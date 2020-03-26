News
Paris Club Refund: Court Enters N13.3bn Judgement Against Katsina Govt
A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Katsina State Government to pay a firm, Mauritz Walton Nigerian Limited over N13.3billion for the debt management services it rendered to the state, which aided the refund of the $217,274,991.01 to Katsina by the Federal Government.
In a judgment Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that Mauritz Walton was able to establish, through credible evidence, that it was entitled to its claims as laid out in its suit filed and argued on its behalf by its legal team led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN).
Justice Ekwo said the N13,253,774,451.60 to be paid to Mauritz Walton, formed 20 per cent of the $217,274,991.01 refunded to Katsina State Government.
The judge ordered the state government to, in addition, pay the firm 20 per cent interest on the judgment sum to be calculated from October 1, 2018 until the day the judgment was given, and thereafter, at the rate of 10 per cent per annum until full and final payment.
The judgement was on a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1298/2017 by Mauritz Walton against the Minister of Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Accountant General of the Federation, Katsina State Government and its banker, the United Bank for Africa Plc.
Mauritz Walton claimed that it was appointed by Katsina State; by a letter dated August 18, 2014, with reference No: MOF/STAFF/409/1/31 to ascertain and recover the excess deductions by the Federal Government from its account to service its external debt between July, 1995 and March, 2002.
The firm stated that it was agreed between it and the Katsina State Government that it would be paid 20 per-cent of what was due to the state from the excess deduction, which is commonly referred to as the Paris Club refund.
Mauritz Walton’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Maurice Ibe stated, in his witness statement that, through his firm’s efforts, it was ascertained that Katsina State was entitled to $217,274,991.01 (estimated at N66,268,872,258.00 calculated at an exchange rate of $1 to N305) as Paris Club refund.
Ibe added that his firm’s efforts yielded further results when President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2016 directed the payment of the first tranche of the Paris Club refund to states, including Katsina.
He stated that, although almost all the amounts due to Katsina State had been paid into the state’s account, marked: 1019265062, in the United Bank for Africa (UBA), the state has refused and failed to pay his firm the 20 per cent fees agreed between parties.
Ibe further stated that despite the pendency of the suit and existing interim orders by the court, restraining further payment to Katsina, the 2nd defendant (Central Bank of Nigeria), on the instruction of the 1st defendant (Finance Minister) paid N35,364,610,435 to the 4th defendant (Kastina State), through the 5th defendant (UBA).
In his judgment, Justice Ekwo, said: “I find, by the evidence in this case, that the plaintiff has established the essential ingredients that must exist for a contractual relationship to be founded, that is; offer, acceptance, consideration, intention to create legal relationship and the capacity of the parties to enter into a contractual relationship by credible evidence which has not been successfully discredited by the defendants especially the 4th defendant.
“I hold therefore, that there was an agreement between the plaintiff and the 4th defendant for the payment of 20% commission charge of the recovered sum to the plaintiff by the 4th defendant.
“It is my finding also, that the defendants are ad idem (are in agreement) that the excess deductions have been fully paid to the 4th defendant and this was done during the subsistence of the debt management consultancy agreement between the 4th defendant and the plaintiff,” he said.
The judge faulted claims by the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th defendants that they ought not to be joined in the suit on the grounds that they were not parties to the contract between the plaintiff and the 4th defendant (Katsina State).
“The 1st defendant (Minister of Finance) was duly informed and it actually acknowledged the receipt of notices of the appointment of the plaintiff as a debt management consultant of the 4th defendant.
“Since the 1st defendant has been so notified, it cannot claim not to know about the contract between the 4th defendant and the plaintiff on the debt recovery consultancy.
“The same applies to the 2nd and 3rd defendants (Central Bank of Nigeria and Accountant General of the Federation), who are agencies of the 1st defendants.
“The 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th (UBA) ought not to have taken steps that disturbed the res (subject of dispute) in this matter, especially when proceedings were on-going in this case and in the face of the orders of court to that effect.”
Justice Ekwo noted that it was strange that despite the presence of its lawyer throughout the duration of the proceedings, the Accountant General of the Federation did not file a defence in the case.
He held that: “The implication of a defendant failing to file a statement of defence in response to a statement of claim is well known in our jurisprudence. The law is that where there is no statement of defence filed in response to a statement of claim, the averments in the statement of claim are deemed as admitted.”
Justice Ekwo further held that: “Upon the evaluation of the relevant documentary evidence before this court, which evidence I have stated in the preceding pages of this judgement, I therefore have the requisite premise to hold that the case of the plaintiff has succeeded on the preponderance of evidence before this court.”
The judge proceeded to declare that the plaintiff was entitled to the 20 per cent of the $217,274,991.01 refunded to Katsina State Government by the Federal Government during the pendency of the contract between the 4th defendant and the plaintiff.
He ordered that the 4th defendant pays forthwith to the plaintiff the sum of N13,253,774,451:60 being its (the plaintiff’s) due remuneration for the consultancy services rendered by the plaintiff to the 4th defendant, leading to the recovery and release of 4th defendant’s said external debt excess debit refunds.
“The 4th defendant is hereby ordered to pay interest on the said sum of N13,253,774,451:60 at the rate of 20 per cent per annum from October 1, 2018 until judgment, and thereafter, at the rate of 10 per cent per annum until full and final payment,” the judge said.
COVID-19: Nsirim Seeks EHOs’ Commitment In Sensitisation …Committee Takes Message To Markets, Rivers Residents Hail Govt
The Chairman of the five-man Rivers State Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Public Enlightenment, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has called for selflessness on the part of message purveyors in the quest to prevent the Coronavirus from entering the state.
Making the call, yesterday, in an address to environmental health officers in the state, preparatory to the commencement of Coronavirus campaign to traders in markets and car parks in the state, Nsirim urged them to do their best in ensuring that the populace becomes aware of what is required of them to be in good stead to protect themselves from infection.
Nsirim, who is also the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, told the staff of the Ministry of Environment that the campaign was part of the new strategy of the committee towards creating necessary awareness on Coronavirus infection prevention in the state.
“Part of our new strategy is to ensure that everyone living in Rivers State gets this prevention message. Towards this end, we’ve agreed that the Ministry of Environment will play a very critical role because of your professional training and confidence, especially as it relates to health behaviour”, he said.
He urged them to go “to the markets, in the first instance, and also go to the parks, just to ensure that people know what they should do as it concerns this virus, especially as it has to do with hand washing, how to also maintain social distancing, how people should practice good respiratory hygiene, and then our social behaviour – handshakes and hugging”.
He explained that considering the manner in which the virus is contacted and the speed with which it is spread, Governor Nyesom Wike deemed it necessary to adopt preventive measures at this stage that the state was still free of the virus.
“What His Excellency is doing at this time is to ensure prevention, complete prevention. A lot of measures are being put in place as it has to do with churches, all the public (car) parks, no more burials, no more weddings. All is designed to ensure that Rivers State is safe.
“We’re believing that as you go and pass this message, our state will be Coronavirus-free. It is a patriotic call. The truth of the matter is, if we don’t do anything to prevent it, if anything happens to one person here, Rivers State will be in danger”, he stated.
He urged the volunteers and staffers to see the task as part of their contribution to help protect the lives of others, as patriotic citizens.
Lending credence to the chairman’s call, the Commissioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno, reminded members of staff of the ministry to view it as their contribution in the fight against the virus.
“Everybody in the ministry (of Environment) is involved, irrespective of your level or status. The Permanent Secretary is involved, I am involved, and every other officer is involved. So, do not say you’re a level 16 officer, please. Coronavirus has no respect for position”, he said.
He continued that “Everybody knows the most important things to say: respiratory hygiene, when you have to cough, you cough into your sleeve, most importantly, keep as much distance as possible”.
The essence, he explained, is to ensure that the drop lets through which the virus gets to other people does not go as far as reaching them.
“It’s for us to try as much as we can to reduce the risk. For now, there’s nobody in Port Harcourt that we know that is infected. So, what we’re doing is to ensure that the infection does not come, or if it ever comes, it is restricted. That is what we want to do”, he said.
The exercise, expected to last up to Friday, will be climaxed with street-to-street campaign.
Highlights were the distribution of fliers and handbills to both traders and customers by volunteers, who were over 100 in number, and majorly environmental officers.
They were armed with handbills and megaphones as they visited Illoabuchi Electronic Shops at Mile 2, Diobu, Rumuwoji Market at Mile 1, Mile 3 Market, and Abali Park to enlighten the citizenry.
In their response, some residents of Port Harcourt metropolis commended the Rivers State Government on the sensitization campaign designed to check the spread of Coronavirus.
The residents, which include market women, traders and workers, said the campaign will help enlighten the people about the deadly virus.
COVID-19: CUPP Warns APC Govs To Shut Down All Borders, Close Motor Parks
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to shut down their states.
The coalition said after a detailed review of the growing threat of the fast spreading and deadly Coronavirus, it have resolved to advise all state governors to adopt a 14 days temporarily shut down, movement restriction and seat at home measures like the one announced by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Wike had, yesterday, shut down all borders going into the state.
The coalition said this will serve as a proactive and emergency offensive to help halt the virus from spreading nationwide and turning into a national calamity.
“In furtherance of the above, we wish to direct our governors to immediately shut down their land/sea borders to stop inter-state movement, close down their airspace working with the Federal Government, especially FAAN and stop all public gatherings, burials, close down motor parks, cinemas etc and impose a 14 days stay at home during which those already with the virus will manifest and be isolated and treated thereby wiping the virus,” CUPP said in a statement made available, yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.
“We also appeal to citizens that will be affected and Federal Government to work with the states to enforce these painful yet effective measures as a last effort to deal a fatal blow of this virus.”
Bauchi Gov’s Brother Kidnapped
The elder brother of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, was confirmed to have been kidnapped yesterday evening.
According to a source, close to the family, Adamu Mohammed Duguri, was allegedly taken captive around 7:30 pm yesterday at Anguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis.
The kidnap incident is coming barely 24 hours after the younger brother, the Governor of Bauch State, Bala Mohammed tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus disease.
