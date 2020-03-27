Aregbesola Calls For Decongestion Of Correctional Centres

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday called for immediate decongestion of all the correctional centres in the country as a measure against the spread of Coronavirus disease.

The Minister at a meeting with the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Chief Judge of the FCT, Ishaq Bello as well as the Comptroller General of Corrections, Jaafaru Ahmed, resolved to prevail on President Buhari to urge state governors to consider granting some of the inmates’ amnesty.

Aregbesola insisted that under no circumstance should the COVID-19 find its way into any of the centres.

Ogbeni Aregbesola, according to a statement from the Ministry’s Director of Press Mohammed Manga, made the call during an emergency meeting held in his office in Abuja.

The meeting was on how to manage the custodial centres of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Minister said the meeting was conveyed in response to the outcome of the Presidential Task Force meeting on COVID-19, noting that the safety of inmates, staff of the Nigeria Correctional Service and all Nigerians was of great concern to Government.

The Minister emphasized that the nation was in an extraordinary situation which requires all hands to be on deck in order to ensure that the pandemic does not go into any of the Custodian centres.

Aregbesola therefore called on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, States Chief Judges, the Governors and other stakeholders in the Justice Sector to immediately identify measures to be taken for quick decongestion of the custodial centres across the country as a way of preventing the spread of COVID-19 at the centres.

According to him, the number of those in the custodial centres across the country calls for quick response particularly in the present situation, as they are more vulnerable to infection, adding that the situation is further compounded by the huge number of Awaiting Trial Persons (ATPs) which accounts for over 70% of the national inmates’ population in the nation’s holding facilities.