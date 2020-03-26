Niger Delta
Edo Speaker Tests Positive For COVID-19
The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has tested positive for coronavirus.
This was revealed by the Deputy Governor of the State, Phillip Shaibu, during a press conference in Benin, the state capital yesterday.
Shaibu confirmed that Okiye is the recorded case announced earlier by the state government.
There are currently 46 cases recorded in Nigeria.
In a related development, Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has gone into self-isolation after he made close contact with the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammed and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who have both tested positive for Coronavirus.
The Bauchi State governor tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday after having contact with Atiku Abubakar’s son.
Obaseki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said he had sent his samples for testing.
He, however, said he had not shown any symptoms of COVID-19 but is presently taking necessary precautions to protect his family and aides.
The statement read in part: “The governor has gone into self-isolation after the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, tested positive for coronavirus.
“The governor had met Senator Mohammed at the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and National Economic Council (NEC) meetings. He also visited Mr Kyari.”
Kyari’s status may have put the lives of some governors and ministers at risk as he was seen in Kogi State with many of them after he returned from Germany.
Kyari was among the presidential delegates sent by Buhari to commiserate with Yahaya Bello over his mother’s death.
Others present were Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of State, FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani, the Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubair Dada
Niger Delta
COVID-19: Police Command Vows To Enforce Oil Mill Market’s Closure
As part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Rivers State, Oyigbo Area Police Command has vowed to enforce the shut down order of the popular Oil Mill Market.
It would be recalled that the Rivers State Government has ordered the closure of the market till further notice as part of measures to contain the virus.
Speaking with newsmen, the Oyigbo Police Area Commander, ACP Collins Rosemary, said her men were on ground to enforce the order.
She charged traders to obey government directive as it was in their best interest.
The Area Commander also said the visit of the state Commissioner of Police, Musa Dan Daura, to the market showed how serious the directive was.
According to her, the directive was aimed at safeguarding the citizens to prevent them from contracting the virus.
ACP Rosemary also commended the commissioner of police for the visit, adding that the visit of the commissioner to the Oil Mill Market had boosted the morale of officers of the area command.
She also described the shut down order by the government as a step in the right direction.
“Government meant well for its citizens being the reason, drastic measures are taken to ensure it does not gain entrance to Rivers State ‘’she said.
She also said the command had mounted surveillance at all entry points to the state within the jurisdiction of her command.
Meanwhile, traders at the shut Oil Mill Market have called on the government to provide palliative measures to cushion the effect of the sit-at-home order.
Some traders who spoke to The Tide on the issue said government should provide measures to cushion the level of hunger that might be caused by the sit-at-home order.
Meanwhile a non- government organisation, Global Love and Unity Ambassadors of Nigeria, has called for the entire country to be shut down for one month.
General Overseer of the organisation, Comrade Austin Onwe, who said this at a sensitisation programme at Garrison Junction said shutting down Nigeria would enable those infected to be detected.
He also called on people to follow government instruction by regular washing of their hands.
Niger Delta
Obey Wike’s Order On COVID-19, Monach Tells Stakeholders, Others
Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Leslie N. Eke, has called on traditional rulers, chiefs, Owho holders, youths and women organisations to ensure that the Governor Nyesom Wike’s order-cum ban on all forms of public gatherings including burials and weddings was complied to the letter.
King Eke made the call during a chat with newsmen yesterday at his residence in Woji, Obio/Apkor Local Government Area.
He urged the people to see the governor’s order as part of efforts to check the outbreak of the Coronavirus, which he said was for the safety of all.
The Nyerisi Eli Woji, noted that the Governor Wike’s order was apt, considering the rapid spread of the virus.
According to him, there was no better option to provide solutions and check on the outbreak of the disease, than what the governor has done.
The Eze Gbakagbaka said that the call was not limited to Evo people alone, but to all residents of the entire kingdom.
He also cautioned against any form of loosed behaviour during the period and urged the people to be law-abiding.
“People should maintain personal hygiene, should remain calm and law abiding and especially not to use the period as an alibi to forment trouble or any wanton behaviour”, he said.
The monarch noted that the governor’s efforts must be complimented by the people in order to encourage him to do more.
On the issue of the economic challenge associated with the order, he said that the paramount thing was life and safety of the people, adding that it only takes the living to do business.
Earlier, he has called on those saddled with any kind of responsibility over the virus control and monitoring, not to see it as an opportunity to seek personal recognition, but a period of sober reflection, due to the deadly nature of the disease.
Niger Delta
Commissioner Lauds HOS Over Book Launch
The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku, has commended the Head of Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins, for adding to the literature that will improve the civil service .
Prof Ebeku, who was the book reviewer of the handbook authored by Godwins titled, “A Handbook On Discipline Of Civil Servants In Nigeria” recently in Port Harcourt emphasised the need for civil servants to acquaint themselves with the provisions of the code of conduct for public officers.
He described civil servants as the engine room of government and therefore, should exemplify high level of discipline and professionalism.
He admitted that indiscipline, corruption and malingering, was responsible for the decay in the Nigerian civil service.
Ebeku further submitted that the compendium of Laws and Rules applicable to civil servants in Nigeria would be handy and useful for all civil servants in Nigeria and urged all civil servants and other public officers and others to buy a copy each.
According to him, the book which is organised into Five Chapters, is well researched and well-written in simple prose.
He added, “ regarded as an important addition to the literature on civil servants in Nigeria, and stands out as the first book on civil servants discipline written by a Nigerian lawyer. “
