adewale (Ibeji Lekki Constituency II).
The offices of the four lawmakers in the House were subsequently locked by the Speaker on March 10.
Obasa said on Thursday during plenary, that the House decided to lift their suspension following the intervention by the Governor’s Advisory Council and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
“The Governor’s Advisory Council and the National leader of our party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, have intervened in the crisis and directed that the House should reinstate the suspended lawmakers.
