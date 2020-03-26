Sports
Minister Orders National Stadiams Shut
The minister, who has also banned all sporting activities across the country to mitigate the spread of the virus, has advised Nigerian youths to adhere strictly to safety measures put in place by the Federal Government.
The Federal Government had called off the National Sports Festival as a result of the pandemic, just as the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting was suspended, while workers from levels 12 and below have been directed to work from home.
Only on Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had postponed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics till 2021 as a result of the spread of the virus.
Dare, who has been at the forefront of the fight against the virus, yesterday donated hand sanitisers, handwashers and other sanitary materials to staff of his ministry and the adjourning communities in the Federal Capital Territory.
Dare said the gesture was to help prevent the spread of the virus by ensuring that people adhered to hygienic instructions.
“We have a responsibility to help fight against the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining simple hygiene of hand washing, sanitizing our hands and maintaining social distance.
“We must be our brother’s keepers at a time like this. We must lend support to those infected and prevent further spread through consistent enlightenment and education.
“We cannot take anything for granted. All hands must be on deck to fight this scourge. The Federal Government through the Ministry of Health and other agencies are doing everything possible to manage the spread of the virus. We have a responsibility to lend support to these efforts.”
Sports
Dare Lauds IOC For Shifting Tokyo 2020
Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare has commended the International Olympic Committee for postponing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The IOC must be commended for postponing the Olympics in the best interest of the whole world,” explained Dare.” This is in response to the general calls across the globe to have it moved to a time when the virus would have abated.
“As much as we were all looking up to the event, the safety and well-being of the athletes , officials and fans alike is of paramount importance. We cannot afford to toy with the lives of millions of people around the world. At a time like this, this is the best way to go.”
Following calls for the postponement of the games by the super powers including countries like USA, Canada, Australia amongst others due to the spread of the COVID-19, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach said at a joint press conference, Tuesday that the decision to move the games to a later date was in the best interest of the whole world until the situation returns to normal. They resolved that the event would remain in Japan and retain the name ,Tokyo 2020.
Dare further affirmed that the IOC cannot stand alone, adding it had taken the decision in the overall best interest of all Olympic families: “This decision is an attestation of the fact that the IOC is sensitive and puts premium on the safety of people. This would douse any fear or tension about going against the general consensus which clamoured for a shift in date. We believe that once the pandemic is over, the world can come together in unity to celebrate sports biggest fiesta.”
In a related development, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) President, Engr Musa Kida, commended the IOC for taking such a bold but difficult decision to postpone an iconic event for the good and safety of the world.
According to him, this is one of the major decisions taken across the globe necessary for tackling the pandemic that has continued to threaten human existence.
“Postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is the right step taken at such a critical time because as the saying goes, nothing is worth human life. We know this decision will come at an additional cost to sponsors, vendors, the government of Japan, participating countries and their athletes, but it is a necessary step.”
Kida said if we have to protect the human existence as it is currently known, there is need for governments around the world to come around, unite and fight the pandemic which till now has no known cure.
The senior basketball men and women’s teams have qualified for the 2020 Olympics earlier scheduled for the iconic city of Tokyo between Friday, July 24 and Saturday, August 9, 2020.
Sports
Guild Tasks Nigerian Athletes On Fitness, Personal Training
Following the postponement of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival and the summer Olympic Games in Japan, the Guild of Sports Editors has charged Nigerian athletes to ensure they remain fit by continuing with their personal training programmes.
The outbreak of the Coronavirus across the world recently forced the suspension of both the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival and the Tokyo Olympics billed to hold in Japan in July.
Speaking on the current situation in world sports yesterday, the Guild’s President, Mr. Tony Ubani said although the postponements were unfortunate, it was better that the competitions and others were shifted than endangering the lives of athletes by going ahead with them.
“I want to advise our athletes to continue training as if the competitions would be held tomorrow so that they would not be caught unawares when the situation normalises,” Ubani added.
“I appreciate that these postponements have destabilised so many things and the best well laid plans, but it is in the interest of humanity. We should make the best of it by remaining healthy and looking forward to better days.
“The current scourge will soon pass away, but we must be prepared for whatever happens afterwards.
“I expect the country’s relevant sports bodies to provide training programmes for their athletes for their individual use pending when the situation normalises.”Ubani also commiserated with the families of the three players, who recently lost their lives in a fatal accident near Benin and prayed that God would give them the fortitude to bear their loss.
“I also plead with the kidnappers, who abducted Enyimba’s Ekundayo OJo and Abia Comets’ Benjamin Iluyomade to release these players on humanitarian ground,” he said.
“These are footballers who toil everyday to entertain Nigerians and also fend for their families. I believe the kidnappers love sports and would not deliberately hurt sportsmen.
“Therefore, I see their action as a mistake they should rectify by releasing these boys in the name of God. Please set them free.
Sports
Coach Canvases For Grassroots Football Dev
The Head Coach of Urime Football Club of Port Harcourt, Lucky Batubo has said that grassroots football in Rivers State was not given proper attention.
He stated that best way to promote and develop grassroots football is to organise different age grade competition.
Batubo made the assertion, in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, yesterday after a training session at number one field, Old Port Harcourt township.
“In term of grassroots football development in Nigeria, Rivers State is not part, but Lagos, Edo, Delta and other few states are actually doing well.
We are trying in Rivers State but we are not there yet” Batubo stated.
According to him, in 1980s there were a lots of tournaments of different age grades.
“In my days in school we used to play shell cup and you see every student very busy to partake in the competition. But today you hardly see Competition of that kind” he said.
He equally said that more attention should be given to grassroots football, by organising different age grade Competitions among the youth.
” If that happened they will not have time to involve themselves into negative activities” he stated.
Coach Batubo noted that, the only excited competition in the state is the FA Cup and the League Competition, saying that, how would the U 12-13 grow in the leather game when they lack tournament.
“Grassroots football is dying everyday because after training no competition for them to showcase their talent” he narrated.
By: Kiadum Edookor
