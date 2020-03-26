Entertainment
Ogbakor Ikwerre Celebrates Unique Culture, Tradition
The unique cultural heritage and ancient tradition of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality in Rivers State was recently showcased to the world amidst , fun, gliz and glamour at the 2020 edition of Ikwerre day celebration which attracted the who is who in Ikwerre land, including traditional rulers and other distinguished guests across the country.
The historic and memorable event which witnessed amazing cultural performances was held last Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic Rumuola, Port Harcourt, under the chairmanship of former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State, Hon Frank A. Owhor.
The well attended event saw the parade of various colourful masquerades and cultural troupes, traditional dances, folklore, traditional wrestling contests as well as other backup from across the country including the cultural troupe from the Mzough U Tiv from Benue State as well as other side attractions.
In his address at the event that was graced by a humongus crowd, the president-general of Ogbakor Ikwerre world wide, Prof. Emenike Nyeche Wami said: “Ogbakor Ikwerre cultural organisation as the apexumbrella organisation of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality constitutionally instituted the annual Ikwerre Day celebration as an occasion for our people to remain ourselves who we are and to give the outside world a peep of what constitutes the inner most core of Ikwerre culture and personality.
“Ikwerre day therefore, is an institutionalised annual fiesta, a period of home coming, cultural renewal and reflection intra and inter ethnic strengthening of releationships with a view to sustaining our relevance in the comity of ethnic nationalities. It is essentially, a spectacular cultural convocation of Inde Iwhuru Oha (people of Ikwerre) by the Ikwerre and for the Ikwerre people in line with the spirit and letter of the constitution of Ogbakor Ikwerre.
“Ikwerre day seeks to showcase, preserve and enhance our cultural heritage, such as language, folklore, customs, agricultural engagements, arts and crafts, music and dancing, sports especially our highly cherished Egelege (wrestling) and so on!!
Major highlights of the event were confirmant of Ochi Oha Ikwerre XIII on Prof Augustin M. Onyeosu and his admission into this prestigious cultural class, following his meritorious service during his tenure dance as the president general of Ogbakor Ikwerre world wide from 2013 to December 2016.
Recognition of four monstrous sons and daughters of Ikwerre nation who have excelled, distinguished themselves and brought honour to the Ikwerre nation namely: Madam Edna C Nwofor, First Ikwerre female graduate, Chief Sir Mike Elechi, Chairman/CEO Vintage Farms and Products Ltd, Sir (Dr) Charles Wami, Chairman/CEO Charkins Maritime Academy and Miss Francisca Ijeoma Onuma first Ikwerre female pilot.
Awards were also given to the champions of the ‘Egelege’ wresting competition, they are the new (Isiburu wresting champion) of Ikwerre land, Mr Increase Assor from Esilara branch, while Emeka Omodu from Opa branch and Morrison Obi from Kio branch who took 2nd and third positions respectively as well as prizes to participated teams etc.
By: Jacob Obinna
Entertainment
Nollywood Postpones Four Movies’ Released Dates
As coronavirus continues to spread in Nigeria, the Nigerian Film Industry, has joined the list of worst hit industries with cinemas shutting down and movie release dates postponed.
There are four Nollywood movies whose released dates are pushed back due to coronavirus.
Soft Work: The crime drama featuring Alex Ekabo, Ik Ogbonna, among others was initially scheduled for release in cinemas on Friday, March 27, 2020, but its release date has been delayed indefinitely.
Namatse Wahala: The Hollywood/Nollywood collaboration that made headlines has had its release date pushed back to October 2020.
Face of Alakada: Party planner: Initially scheduled for theatrical release on April 3 2020, the comedy series has also been postponed till further notice. Toyin Abraham announced the postponement on her instagram page, March 23, 2020.
Ratnik: The award winning Nigerian Sci-fi movie slated for April 10 release has been pushed back till further notice. She pictures entertainment announced the postponement on their instagram page on March 25, 2020.
Entertainment
Pete Edochie Returns As Okonkwo In Stage Play Of Things Fall Apart
Nollywood icon, Pete Edochie will once again take up his famous role as Okonkwo in Chinisa Achebe’s all time best selling novel, Things Fall Apart as his acting abilities have been called upon again by Mosaic Theatre Production and Play Network Africa to a stage play of the award winning novel.
The play, which is scheduled to hold in Abuja on March 21 and March 22, will be directed by Agozie Ugwu.Edochie and be joined on stage by Nneka, the pretty serpent star, Ndidi Obi,Patience Ozokwor and Chiwetalu Agu, among others.
Globally renowned for his lead role as Okonkwo in the National Television Authority (NTA) adaptation of Things Fall Apart, Edochie came into lime light in1986 when Adiele Onyedibia adapted the novel to a series that was broadcasted in the NTA.
The Septuagenarian was honoured across the country and even got a brief interview with BBC for his outstanding role as Okonkwo, also known as Ebubedike.
Entertainment
Amachree Canvasses Aquatic Tourism Dev In Rivers
The Father of Tourism in Nigeria and President of Center for Promotion of Peace Tourism Arts and Culture in Nigeria (CEPTAC) Chief Mike Amachree has urged the promotion of Aquatic Tourism in Rivers State.
This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Port Harcourt.
Amachree said the development of aquatic tourism will boost the economy of Rivers State as well as create employment opportunities for the masses.
According to him the idea was based on the knowledge and exposure he acquired while on a fact finding visits to some famous aquatic tourism destinations in the world such as, Waikiki Beach and Pearl Harbour in Honolulu, Hawaii, Miami Beach and Orlando Park in Florida, New York Aquarium, all in the United State of America (U.S.A), Cancun and Acapulco Beaches in Mexico, Alexandria Beach in Egypt and Banjul Beach in Gambia, West Africa.
According to the tourism mogul, Lagos Bar Beach, recorded more tourists than any other site in Nigeria between the late 80’s and early 90’s because of its aquatic Tourism Potentials.
Amachree who regretted that both the Lagos Bar Beach and Argungu Fishing Festival in Kebbi State had gone extinct, however, he got informed that the Kebbi State Government is in the process of reviving the Argungu Fishing Festival.
The Elder Statesman enumerated frantic efforts made by him to revive aquatic tourism in Rivers State to include; the establishment of the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach in 1990, adding that the beach was planned to have provision for fishing festivals, boat regatta Festivals,boat cruise, swimming and diving competitions and other aquatic entertainments.
According to him the beach was commissioned for business in three phases, first, by the then military Governor-Group Capt. Ernest Adeleye, just one year after land was allocated, the second phase was by Her Excellency Dr. (Mrs)Ipalibo Harry Banigo one time Secretary to the State Government, now Deputy Governor, under Governor Wike Administration, while the third phase was commissioned by Late Major Gen. Patrick Aziza one time Minister for trade, and some other dignitaries in attendance among whom were, the then Minister of Commerce and Tourism Chief Senas Ukpanah, Alabo Tonye Graham Douglas also a serving Minister, Late Professor Tam David West – former petroleum minister, Late MKO Abiola represented by his Editor-in-Chief of Concord Newspapers, Engr. Tele Ikuru – Former Deputy Governor of Rivers State and King Edward Inatimi.
Also in attendance were Chief Ebenezer Isokariari, then Permanent Secretary Rivers State Ministry of land and Housing, the Oba of Ikeja, Oba Momodu Illo, and his Ikeja Council of Chiefs a close associate of Chief Amachree amongst others.
The award winning tourism expert who is a proud awardee of the Justice of the Peace (JP) and the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS) awards, commended the first military Governor of Old Rivers State, Lt. Commander Alfred Papamieye Diete-Spiff (now His Majesty, king Alfred Diete Spiff Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass) and the current Governor of the State Chief Nyesom Wike for their contributions to the promotion of aquatic tourism in Rivers State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.
Chief Amachree also commended the present Governor Wike for constructing a beautiful road to the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach to enhance accessibility to the foremost aquatic tourism facility in the state.
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Kaduna Announces New Austerity Measures
-
Featured4 days ago
COVID-19: RSG Tightens Surveillance At PH Airport …Assures Additional Measures, Today …Sets Up Five-Man Committee To Monitor Compliance …Nigeria Records Eight New Cases As Number Rises To 30
-
Editorial4 days ago
Lessons From Okonjo-Iweala’s Appointment
-
Sports4 days ago
Rangers Striker Dies In Auto Crash
-
Featured3 days ago
Coronavirus Scourge: Wike Announces Partial Lockdown In Rivers …Orders Closure Of Public Parks, Night Clubs, Cinemas , Bans Public Burials, Weddings …Sets Up Boundary Surveillance Posts, LG Monitoring Teams …Urges Religious Leaders To Support RSG To Succeed
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
COVID-19: Bayelsa Shuts Schools, Restricts Gatherings
-
Politics3 days ago
Coronavirus: Atiku Debunks Reports Of His Son Refusing To Isolate
-
Business4 days ago
IPMAN Decries Activities Of Illegal Bunkerers