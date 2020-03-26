Business
FIRS Appoints New Directors, Retires Others
The Board of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has approved the appointment of four Coordinating Directors (CD) and two Group Leads (GL) in acting capacity and retired some directors.
Director, Communications and Liaison Department of the FIRS, Mr Abdullahi Ismaila, made this known in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
Ismaila said the appointment was part of ongoing-internal reforms to reposition the service towards achieving its N8.5 trillion tax target.
He explained that the FIRS Board took the decision at its emergency meeting held on Friday during which it also approved the retirement of some directors.
He said the board approved the retirement of all directors who had served for eight years and above as directors in the service, in line with Para 10.1(a)(iii) of Human Resources Policy and Programmes (HRPP)” of the FIRS statute.
According to him, the newly appointed coordinating directors are Dr Asheikh Maidugu who is now in charge of Executive Chairman’s Group; Mr Olufemi Oladeji Oluwaniyi, Tax Operations Group, Mr Innocent Chinyere Ohagwa, General Services Group and Mr Ezra Usman Zubairu, who is in charge of Enforcement Support Group.
Those appointed as Group Leads are Mrs Faosat Ogunniyi, in charge of Compliance Support Group and Ms. Chiaka Okoye, in charge of Digital Support Group.
Ismaila said the appointments took immediate effect and would subsist for six months.
He added that the Board and Management of the FIRS congratulated the new appointees and enjoined them and other workforce to continue to work hard and support management towards meeting and surpassing the revenue targets.
The Board and Management also thanked the retired directors for their inestimable contributions to the FIRS and the country while in public service, and wished them well in their future endeavours.
Business
Dangote Rallies Private Sector Operators Against COVID-19
President, Dangote Industries Ltd. Mr Aliko Dangote and , Managing Director, Access Bank Group, Mr Herbert Wigwe are spearheading a coalition of private sector organisations to support governments’ ongoing efforts at tackling the coronavirus (COVID-19) menace.
The industry giants made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.
The gesture, according to the statement, is in addition to the N200 million earlier pledged by the Aliko Dangote Foundation to help to curb the spread of the virus.
The initiative, which is called the Coalition Against Coronavirus (COCAVID), will involve erection of fully-equipped medical tents to house patients and serve as training, testing, isolation and treatment centres, with an additional facility on Victoria Island, Lagos.
COCAVID, led by Dangote Industries Ltd. and Access Bank Group in collaboration with Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, MTN, ITB and others, is tasked with mobilising the private sector through leadership and resources in creating public awareness, and directing support for private and public healthcare institutions.
Giving details of the coalition, President of Dangote Industries Ltd., Aliko Dangote, said that the ADF was pulling resources across industries to provide technical and operational support while providing funding and building advocacy through aggressive awareness drives.
Dangote said: “The coalition is working with Lagos State Government to erect fully-equipped medical tents that will serve as training, testing, isolation and treatment centres.
“We are also providing an additional facility on Victoria Island, Lagos.”
He gave the assurance that the centres would be fully equipped with medical supplies and trained personnel to cater for patients.
“In addition, we will be bringing in experts from around the world to provide technical and training support.
“COVID-19 affects us all and threatens our collective health – economic, social, psychological and physical wellbeing; hence, the urgent need to work together to beat this common enemy.
“The task ahead is daunting and bigger than any one organisation.
“To win this battle, it is critical we all come together as one,” Dangote added.
He disclosed that work had begun to ensure the facilities were completed in good time to serve the growing need of the population.
He also sought government’s support to have private laboratories test alongside government centres to reduce the waiting period for suspected COVID-19 cases.
“There are currently five government laboratories equipped to handle all the testing in Nigeria.
“However, we have many more quality ones that can do it, but are not yet approved by government to do so,” he said.
Business
Abia To Clear N21bn Pension Deficit
With a pension deficit of over N21 billion to pensioners, the Abia State Government is set to settle all its pension arrears, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Aham Uko, has said.
Uko, who spoke to reporters on the verification of pensioners in the state, assured that the exercise would address the challenge.
He said the government was not unmindful that there might be some irregular names on the payroll, hence the need to update the list.
He also said it was the desire of the government that at the end of the exercise, it would not return to the era of pension arrears.
He stressed that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu desired that pensioners should enjoy the benefits of their active service years.
He noted that one of the benefits of the exercise involving over 50 Information Communication Technology (ICT) experts was to ascertain the genuine pensioners.
He said: “We need to know what is the quantum of arrears to know how to liquidate it in the coming months.What is different from what we are doing is that there have to be a finger and facial capture.
“There will be a 10-day exercise, where verifications will be conducted at designated centres across the state, noting that ambulances, free-medical services and, entertainment would be provided for the pensioners.
“The exercise is solely for state pensioners, and the ambulances will be used for both emergencies and reaching out to sick and incapacitated pensioners who could not make it to the centres in their homes.”
Business
COVID-19: Chamber Of Commerce Calls For More Drastic Measures
The Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA) has urged the Anambra State Government to mandate the immediate closure of markets where non essential goods are sold for a minimum of 14 days.
The Chamber’s Vice President, Mr Chinedu Nwonu, in a statement yesterday commended the state government for the proactive measures taken to curtail contamination and spread of the COVID-19 in the state.
Nwonu, however, said that the state government should proceed a step further to mandate the closure of major markets such as Auto Spare Parts Markets, Onitsha Main Market, Electronics Markets, Electricals and Building Materials Markets.
”With Anambra State having a high density of an estimated 2,000 persons per square kilometre and Onitsha being the business hub of the South East, it calls for concern.
”Onitsha is where thousands of businessmen and women from Nigeria and beyond congregate daily for transactions. Contamination of this virus is highly probable and its spread shall be uncontrollable.
”We are not unmindful of the economic implications of such lockdown to the state but only the living transacts businesses,” he said.
Nwonu said that pharmacies, shopping malls, foods, beverages and drug-related markets in Ose, Nkpor, Ogbaru and Bridgehead should be allowed to do skeletal business, while they observe highest level of disease-prevention procedures.
He urged the state’s Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (PHEOC), to mobilise free masks, hand gloves, sanitisers and thermometers to parks and markets in the state.
Nwonu urged Gov. Willie Obiano to inaugurate an enforcement team of about 200 members from diverse backgrounds to ensure total compliance with all its directives so far.
According to him, the task force should be divided to work in key segments, towns and local government areas of the state with logistics provided by the state government.
”Secondly, beyond just presenting the manifest of travellers, travelling should be discouraged in the state for now. Transport companies must comply with the social distancing directives even in vehicles.
”Random checks should henceforth be conducted on all in-bound travellers. Intra-city transport means like Keke and buses who flout the social distancing order should be impounded.
”Factories with many employees must be mandated to ensure high safety and health standards.
”As citizens divert to exercise in the stadia, open fields and closed schools as their interpretation of self-isolation, all contact sports must be prohibited forthwith, “he said.
Nwonu urged residents to adhere strictly to high level of hygiene and other measures as prescribed by the state government and World Health Organization (WHO).
According to him, prevention has always been far better than cure.
