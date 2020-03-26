Niger Delta
Delta Contributes N10m For Herdsmen Attack Victims’ Children
The Scholarship Endowment Fund instituted by the Uwheru Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State has received a boost.
This is as Delta State Government contributed N10 million to the endowment for the training of the children of the 10 deceased victims killed by the ravaging herdsmen between February 13th to 15th, 2020.
Speaking when he paid condolence visit to the Uwheru community, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa also announced financial support of N700,000 each to the families of the 10 deceased victims and N750,000 to the only survivor of the attack.
Okowa, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr Chiedu Ebie, appealed to well-meaning Deltans and Nigerians to donate to the Scholarship Endowment Fund to enable children of the victims to acquire education from primary to tertiary level.
He said the State Government was concerned about the education of the children the deceased left behind, adding that the N10 million was to support education of the children.
Okowa lamented that the issue of herdsmen attack was a national issue and bane of the country, adding that the ravaging herdsmen have caused a lot of destruction, killing, maiming and raping women.
He said the Government was determined to improve on the security situation of the State, decrying that there was nothing the State government could do to bring back the 10 persons who died other than to sympathise with the people and give some level of support to the families.
Expressing concern over the plight of the Uwheru people, Okowa, who is also the Chairman of the South South Governors’ forum, said the Governors of the region had decided to revive the Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross Rivers, Edo and Delta, BRACED Commission to work out modalities to setting up regional security to assist the conventional security architecture.
Speaking earlier on behalf of the community, the State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof Patrick Muboghare, thanked the State Government and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for identifying with the people of the community in their moments of grief.
Muoboghare said but for the timely intervention of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Uwheru community would have been wiped out, lamenting that nine out of the 10 persons killed by the herdsmen died in the bush, while one died at the hospital.
He noted that the eleventh person, Kenneth Okerohwo, survived the attack and was recuperating in the hospital.
He said the community decided to institute scholarship endowment fund for the training of the children of deceased victims totalling 26 from Primary to tertiary level and thanked the State Government for keying into it by donating N10 million towards it.
Speaking in the same vein, Chief Jabin Oyibokure who spoke on behalf the king, appealed to the government to ensure the restoration of total peace to the kingdom.
Niger Delta
COVID-19: Police Command Vows To Enforce Oil Mill Market’s Closure
As part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Rivers State, Oyigbo Area Police Command has vowed to enforce the shut down order of the popular Oil Mill Market.
It would be recalled that the Rivers State Government has ordered the closure of the market till further notice as part of measures to contain the virus.
Speaking with newsmen, the Oyigbo Police Area Commander, ACP Collins Rosemary, said her men were on ground to enforce the order.
She charged traders to obey government directive as it was in their best interest.
The Area Commander also said the visit of the state Commissioner of Police, Musa Dan Daura, to the market showed how serious the directive was.
According to her, the directive was aimed at safeguarding the citizens to prevent them from contracting the virus.
ACP Rosemary also commended the commissioner of police for the visit, adding that the visit of the commissioner to the Oil Mill Market had boosted the morale of officers of the area command.
She also described the shut down order by the government as a step in the right direction.
“Government meant well for its citizens being the reason, drastic measures are taken to ensure it does not gain entrance to Rivers State ‘’she said.
She also said the command had mounted surveillance at all entry points to the state within the jurisdiction of her command.
Meanwhile, traders at the shut Oil Mill Market have called on the government to provide palliative measures to cushion the effect of the sit-at-home order.
Some traders who spoke to The Tide on the issue said government should provide measures to cushion the level of hunger that might be caused by the sit-at-home order.
Meanwhile a non- government organisation, Global Love and Unity Ambassadors of Nigeria, has called for the entire country to be shut down for one month.
General Overseer of the organisation, Comrade Austin Onwe, who said this at a sensitisation programme at Garrison Junction said shutting down Nigeria would enable those infected to be detected.
He also called on people to follow government instruction by regular washing of their hands.
Niger Delta
Obey Wike’s Order On COVID-19, Monach Tells Stakeholders, Others
Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Leslie N. Eke, has called on traditional rulers, chiefs, Owho holders, youths and women organisations to ensure that the Governor Nyesom Wike’s order-cum ban on all forms of public gatherings including burials and weddings was complied to the letter.
King Eke made the call during a chat with newsmen yesterday at his residence in Woji, Obio/Apkor Local Government Area.
He urged the people to see the governor’s order as part of efforts to check the outbreak of the Coronavirus, which he said was for the safety of all.
The Nyerisi Eli Woji, noted that the Governor Wike’s order was apt, considering the rapid spread of the virus.
According to him, there was no better option to provide solutions and check on the outbreak of the disease, than what the governor has done.
The Eze Gbakagbaka said that the call was not limited to Evo people alone, but to all residents of the entire kingdom.
He also cautioned against any form of loosed behaviour during the period and urged the people to be law-abiding.
“People should maintain personal hygiene, should remain calm and law abiding and especially not to use the period as an alibi to forment trouble or any wanton behaviour”, he said.
The monarch noted that the governor’s efforts must be complimented by the people in order to encourage him to do more.
On the issue of the economic challenge associated with the order, he said that the paramount thing was life and safety of the people, adding that it only takes the living to do business.
Earlier, he has called on those saddled with any kind of responsibility over the virus control and monitoring, not to see it as an opportunity to seek personal recognition, but a period of sober reflection, due to the deadly nature of the disease.
Niger Delta
Commissioner Lauds HOS Over Book Launch
The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku, has commended the Head of Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins, for adding to the literature that will improve the civil service .
Prof Ebeku, who was the book reviewer of the handbook authored by Godwins titled, “A Handbook On Discipline Of Civil Servants In Nigeria” recently in Port Harcourt emphasised the need for civil servants to acquaint themselves with the provisions of the code of conduct for public officers.
He described civil servants as the engine room of government and therefore, should exemplify high level of discipline and professionalism.
He admitted that indiscipline, corruption and malingering, was responsible for the decay in the Nigerian civil service.
Ebeku further submitted that the compendium of Laws and Rules applicable to civil servants in Nigeria would be handy and useful for all civil servants in Nigeria and urged all civil servants and other public officers and others to buy a copy each.
According to him, the book which is organised into Five Chapters, is well researched and well-written in simple prose.
He added, “ regarded as an important addition to the literature on civil servants in Nigeria, and stands out as the first book on civil servants discipline written by a Nigerian lawyer. “
