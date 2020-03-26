News
C’River Congress: Ex-PDP Spokesperson Alleges Assault
Former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Venatius A. Ikem narrowly escaped being beaten to death in Calabar, Cross River State capital.
Barr. Ikem, an aspirant for chairmanship position for the party in the state went to the Transcorp Hotel in Calabar to check the result of the screening conducted by the party on Monday.
Addressing a press conference last Wednesday, Barr. Ikem said that after waiting for too long and the result of their screening exercise conducted on Monday was not released, he went to Transcorp Hotel to see the committee.
“To my surprise, I met my opponent, Alphonsus Eba with the committee, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Martin Orim and Amani Orong, also appointee of the governor in the room with members of the committee.
“I recognised Barrister Hassam, the chairman of the committee and all members were present. I also notice that several copies of unsigned certificates were on the coffee table in the room. I asked a general question, if we were going to be issued our clearance because we were getting worried because there were rumour that the person who were not sponsored by the governor would be disqualified.
“One of the members of the committee, the only lady started saying that I should leave the room for them to do their work. I protested that I will not leave when my opponent, Mr Alphonsus Eba was in the room with them and other persons like the Chief of Staff to the Governor and Amina Arong, still in the room.
“At a point, quarrel ensued between Mr Eba with loud shouting. He suddenly opened the door and beckoned on a young bearded man into the room which I can identify and the man came and started slapping me while Mr Eba held me, and they dragged me out to the hotel lobby where several young men were gathered and some of them rushed to join Mr Alphosus as he slapped me repeatedly, beating and dragging me until they threw me out of the hotel.
“I can recall seeing one of the Managers of the hotel, Mr Patrick Izama watching helplessly when this was going on at the open lobby of the hotel and several staff. I did not sustain any injury, but I am feeling deep pains in my chest. I have not done any medical check because I ran from there to report the matter to the police.
“I have strong reason to believe that they were angry because I stormed when they were trying to manipulate the result and outcome of the screening of aspirants for the party’s congress,” he stated.
Responding to the allegations made by Barr. Ikem, the Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Presidency and National Assembly Matters, Amina Arong said in a statement that Barr. Ikem bust into the room where the electoral committee was doing their duty.
She said, “Yesterday, the 24th day of March, I was in Transcorp Hotels room 507 while the electoral committee members were in room 508 but with a door linking the suite. I was waiting for them to complete their report, so we could proceed to the airport. I was in room 507 with the Chief of Staff to the Governor who was receiving a call.
“Suddenly, we heard someone shouting at the committee members in room 508. I didn’t know who it was until suddenly, Barr. Venatius Ikem bust out of room 508 into room 507 where I was seated and came straight to me and was shouting at me” Amina you are here, are you a committee member? He then slapped me, my phone fell,
“He grabbed me by the neck and was strangulating me. I was gasping for air and getting unconscious so other members of the committee rushed in to rescue me, and he began to fight them. One of the committee members had a dislocated finger while the other had a cut on his hand. It took the intervention of Mr John Chukwudi to get Barr. Venatius hands off me. Just then, Barr. Alphonsus was notified and he rushed in to rescue me and Barr. Venatius pounced on him” she stated.
News
Coronavirus: Gov Diri Tests Negative
Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has tested negative for Coronavirus amidst speculations and anxiety over his health status.
The governor’s acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, made the disclosure in a statement in Yenagoa, yesterday.
Alabrah said the test result was obtained from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) accredited laboratory in Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo State.
“The result showed that Diri had no evidence of COVID-19 infection,” the acting chief press secretary said.
Officials of the epidemiology unit of the state Ministry of Health led by the State Epidemiologist, Ifiemi Iwuji, on Wednesday, took the sample for the test to the Irrua Specialist Hospital.
He stated: “Before the governor opted for the test, he had been inundated with phone calls and messages, following speculations on the social media that he may have been infected.
“This was fuelled by his sitting next to a Northeast state governor, who later tested positive for the virus, during the last National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, on March 19.
Meanwhile, Diri has expressed appreciation to Nigerians and the people of Bayelsa in particular for their concern, love and good wishes toward him and his family.
“I prayed for a reversal and healing for all those that have been infected by the pandemic. I had to take the test so as to douse the tension and end all the speculation.
“Besides, I needed to know my status concerning the COVID-19. I am therefore thankful to God that the result was negative as I anticipated.
“I also thank Nigerians and Bayelsans all over the world for their concern, love and prayers. I pray for everyone that has been infected by this disease to be healed,” the governor stated.
Diri, however, gave the assurance that his administration would continue to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the state.
News
Six Lagos Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge
Six patients being treated for coronavirus have recovered in Lagos.
Tunde Ajayi, the Special Assistant to Lagos state governor on health, made this known via Twitter yesterday.
According to him, the patients are set to be discharged soon.
He wrote: “Six of our #COVID19 inpatients have recovered and will be discharged soon. There is something Lagos is doing right. Lagos takes the lead.”
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, 51 cases were confirmed in the country as of 11:25 pm on March 25.
“Out of the 51 confirmed cases, two have been discharged, while one death has been recorded. Lagos has 32 confirmed cases,” the NCDC wrote.
News
Anambra Catholic Priest Found Dead In Car
A Roman Catholic priest, identified as Rev Fr. Charles Okeke-odogwu, has been reported dead in Anambra State.
The deceased, a Vicar of Holy Cross Parish, Oroma-Etiti in Anam, Anambra West Local government Area of the state was said to be found dead in his car at the front of Vicarage gate.
The Nation gathered that the deceased was found dead on the steering before the gate of the vicarage.
A family source said the priest who managed Fr. Ohai Memorial Secondary School located in the area, had attended a regional meeting of his Archdiocese on Monday, March 23 before the incident happened.
“He participated actively at the meeting and didn’t show any sign of illness before the the sad incident. He had vomited in the car before he died, “the source added.
It was still unclear what killed the priest as at press time, but a resident of the area said he probably died of heart attack.
“He was found next morning in his car that was still steeming,” he said.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang has directed the Divisional Police Officer in the area to investigate the report.
“It seems there was no official report on such incident but the CP has directed the DPO to find out please,” he said.
