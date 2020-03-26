Delta Contributes N10m For Herdsmen Attack Victims’ Children

The Scholarship Endowment Fund instituted by the Uwheru Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State has received a boost.

This is as Delta State Government contributed N10 million to the endowment for the training of the children of the 10 deceased victims killed by the ravaging herdsmen between February 13th to 15th, 2020.

Speaking when he paid condolence visit to the Uwheru community, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa also announced financial support of N700,000 each to the families of the 10 deceased victims and N750,000 to the only survivor of the attack.

Okowa, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr Chiedu Ebie, appealed to well-meaning Deltans and Nigerians to donate to the Scholarship Endowment Fund to enable children of the victims to acquire education from primary to tertiary level.

He said the State Government was concerned about the education of the children the deceased left behind, adding that the N10 million was to support education of the children.

Okowa lamented that the issue of herdsmen attack was a national issue and bane of the country, adding that the ravaging herdsmen have caused a lot of destruction, killing, maiming and raping women.

He said the Government was determined to improve on the security situation of the State, decrying that there was nothing the State government could do to bring back the 10 persons who died other than to sympathise with the people and give some level of support to the families.

Expressing concern over the plight of the Uwheru people, Okowa, who is also the Chairman of the South South Governors’ forum, said the Governors of the region had decided to revive the Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross Rivers, Edo and Delta, BRACED Commission to work out modalities to setting up regional security to assist the conventional security architecture.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the community, the State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof Patrick Muboghare, thanked the State Government and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for identifying with the people of the community in their moments of grief.

Muoboghare said but for the timely intervention of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Uwheru community would have been wiped out, lamenting that nine out of the 10 persons killed by the herdsmen died in the bush, while one died at the hospital.

He noted that the eleventh person, Kenneth Okerohwo, survived the attack and was recuperating in the hospital.

He said the community decided to institute scholarship endowment fund for the training of the children of deceased victims totalling 26 from Primary to tertiary level and thanked the State Government for keying into it by donating N10 million towards it.

Speaking in the same vein, Chief Jabin Oyibokure who spoke on behalf the king, appealed to the government to ensure the restoration of total peace to the kingdom.